Pictures | Mon Apr 12, 2021 | 11:00am EDT

The house where Prince Philip was born

A view of the interior of Mon Repos, a 19th century neoclassical villa in which Britain's Prince Philip was born, on the island of Corfu, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
An aerial view of Mon Repos on the island of Corfu, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
A view of the interior of Mon Repos. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
A woman walks past Mon Repos on the island of Corfu, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
A view of the interior of Mon Repos. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
A view of the interior of Mon Repos. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
People jog past Mon Repos. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
A view of the interior of Mon Repos. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
A sign is seen at the entrance of Mon Repos. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
A view of the interior of Mon Repos. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Flowers are seen outside Mon Repos. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
People walk past Mon Repos on the island of Corfu, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
A view of Mon Repos. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Flowers are laid outside the premises of Mon Repos. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
A family walks past Mon Repos. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
A girl and her dog walk outside Mon Repos. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
The church of Saint George where Prince Philip was baptized, on the Greek island of Corfu. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
Lynn Marshall lays flowers outside Mon Repos. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
An aerial view of Mon Repos on the island of Corfu, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
