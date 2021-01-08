Edition:
The human toll from coronavirus

A gravedigger works at the Parque Taruma cemetery amid the coronavirus in Manaus, Brazil, December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2020
Tanna Ingraham places a sheet over the body of a patient who died inside the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2020
A cemetery worker prepares a grave ahead of a burial at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg, South Africa, December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2020
Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia, who died from coronavirus, cry as he is laid to rest at the San Jose Cemetery in La Mesa, New Mexico, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Greek Orthodox priest Father Efstathios wears a protective face mask as he stands next to newly-opened graves, in a designated cemetery area for patients who died from the coronavirus, in Thessaloniki, Greece, December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2020
Wreaths are placed next to newly-opened graves, in a designated cemetery area for patients who died from the coronavirus, in Thessaloniki, Greece, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2020
A woman livestreams the funeral of her relative who died from the coronavirus, at the San Rafael cemetery, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
A man reads verses of the holy Koran while sitting next to his relative's grave at the Muslim burial area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus at Tegal Alur cemetery complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
A patient who died lays in a body bag inside a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2020
The daughters of Orivaldo Alves de Souza, 58, who died and was suspected to have had the coronavirus as there was no prediction from the result of his PCR-RT test, react as gravediggers wearing protective suits bury the coffin containing his body at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Relatives mourn next to the burning pile of a man who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Funeral workers wearing personal protective equipment carry a casket during the burial of a COVID-19 victim at the Olifantsvlei cemetery, south-west of Joburg, South Africa, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Gravediggers wearing protective suits bury the coffin of a man who died from the coronavirus on Christmas Day at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 25, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
Family visits a grave at the Christian burial area provided by the government for victims of COVID-19 at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex ahead of New Year's eve in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2020
A coffin wrapped in plastic is placed inside a grave in a designated cemetery area for patients who died from the coronavirus in Thessaloniki, Greece, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2020
A family member of Wagner Alves, who died from the coronavirus, attends his burial at the Sao Francisco Xavier cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
An aerial view shows relatives burying the coffin of a victim of the coronavirus at Kilyos cemetery in Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Caliskan

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Family members of Isaac Lima Correia, who died from the coronavirus, attend his burial at the Sao Francisco Xavier cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
People stand next to the coffins of coronavirus victims in front of a morgue in Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia, who died from coronavirus, mourn during his funeral in La Mesa, New Mexico, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Lorenzo Ramirez is comforted by his son Jesus, during the funeral of his wife Laura Aguilar who died of the coronavirus, at the San Rafael cemetery in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
A protective mask hangs on a cross at the Parque Taruma cemetery amid the coronavirus in Manaus, Brazil, December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2020
