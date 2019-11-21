Edition:
Pictures | Thu Nov 21, 2019

The hyperrealist visions of sculptor Ron Mueck

A security guard jokingly inspects the back of a self-portrait entitled "Mask II" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh. REUTERS/David Moir

A security guard jokingly inspects the back of a self-portrait entitled "Mask II" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh. REUTERS/David Moir

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2006
A security guard jokingly inspects the back of a self-portrait entitled "Mask II" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh. REUTERS/David Moir
Visitors look at a sculpture entitled "In Bed" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the San Ildefonso Museum in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Visitors look at a sculpture entitled "In Bed" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the San Ildefonso Museum in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2011
Visitors look at a sculpture entitled "In Bed" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the San Ildefonso Museum in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A woman looks at a sculpture entitled "A Girl" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

A woman looks at a sculpture entitled "A Girl" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2010
A woman looks at a sculpture entitled "A Girl" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
A visitor looks at a sculpture entitled "Young Couple, 2013" by artist Ron Mueck at the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A visitor looks at a sculpture entitled "Young Couple, 2013" by artist Ron Mueck at the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2013
A visitor looks at a sculpture entitled "Young Couple, 2013" by artist Ron Mueck at the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A visitor takes a picture of a sculpture entitled "Woman with Shopping, 2013" by artist Ron Mueck at the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A visitor takes a picture of a sculpture entitled "Woman with Shopping, 2013" by artist Ron Mueck at the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2013
A visitor takes a picture of a sculpture entitled "Woman with Shopping, 2013" by artist Ron Mueck at the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Visitors look at a sculpture entitled "Couple Under an Umbrella, 2013" by artist Ron Mueck at the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Visitors look at a sculpture entitled "Couple Under an Umbrella, 2013" by artist Ron Mueck at the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2013
Visitors look at a sculpture entitled "Couple Under an Umbrella, 2013" by artist Ron Mueck at the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of the public look at a sculpture titled "Drift" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

Members of the public look at a sculpture titled "Drift" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2010
Members of the public look at a sculpture titled "Drift" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
Employees stand next to a sculpture entitled "Young Couple, 2013" by artist Ron Mueck at the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Employees stand next to a sculpture entitled "Young Couple, 2013" by artist Ron Mueck at the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2013
Employees stand next to a sculpture entitled "Young Couple, 2013" by artist Ron Mueck at the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A group of schoolgirls look at a sculpture entitled "Wild man" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

A group of schoolgirls look at a sculpture entitled "Wild man" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2010
A group of schoolgirls look at a sculpture entitled "Wild man" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
A man looks at the life-like sculpture titled "Man in a Boat" by Ron Mueck at the Berlin contemporary art museum Hamburger Bahnhof. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

A man looks at the life-like sculpture titled "Man in a Boat" by Ron Mueck at the Berlin contemporary art museum Hamburger Bahnhof. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
A man looks at the life-like sculpture titled "Man in a Boat" by Ron Mueck at the Berlin contemporary art museum Hamburger Bahnhof. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A person takes photos of a sculpture titled "Youth" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A person takes photos of a sculpture titled "Youth" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, April 03, 2014
A person takes photos of a sculpture titled "Youth" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A woman takes a photo of a sculpture titled "Two Women" by Ron Mueck at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

A woman takes a photo of a sculpture titled "Two Women" by Ron Mueck at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2010
A woman takes a photo of a sculpture titled "Two Women" by Ron Mueck at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
Members of the public look at a sculpture titled "Still Life" by Ron Mueck at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

Members of the public look at a sculpture titled "Still Life" by Ron Mueck at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2010
Members of the public look at a sculpture titled "Still Life" by Ron Mueck at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
A visitor takes a photo of a sculpture entitled "Young Couple, 2013" by artist Ron Mueck at the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A visitor takes a photo of a sculpture entitled "Young Couple, 2013" by artist Ron Mueck at the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2013
A visitor takes a photo of a sculpture entitled "Young Couple, 2013" by artist Ron Mueck at the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A work by Australian artist Ron Mueck entitled Pinocchio at the Saatchi gallery in London. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

A work by Australian artist Ron Mueck entitled Pinocchio at the Saatchi gallery in London. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
A work by Australian artist Ron Mueck entitled Pinocchio at the Saatchi gallery in London. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
The sculpture titled "In Bed" by sculptor Ron Mueck at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MARCO) in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

The sculpture titled "In Bed" by sculptor Ron Mueck at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MARCO) in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2011
The sculpture titled "In Bed" by sculptor Ron Mueck at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MARCO) in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A visitor looks at a sculpture entitled "Woman with Shopping, 2013" by artist Ron Mueck at the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A visitor looks at a sculpture entitled "Woman with Shopping, 2013" by artist Ron Mueck at the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2013
A visitor looks at a sculpture entitled "Woman with Shopping, 2013" by artist Ron Mueck at the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A sculpture entitled "Mask II" by sculptor Ron Mueck at the San Ildefonso Museum in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A sculpture entitled "Mask II" by sculptor Ron Mueck at the San Ildefonso Museum in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2011
A sculpture entitled "Mask II" by sculptor Ron Mueck at the San Ildefonso Museum in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Visitors look at a sculpture entitled "Spooning Couple" by Ron Mueck at the San Ildefonso Museum in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Visitors look at a sculpture entitled "Spooning Couple" by Ron Mueck at the San Ildefonso Museum in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2011
Visitors look at a sculpture entitled "Spooning Couple" by Ron Mueck at the San Ildefonso Museum in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Members of the public look at a sculpture titled "In Bed" by Ron Mueck at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

Members of the public look at a sculpture titled "In Bed" by Ron Mueck at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2010
Members of the public look at a sculpture titled "In Bed" by Ron Mueck at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
