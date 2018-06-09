The Korean war
U.S. Army personnel of Companies A and K, 35th Infantry Regiment, watch the Communist-held area as U.N. forces bombard the vicinity with white phosphorous shells February 1, 1951. Picture taken February 1, 1951. REUTERS/U.S. Army Signal Corps...more
Amphibious ships anchor in Wonsan's outer harbour during the landing of the First Marine Division October 26, 1950. Picture taken October 26, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives/Handout (CONFLICT MILITARY) BEST QUALITY...more
U.S. Marines engage in street fighting during the liberation of Seoul, September 1950. Picture taken September 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Marine Corps Photograph via National Archives/Handout (CONFLICT MILITARY SOCIETY) BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE. FOR...more
First Lieutenant Baldomero Lopez of the U.S. Marine Corps leads the 3rd Platoon, Company A, 1st Battalion, 5th Marines over the seawall on the northern side of Red Beach as the second assault wave lands on Inchon September 15, 1950. Lt. Lopez was...more
Republic of Korea minesweeper YMS-516 is blown up by a magnetic mine during sweeping operations west of Kalma Pando, Wonsan harbour October 18, 1950. Picture taken October 18, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives/Handout...more
A U.S. Marine guards two captured enemy soldiers on board a transport vehicle, probably en route from Hungnam to Pusan, late December 1950. Picture taken December 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives/Handout (MILITARY...more
A grief-stricken U.S. infantryman whose buddy was killed in action is comforted by another soldier in an undisclosed location August 28, 1950. Picture taken August 28, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Army Photograph via National Archives/Handout (SOCIETY...more
A U.S. Marine is seen on the central Korean front in this undated handout photo from late 1950 or early 1951. REUTERS/Cpl. W.T. Wolfe/Official U.S. Marine Corps Photograph via National Archives/Handout (MILITARY CONFLICT SOCIETY) BEST QUALITY...more
Smoke rises over Hungnam's port area, as facilties and remaining U.N. supplies are demolished by explosives on the final day of evacuation operations December 24, 1950. Picture taken December 24, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via...more
A South Korean refugee holds her belongings as she flees from Pohang August 1950. Picture taken August 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Army Photograph via National Archives/Handout (SOCIETY MILITARY CONFLICT) BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE. FOR EDITORIAL USE...more
A torpedo attack on a bridge over the Yalu River is seen November 1950. Picture taken November 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives/Handout (MILITARY CONFLICT) BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE...more
U.S. Navy Corpsmen help carry a wounded soldier from a Marine Corps helicopter in the vicinity of Seoul October 3, 1950. Picture taken October 3, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Marine Corps Photograph via National Archives/Handout (MILITARY CONFLICT)...more
Landing Ships, Tanks (LSTs) unload men and equipment the day after the initial landings on Inchon's Red Beach September 16, 1950. Picture taken September 16, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives/Handout (MILITARY...more
U.S. Marines of the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, try to contact the temporarily cut-off Fox Company to permit the 5th and 7th Marines to withdraw from the Yudam-ni area during the Chosin Reservoir Campaign November 27, 1950. Picture taken November 27,...more
Port facilities at Inchon are destroyed as U.N. forces evacuate the city in the face of the Chinese Communist advance January 4, 1951. Picture taken January 4, 1951. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives/Handout (CONFLICT...more
Refugees walk along a road leading south after receiving evacuation orders from the South Korean army near the city of Pohang August 12, 1950. Picture taken August 12, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Army Photograph via National Archives/Handout...more
Korean refugees are seen on board the SS Meredith Victory following the evacuation of Hungnam December 1950. The ship is remembered for carrying more than 14,000 refugees in a single mission. Picture taken December 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy...more
Hundreds of fuel drums await evacuation on the Hungnam docks December 14, 1950. This view looks across the inner harbour from Blue Beach. Picture taken December 14, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives/Handout (CONFLICT...more
A torpedo attack on the Hwachon Reservoir dam by Attack Squadron 195 from the USS Princeton is seen May 1, 1951. Picture taken May 1, 1951. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives/Handout (CONFLICT MILITARY) BEST QUALITY...more
Landing Craft, Vehicle, Personnel (LCVPs) from USS Union (AKA-106) circle in the transport area off Inchon before going to the line of departure on the first day of landings September 15, 1950. Picture taken September 15, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S....more
Next Slideshows
Rescuers search for missing near Guatemala volcano
Rescuers search of survivors and victims of Fuego volcano's calamitous eruption, which has left an estimated 85 people dead and some 200 missing.
Protesting the G7
Protesters gather in Quebec to demonstrate against the G7 summit of world leaders.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pride worldwide
Celebrating LGBT rights around the world.
Rescuers search for missing near Guatemala volcano
Rescuers search of survivors and victims of Fuego volcano's calamitous eruption, which has left an estimated 85 people dead and some 200 missing.
Protesting the G7
Protesters gather in Quebec to demonstrate against the G7 summit of world leaders.
Washington Capitals win Stanley Cup
The Washington Capitals defeat the Vegas Golden Knights to win the NHL Finals.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
The surface of Mars
What the Red Planet looks like up close.
Best of the French Open
Our top images from the French Open tennis tournament.