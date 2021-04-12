The house where Prince Philip was born
A view of the interior of Mon Repos, a 19th century neoclassical villa in which Britain's Prince Philip was born, on the island of Corfu, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An aerial view of Mon Repos on the island of Corfu, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A view of the interior of Mon Repos. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A woman walks past Mon Repos on the island of Corfu, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A view of the interior of Mon Repos. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A view of the interior of Mon Repos. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People jog past Mon Repos. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A view of the interior of Mon Repos. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A sign is seen at the entrance of Mon Repos. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A view of the interior of Mon Repos. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Flowers are seen outside Mon Repos. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People walk past Mon Repos on the island of Corfu, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A view of Mon Repos. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Flowers are laid outside the premises of Mon Repos. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A family walks past Mon Repos. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A girl and her dog walk outside Mon Repos. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
The church of Saint George where Prince Philip was baptized, on the Greek island of Corfu. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Lynn Marshall lays flowers outside Mon Repos. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An aerial view of Mon Repos on the island of Corfu, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
