The Korean war

First Lieutenant Baldomero Lopez of the U.S. Marine Corps leads the 3rd Platoon, Company A, 1st Battalion, 5th Marines over the seawall on the northern side of Red Beach as the second assault wave lands on Inchon September 15, 1950. Lt. Lopez was killed in action a few minutes later while assaulting a North Korean bunker. Picture taken September 15, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Marine Corps Photograph via National Archives/Handout (CONFLICT MILITARY SOCIETY) BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

