'The Lionesses': Kenya's elite all-female ranger unit

Sharon Karaine, a member of Team Lioness, is welcomed by Maasai women in traditional costumes as she arrives home within the Olgulului conservancy in Amboseli, Kenya. The elite all-female ranger unit patrols a conservation area near Kenya's Amboseli National Park. The recruits are drawn from the Maasai community who live around the park. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Members of Team Lioness collect firewood while patrolling within the Olgulului conservancy. When Kenya confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus in March, the unit was already out on patrol in the bush, and chose to stay away from their families in the bush for four months rather than risk coming in and getting infected and leaving the animals vulnerable to poaching. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Members of Team Lioness t their accommodation at Risa camp. The unit of eight women - one from each of the local clans - patrols the Olgulului community conservancy conservation area, 150,000 acres of land shared by wildlife and human beings. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Members of Team Lioness take a break during a patrol. The unit is funded by the International Fund for Animal Welfare, which helped form the unit in 2017 to encourage more women to take part in conservation. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Members of Team Lioness patrol in their pickup truck. "A few weeks ago during our patrol we came across people slaughtering a giraffe," one of the members told Reuters. The women, who patrol unarmed, captured the two men armed with bows and arrows and handed them over to rangers from the government-run Kenya Wildlife Service. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

An elephant walks near a patrol vehicle of Team Lioness at the Amboseli National park. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Members of Team Lioness take a break under a tree. Sharon Nankinyi, a member of the unit, said the day she was chosen to enter the team was the best day of her life. "It's rare for a woman in our community to be a ranger. With us being the first women rangers we are changing the taboo and men and our dads respect us. We have fought for the rights of girls in our community," the 20-year-old said. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

A member of Team Lioness disembarks from a patrol truck. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Sharon Karaine, a member of Team Lioness, prepares to go home after staying at Risa camp due to the coronavirus outbreak, within the Olgulului conservancy. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Sharon Karaine, member of Team Lioness, talks to her grandmother Ntangile Minchil after arriving home from the Risa camp within the Olgulului conservancy. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Elephants graze at Amboseli National park. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

A member of Team Lioness uses binoculars during a patrol. As the women patrol, their bonds are clear - they chat and joke on the long walks in between visits to residents, who they ask whether predators are bothering cattle or if any strangers are moving through the area. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

A member of Team Lioness serves dinner at Risa camp. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Elephants graze at the Amboseli National park. TInternational Fund for Animal Welfare saysTeam Lioness managed to stop almost all poaching in the area last year. Sometimes the women are accompanied by male rangers, and sometimes they go by themselves. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Sharon Karaine, member of Team Lioness, meets children to sensitize them against poaching. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Members of Team Lioness take GPS coordinates for mapping during a patrol. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Wildebeests are seen at Amboseli National park. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Members of Team Lioness patrol within the Olgulului conservancy in Amboseli. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Members of Team Lioness line up at Risa camp within the Olgulului conservancy in Amboseli, Kenya. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

