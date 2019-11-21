The hyperrealist visions of sculptor Ron Mueck
A security guard jokingly inspects the back of a self-portrait entitled "Mask II" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh. REUTERS/David Moir
Visitors look at a sculpture entitled "In Bed" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the San Ildefonso Museum in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A woman looks at a sculpture entitled "A Girl" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
A visitor looks at a sculpture entitled "Young Couple, 2013" by artist Ron Mueck at the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A visitor takes a picture of a sculpture entitled "Woman with Shopping, 2013" by artist Ron Mueck at the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Visitors look at a sculpture entitled "Couple Under an Umbrella, 2013" by artist Ron Mueck at the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of the public look at a sculpture titled "Drift" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
Employees stand next to a sculpture entitled "Young Couple, 2013" by artist Ron Mueck at the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A group of schoolgirls look at a sculpture entitled "Wild man" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
A man looks at the life-like sculpture titled "Man in a Boat" by Ron Mueck at the Berlin contemporary art museum Hamburger Bahnhof. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A person takes photos of a sculpture titled "Youth" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A woman takes a photo of a sculpture titled "Two Women" by Ron Mueck at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
Members of the public look at a sculpture titled "Still Life" by Ron Mueck at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
A visitor takes a photo of a sculpture entitled "Young Couple, 2013" by artist Ron Mueck at the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A work by Australian artist Ron Mueck entitled Pinocchio at the Saatchi gallery in London. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
The sculpture titled "In Bed" by sculptor Ron Mueck at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MARCO) in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A visitor looks at a sculpture entitled "Woman with Shopping, 2013" by artist Ron Mueck at the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A sculpture entitled "Mask II" by sculptor Ron Mueck at the San Ildefonso Museum in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Visitors look at a sculpture entitled "Spooning Couple" by Ron Mueck at the San Ildefonso Museum in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Members of the public look at a sculpture titled "In Bed" by Ron Mueck at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
Next Slideshows
Sudan looks to pyramids to attract tourism
Sudan boasts more more - though smaller - pyramids than Egypt, and after conflicts and crises, the country's new civilian transition government is seeking to...
Germany marks 30 years since Berlin Wall fell
Berlin commemorates the thirtieth anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall with a celebration at the Brandenburg Gate.
Britain marks Guy Fawkes' gunpowder plot with Bonfire Night
Britain celebrates the failed attempt to blow up the Houses of Parliament in 1605 by letting off fireworks and lighting bonfires with an effigy of the ...
Day of the Dead
Celebrating Dia de los Muertos, when according to beliefs, the dead return to Earth to visit their loved ones.
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of the LA Auto Show
Highlights from the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show.
Key quotes from the fifth public Trump impeachment hearing
The fifth day of public proceedings in the impeachment inquiry against Trump featured testimony by the official former National Security Council aide Fiona Hill and by David Holmes, political counselor at the U.S. embassy official in Kiev.
Pope Francis leads Holy Mass in Thailand
Pope Francis, on the first full day of his visit to mainly Buddhist Thailand, led a Mass in Bangkok's National Stadium for tens of thousands of exuberant Roman Catholics in a country where they make up less than one percent of the population.
Raging street protests grip Chile
Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 23 people dead in Chile.
Democratic 2020 candidates debate in Atlanta
Democratic White House contenders faced off in a fifth debate in Atlanta, just 11 weeks before the first nominating contest in Iowa, raising the stakes for the 10 participants hoping for a chance to make an impression with voters before time runs out.
U.S. ambassador to EU testifies in Trump impeachment hearings
Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the EU, told lawmakers that President Donald Trump expressly ordered him and others to help pressure Ukraine into investigating a political rival of the president, providing some of the most significant testimony to date in the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry.
Ukraine's line of contact
Images from along the line of contact between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian troops in eastern Ukraine.
Protesters in Hong Kong university search for escape route
The last band of anti-government protesters trapped inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University are weighing a narrowing range of options of escape as police outside appeared ready to simply wait them out.
Autumn beauty
Scenes of fall foliage around the world.