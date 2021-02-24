The life and times of golf great Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods celebrates on the 18th hole to win the 2019 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 14, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tiger Woods, 19, lines up his putt on the first green during the first round of the Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club, April 6, 1995. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tiger Woods celebrates, along with the gallery, after making a hole in one on the 16th hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open January 25, 1997. REUTERS/Jeff Topping
Tiger Woods is all smiles as he waits to be presented his green jacket after he won the Masters, April 13, 1997. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Tiger Woods (R) is given the victor's green jacket after winning the Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club, April 13, 1997. Woods remains the youngest-ever winner of the Masters at age 21. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Golfer Tiger Woods (R) hugs his father Earl as the two appeared at a news conference in New York, May 19, 1997, where Woods was introduced as a new spokesman for American Express around the world. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Golfer Tiger Woods (L), his daughter Sam, his mother Kultida and his wife Elin Nordegren (R) pose together in front of a bronze statue bearing the likeness of Tiger with his late father Earl during its unveiling inside the Tiger Woods Learning Center...more
Tiger Woods (L) receives the ceremonial winner's jacket from tournament host, golf legend Arnold Palmer (R), after Woods won the Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA golf tournament at the Bay Hill Club in Orlando, Florida March 29, 2009. REUTERS/Hans...more
Tiger Woods walks with his daughter Sam Alexis after his win in the playoff round of the U.S. Open golf championship at Torrey Pines in San Diego June 16, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Golfer Tiger Woods walks out of the presidential residence after speaking to South African President Nelson Mandela in Houghton, Johannesburg November 30, 1998. REUTERS
President Barack Obama greets Tiger Woods (R) in the Oval Office April 20, 2009. REUTERS/Pete Souza-The White House/Handout
Tiger Woods (R) cries after winning the British Open Championship with his caddy Steve Williams at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, Britain July 23, 2006. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Tiger Woods holds the Claret Jug trophy after winning the British Open golf tournament in St. Andrews, July 17, 2005. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Tiger Woods celebrates after making a birdie on the 18th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open golf championship at Torrey Pines in San Diego, June 15, 2008. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Tiger Woods bites his club after his second shot on the 11th hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio June 7, 2009. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Tiger Woods leans on his golf bag on the 17th tee during a practice round for the 2009 PGA Championship golf tournament at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota, August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Tiger Woods stretches his neck as he plays on the fifth hole during the final round of the 2009 HSBC Champions golf tournament in Shanghai November 8, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Damage to Tiger Woods' Cadillac Escalade from his single car accident is seen in Orlando, Florida November 27, 2009. REUTERS/Handout/Florida Highway Patrol
Tiger Woods and his wife Elin Nordegren (L) watch Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball game in Orlando, Florida June 11, 2009. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Joslyn James, an adult film star who said she had a three-year romantic and intimate relationship with Tiger Woods, looks down while Woods' news conference is shown on television from Augusta National, in New York, April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon...more
Tiger Woods hugs his mother Kultida Woods after his apologizes for "irresponsible and selfish behavior" during his first public statement to a small gathering of reporters and friends at the headquarters of the U.S. PGA Tour in Ponte Vedra Beach,...more
Fans and patrons take photos of Tiger Woods (L) as he walks to the fourth tee as patrons crowd in to take his picture during a practice round for the 2010 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 5, 2010. ...more
Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 6, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The name of Tiger Woods is posted on the first tee before he begins first round play in the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Tiger Woods walks to the 16th green during final round play in the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Tiger Woods leaves the player's therapy center after withdrawing from competition during final round play of the Tournament Players Championship PGA golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during second round play at the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 16, 2010. REUTERS/Shaun Best
Tiger Woods (R) hits as his caddie Steve Williams holds a club on the seventh tee during a practice round for the 92nd PGA Golf Championship at Whistling Straits, in Haven, Wisconsin, August 9, 2010. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Tiger Woods signs autographs after his practice round for the 92nd PGA Golf Championship at Whistling Straits, in Haven, Wisconsin, August 9, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Tiger Woods hits from the rough on the 14th hole during the conclusion of the second round of the 92nd PGA Golf Championship at Whistling Straits, in Kohler, Wisconsin, August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
U.S. Ryder Cup player Tiger Woods watches play on the 18th green, on the third day of the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor in Newport, South Wales October 3, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Tiger Woods waits for Thai Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva to arrive for a meeting at the Government house in Bangkok November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Tiger Woods prepares to make his hand print at Mission Hills golf course in the southern Chinese city of Dongguan, where he will hold a golf clinic, April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Tiger Woods walks away from the fifth tee box as his caddie puts his club back in the bag during the second round of the World Challenge golf tournament in Thousand Oaks, California, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tiger Woods signs his glove for spectator Brian Vanselow of Chicago (L) after hitting him in the head with his ball on the seventh hole during the morning foursomes round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah,...more
Tiger Woods hits from the sand on his third shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Tiger Woods waits on the sixth green during the final round of the British Open golf Championship at Muirfield in Scotland July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People take pictures and videos as Tiger Woods (centre, L) and Rory McIlroy tee off during a 18-hole exhibition match at the Blackstone course of Mission Hills in Haikou, Hainan province, China, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Tiger Woods is greeted by former President George W. Bush before the start of play During the opening Four-ball matches for the 2013 Presidents Cup golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Tiger Woods lets go of his club after his tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tiger Woods walks across a bridge to the fairway on the ninth hole with caddie Joe LaCava (R) during the second round of the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
U.S. team member Tiger Woods celebrates with his girlfriend Lindsey Vonn after defeating International player Richard Sterne of South Africa to win the Presidents Cup on the 18th hole during the Singles matches for the Presidents Cup golf tournament...more
Golfer Tiger Woods arrives with skier Lindsey Vonn at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tiger Woods sets up his putt on the first green as his girlfriend Lindsey Vonn and his two children Charlie and Sam (R) watch during the par 3 event held ahead of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia April 8, 2015....more
Tiger Woods is seen handcuffed and searched by police officers in this still image from police dashcam video in Jupiter, Florida, May 29, 2017. Courtesy Jupiter Police Department/Handout via REUTERS
Team USA's Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas practice at the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Patrick Reed places the green jacket on Tiger Woods after Woods won the 2019 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia April 14, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tiger Woods' family, including daughter Sam Alexis, son Charlie Axel, mother Kultida Woods (L) and girlfriend Erica Herman, smile as he approaches them after he won the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 14, 2019....more
Tiger Woods is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, by President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies inspect the vehicle of Tiger Woods, who was rushed to hospital with multiple injuries after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles, California, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
