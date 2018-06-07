The Korean War
U.S. Army personnel of Companies A and K, 35th Infantry Regiment, watch the Communist-held area as U.N. forces bombard the vicinity with white phosphorous shells, February 1, 1951. REUTERS/U.S. Army Signal Corps Collection via National Archives
Amphibious ships at anchor in Wonsan's outer harbor during the landing of the First Marine Division, October 26, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives
U.S. Marines engage in street fighting during the liberation of Seoul, September 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Marine Corps Photograph via National Archives
First Lieutenant Baldomero Lopez of the U.S. Marine Corps leads the 3rd Platoon, Company A, 1st Battalion, 5th Marines over the seawall on the northern side of Red Beach as the second assault wave lands on Inchon, September 15, 1950. Lt. Lopez was...more
Republic of Korea minesweeper YMS-516 is blown up by a magnetic mine during sweeping operations west of Kalma Pando, Wonsan harbor, October 18, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives
A U.S. Marine guards two captured enemy soldiers on board a transport vehicle, probably en route from Hungnam to Pusan, December 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives
A grief-stricken U.S. infantryman whose buddy was killed in action is comforted by another soldier in an undisclosed location, August 28, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Army Photograph via National Archives
A U.S. Marine on the central Korean front in a photo from late 1950 or early 1951. REUTERS/Cpl. W.T. Wolfe/Official U.S. Marine Corps Photograph via National Archives
Smoke rises over Hungnam's port area, as facilties and remaining U.N. supplies are demolished by explosives on the final day of evacuation operations, December 24, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives
A South Korean refugee holds her belongings as she flees from Pohang, August 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Army Photograph via National Archives
A torpedo attack on a bridge over the Yalu River, November 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives/Handout
U.S. Navy Corpsmen help carry a wounded soldier from a Marine Corps helicopter in the vicinity of Seoul, October 3, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Marine Corps Photograph via National Archives
LSTs unload men and equipment the day after the initial landings on Inchon's Red Beach, September 16, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives
U.S. Marines of the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, try to contact the temporarily cut-off Fox Company to permit the 5th and 7th Marines to withdraw from the Yudam-ni area during the Chosin Reservoir Campaign, November 27, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S....more
Port facilities at Inchon are destroyed as U.N. forces evacuate the city in the face of the Chinese Communist advance, January 4, 1951. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives
Refugees walk along a road leading south after receiving evacuation orders from the South Korean army near the city of Pohang, August 12, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Army Photograph via National Archives
Some of the 14,000 Korean refugees on board the SS Meredith Victory following the evacuation of Hungnam, December 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives
Hundreds of fuel drums await evacuation on the Hungnam docks, December 14, 1950. This view looks across the inner harbour from Blue Beach. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives
A torpedo attack on the Hwachon Reservoir dam by Attack Squadron 195 from the USS Princeton, May 1, 1951. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives
LCVPs from the USS Union circle in the transport area off Inchon before going to the line of departure on the first day of landings, September 15, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives
