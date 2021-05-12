The holy month of Ramadan
Muslims use traditional tools to look for the position of the moon to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, ahead the Eid al-Fitr festival, at Al-Musyari'in mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Muslims, maintaining social distancing, perform late night prayers on the night of 27th Ramadan in the Grand Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, May 9, 2021. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS
The Manila Golden Mosque is painted in preparation for Eid al-Fitr festival marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Quiapo, Manila, Philippines, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Muslim worshippers take part in evening prayers called "Tarawih" on Laylat al-Qadr or Night of Decree, inside Amr Ibn El-Aas Mosque on the holy fasting month of Ramadan in old Cairo, Egypt May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Muslims use telescopes to look for the position of the moon to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, ahead the Eid al-Fitr festival, at Al-Musyari'in mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Muslims, maintaining social distancing, perform late night prayers on the night of 27th Ramadan in the Grand Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, May 9, 2021. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS
A Muslim worshipper boy takes part in evening prayers called "Tarawih" on Laylat al-Qadr or Night of Decree, inside Amr Ibn El-Aas Mosque on the holy fasting month of Ramadan in old Cairo, Egypt May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Muslim women pray in the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani during the holy month of Ramadan in Baghdad, Iraq, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Teba Sadiq
A man prays in a mosque during Ramadan in Najaf, Iraq, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Muslim men pray in the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani during the holy month of Ramadan in Baghdad, Iraq, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Teba Sadiq
Volunteers prepare a charity Ramadan dinner in the cloister at Santa Anna church in Barcelona, Spain, April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A vendor prepares food at a Ramadan bazaar in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
An Iraqi worker prepares traditional sweets for sale during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a shop in Baghdad, Iraq April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Saba Kareem
Palestinian children wait to get free soup during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Gaza City May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Women sit at Imam Abbas shrine during the holy month of Ramadan in Kerbala, Iraq, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen
An Egyptian dancer performs the Tanoura, an Egyptian version of Sufi dance, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Muslims break their fast at the end of the day during Ramadan at Independence Square in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Muslim men maintain social distancing as they attend Friday prayers at the Great Mosque of Istiqlalin Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
People wearing protective masks shop at a bazaar during Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
People pray in a mosque during Ramadan in Najaf, Iraq, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Emirates police pray after breaking their fast outside the Dubai mall during Ramadan in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Rula Rouhana
A man prays at Imam Abbas shrine during Ramadan in Kerbala, Iraq, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen
Nour El-Sabah (2nd L), 35, prepares traditional food with her family to sell during Ramadan in Beni Suef, Egypt, April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Hayam Adel
An Iraqi family has breakfast during Ramadan in Hilla, Iraq, April 24, 2021. Reuters/Alaa Al-Marjani
Women read the Quran at Al-Qasim Mosque during Ramadan in Hilla, Iraq, April 24, 2021. Reuters/Alaa Al-Marjani
Locals take pictures with their smartphones of a cannon firing to announce the breaking of the fast during Ramadan in Manama, Bahrain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A man prays during Ramadan at Al-Qasim Mosque in Hilla, Iraq, April 24, 2021. Reuters/Alaa Al-Marjani
A girl waits with her father to receive a meal from the Wajba (meal) initiative during Ramadan in Sanaa, Yemen April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Nusaibah Aluaalemi
Ismail Hasnaoui, owner of the 'Ali Bouzid' bakery, prepares Qalb al-Louz, traditional Algerian sweets, during Ramadan, in the old city of Algiers, Algeria April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Abdelaziz Boumzar
Women read the Quran at Al-Qasim Mosque during Ramadan in Hilla, Iraq, April 24, 2021. Reuters/Alaa Al-Marjani
Volunteers unload water bottles as they prepare iftar meals for people during Ramadan in Benghazi, Libya, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
An Egyptian dancer performs the Tanoura, an Egyptian version of Sufi dance, during Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Muslims maintaining social distance perform their Tarawee prayers during Ramadan, in Fateh Grand Mosque in Manama, Bahrain, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Boys read out Arabic alphabet during a Koran recitation class at the Grand Mosque in Sanaa, Yemen April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Afghan men perform Friday prayer inside a mosque, during Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
People recite the Koran during Ramadan at the Grand Mosque in Sanaa, Yemen April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Worshippers pray on the first Friday of Ramadan at Ayasofya-i Kebir Camii or Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Yemeni singer, Fouad al-Kebsi and his brother Akram, sit with guests for the iftar meal at their family house during Ramadan in Sanaa, Yemen April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Palestinian girl prays in front of the Dome of the Rock, in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, on the second Friday of Ramadan in Jerusalem April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Afghan men perform Friday prayer inside a mosque, during Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Muslims maintain social distance while they take part in Friday prayer during Ramadan in Kathmandu, Nepal April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Muslim man reads the holy Koran at the Istiqlal Grreat Mosque during Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Catholic Cardinal John Onaiyekan distributes food to Muslims as they break their fast at the Al-Habbiyah Mosque in the Guzape District of Abuja, Nigeria, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A girl wears a protective face mask in a mosque during Ramadan in Najaf, Iraq, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
People pray in a mosque during Ramadan in Najaf, Iraq, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Palestinians pray in front of the Dome of the Rock, in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, on the second Friday of Ramadan in Jerusalem April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man attends Friday prayers during Ramadan at al-Husseini mosque in Amman, Jordan April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Muath Freij
Vendors fill plastic bags with raisin juice for sale during Ramadan at a shop in Mosul, Iraq, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Khalid Al-Mousily
A woman stands near a decorative crescent moon at an orphanage in Damascus, Syria April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar
A man using his cellphone prays in a mosque during Ramadan in Najaf, Iraq, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A woman prepares sweets for customers during Ramadan at an orphanage in Damascus, Syria April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar
Afghan boys read the Koran in a madrasa, or religious school, during Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A porter opens a pack of cooked rice, received from a charity, as he and others have their Iftar (breaking fast) meal, during Ramadan in Karachi, Pakistan April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Iraqi Muslims gather to break their fast during a free collective iftar on a street during Ramadan in Najaf, Iraq April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Worshippers pray on the first Friday of Ramadan at the Kocatepe Mosque in Ankara, Turkey April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan
