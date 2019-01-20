Edition:
The life of Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr. speaks after meeting with President Lyndon B. Johnson to discuss civil rights at the White House in Washington, December 3, 1963. Library of Congress/Warren K. Leffler/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 18, 2019
Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X wait for a press conference to begin in an unknown location, March 26, 1964. Library of Congress/Marion S. Trikosko/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 18, 2019
Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy meets with civil rights leaders in the Rose Garden of the White House, Washington, June 22, 1963. Abbie Rowe, National Parks Service/JFK Presidential Library and Museum/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
Martin Luther King Jr. speaks at a press conference in an unknown location, March 2, 1965. Library of Congress/Warren K. Leffler/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 18, 2019
A crowd surrounds the Reflecting Pool and continues to the Washington Monument during the March on Washington, August 28, 1963. REUTERS/Library of Congress/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Martin Luther King Jr. is seen with other civil rights leaders leaders during the civil rights March on Washington, August 28, 1963. REUTERS/Library of Congress/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Marchers hold signs during the civil rights March on Washington, August 28, 1963. REUTERS/Library of Congress/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
People carry signs for equal rights, integrated schools, decent housing and an end to bias during the civil rights March on Washington, August 28, 1963. REUTERS/Library of Congress/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Civil rights leaders meet with President John F. Kennedy in the Oval Office of the White House following the civil rights March on Washington, August 28, 1963. REUTERS/Library of Congress/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
The wreckage of a bomb explosion near the Gaston Motel where Martin Luther King, Jr., and leaders in the Southern Christian Leadership Conference were staying during the Birmingham campaign of the Civil Rights movement, May 14, 1963. REUTERS/Library of Congress/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Congress of Racial Equality members conduct a march in memory of those killed in the Birmingham bombings, carrying a sign that says "No More Birminghams" in Washington, September 22, 1963. REUTERS/Library of Congress/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Participants march in a civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, 1965. REUTERS/Library of Congress/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Martin Luther King Jr. (3rd R) is seen in an unknown location on August 5, 1965, a day before President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act into law. Library of Congress/Marion S. Trikosko/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 18, 2019
People demonstrate after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in front of the White House in Washington, April 1968. The sign reads: "Let his death not be in vain." Library of Congress/Marion S. Trikosko/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 18, 2019
A soldier stands guard at 7th and N Street, N.W., Washington, with the ruins of buildings destroyed during the riots that followed the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., April 8, 1968. REUTERS/Library of Congress/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Firefighters spray water on shops, including Beyda's, Miles Shoes and Graysons, that were burned during the riots that followed the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., April 1968. REUTERS/Library of Congress/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
A "Don't work" sign promotes a day to honor the anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., on a shop on H Street, N.W., Washington, April 3, 1969. REUTERS/Library of Congress/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
A store that was destroyed during the riots that followed the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. is seen in Washington, April 16, 1968. Library of Congress/Warren K. Leffler/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 18, 2019
Smoke rises near the U.S. Capitol, during the riots that followed the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., April 6, 1968. REUTERS/Library of Congress/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
James Earl Ray, the man who assassinated Martin Luther King Jr., is transported in Memphis, Tennessee, 1968. REUTERS/Shelby County Register of Deeds/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2011
James Earl Ray is patted down in Memphis, Tennessee, 1968. REUTERS/Shelby County Register of Deeds/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2011
A wreath hangs on the balcony of the former Lorraine Motel, now part of the National Civil Rights Museum, where Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee, April 2, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 02, 2008
Room 306 at the former Lorraine Motel, where Martin Luther King Jr. slept before he was assassinated in 1968, seen in Memphis, Tennessee, April 2, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 02, 2008
The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial is shown in Washington August 22, 2011. The memorial to the American civil rights leader was officially dedicated on August 28, 2011, the 48th anniversary of King's "I have a dream" speech on the Washington Mall. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2011
