The inauguration of President Joe Biden
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the Capitol. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Kamala Harris is sworn in as U.S. Vice President. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris during the inauguration. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Jennifer Lopez sings to Vice-President Kamala Harris after her swearing-in. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Security personnel are reflected in glass as Vice President Mike Pence attends the inauguration. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff salute as they arrive at the Capitol. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President-elect Joe Biden bumps fists with former President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama arrive. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Lady Gaga arrives to sing the National Anthem. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks during the inauguration. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden arrive for the inauguration. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris applauds as President-elect Joe Biden arrives for his inauguration. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
President Donald Trump departs next to first lady Melania Trump from Joint Base Andrews to fly to Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave as they board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews to fly to Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump departs the White House aboard Marine One. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris greets former President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The military band is seen before the inauguration on the West Front of the Capitol. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Vice President Mike Pence and his spouse Karen arrive for the inauguration. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former President George W. Bush with Rep. Jim Clyburn before the inauguration. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris gestures towards Vice President Mike Pence ahead of the inauguration. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive for the inauguration. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
A general view of the audience during the inauguration of Joe Biden on the West Front of the Capitol. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former baseball player Alexander Rodriguez before the inauguration. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, her husband Doug Emhoff, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt and Senator Amy Klobuchar arrive at the Capitol. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Military personnel stand along Pennsylvania Avenue as President-elect Joe Biden's motorcade arrives at the Capitol. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive on the West Front of the Capitol. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden attend a church service before his inauguration at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
The "field of flags" is seen on the National Mall in front of the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Allison Shelley
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, her husband Paul Pelosi, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, his wife and former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, Senator Chuck Schumer and his wife Iris Weinshall, attend a church service before...more
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House to board Marine One on Inauguration Day. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner watch as President Donald Trump speaks at the Joint Base Andrews. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump speaks at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Staff members carry luggage as they prepare for the departure ceremony of President Trump at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Stairs are vacuumed on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
A man wrapped with a Confederate flag walks near the security perimeter ahead of the inauguration in Washington. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The "Field of Flags" is seen ahead of the inauguration. REUTERS/Allison Shelley
President Donald Trump speaks at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at the departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man cleans the stage on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. Marines stand at the west front of the Capitol. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The office of the White House press secretary sits empty on Inauguration Day morning. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric Trump with his wife Lara, and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at Joint Base Andrews. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A red carpet is being laid for the departure ceremony of President Donald Trump at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The "Field of Flags" on the National Mall on the morning of Inauguration Day. REUTERS/Allison Shelley
The west front of the Capitol the morning of Inauguration Day. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The "Field of Flags" and the Washington Monument on the morning of Inauguration Day. REUTERS/Allison Shelley
Air Force One is seen on the tarmac before the departure ceremony of President Donald Trump at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
