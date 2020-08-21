'The Lionesses': Kenya's elite all-female ranger unit

Members of Team Lioness take a break under a tree. Sharon Nankinyi, a member of the unit, said the day she was chosen to enter the team was the best day of her life. "It's rare for a woman in our community to be a ranger. With us being the first...more

Members of Team Lioness take a break under a tree. Sharon Nankinyi, a member of the unit, said the day she was chosen to enter the team was the best day of her life. "It's rare for a woman in our community to be a ranger. With us being the first women rangers we are changing the taboo and men and our dads respect us. We have fought for the rights of girls in our community," the 20-year-old said. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

