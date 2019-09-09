Edition:
The longest war

(WARNING: graphic content) U.S. Army soldiers from the 2nd Platoon, B battery 2-8 field artillery, fire a howitzer artillery piece at Seprwan Ghar forward fire base in Panjwai district, Kandahar province southern Afghanistan, June 12, 2011. Scenes from 18 years of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, the longest war in American history, as Washington suspends peace talks with the Taliban. The insurgent group now control more territory than at any time since 2001 when it governed the country. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2011
Paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry board a waiting CH-47 Chinook helicopter as they begin a helicopter assault mission at Combat Outpost Herrera in Afghanistan's Paktiya Province July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2012
U.S. soldier Nicholas Dickhut from 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne points his rifle at a doorway after coming under fire by the Taliban while on patrol in Zharay district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2012
Ryan Lemm, 4, salutes as he is carried by New York Police Department officer John McCrossen as he watches the casket of his father, NYPD officer Joseph Lemm, who was killed on duty in Afghanistan, following funeral services in the Manhattan borough of New York, December 30, 2015. McCrossen was Lemm's partner in the NYPD Warrant Squad. Lemm was one of six U.S. troops killed by a suicide bomber near Bagram air base in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior takes a break during a night mission near Honaker Miracle camp at the Pesh valley of Kunar Province August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2009
A U.S. Army medevac crew member attempts to revive a Marine mortally wounded in an IED (improvised explosion device) blast near the town of Marjah in Helmand province in this picture taken August 22, 2010.REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Thursday, August 26, 2010
U.S. SPC Henry Rosenquist of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior sits in the computer room in Honaker Miracle camp at the Pesh valley of Kunar Province August 13, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2009
Sgt. William Olas Bee, a U.S. Marine from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, has a close call after Taliban fighters opened fire near Garmsir in Helmand Province of Afghanistan, May 18, 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2008
An Afghan family ride on a bike past the site of a car bomb attack where U.S. soldiers were killed near Bagram air base, Afghanistan April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
A U.S. soldier (L) stands at a post in Deh Bala district, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan July 7, 2018. REUTERS/James Mackenzie

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
U.S. troops and Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers are seen onboard a helicopter in Uruzgan province, Afghanistan July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
A U.S. Marine (L) top watches Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers during a training in Helmand province, Afghanistan, July 5, 2017.REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
U.S. troops assess the damage to an armoured vehicle of NATO-led military coalition after a suicide attack in Kandahar province, Afghanistan August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmad Nadeem

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
U.S. soldiers attend to a wounded soldier at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment pays his respects during a memorial for Specialist Wyatt Martin and Sergeant First Class Ramon Morris at Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan December 23, 2014. Specialist Martin and Sergeant First Class Ramon were killed on December 12th by an improvised explosive device while on patrol near Bagram Air Field. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
A rocket fired by U.S. soldiers from Dragon Troop of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment explodes next to a destroyed bus at operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
U.S. troops from the Nato-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) light candles during Christmas Eve celebrations at Bagram Airfield, north of Kabul, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
A U.S. Army soldier with Charlie Company, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division blows a bubble with his chewing gum during a mission near Command Outpost Pa'in Kalay in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2013
Lesleigh Coyer, 25, of Saginaw, Michigan, lies down in front of the grave of her brother, Ryan Coyer, who served with the U.S. Army in both Iraq and Afghanistan, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia March 11, 2013. Ryan Coyer died of complications from an injury sustained in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2013
Two 500 pound bombs explode at dusk on a Taliban fighting position near Blocking Position one above Kamdesh in Afghanistan's Nuristan Province June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2012
U.S soldiers blow up a roadside bomb set up by Taliban fighters near the town of Walli Was in Paktika province, near the border with Pakistan, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2012
A Chinook helicopter lands to pick up U.S. soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division following a night raid in Yahya Khel, Paktika province February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Robinson

Reuters / Thursday, February 24, 2011
Members of the U.S. Navy carry a comrade wounded by an explosion to a medevac helicopter in Kandahar province in southern Afghanistan October 2, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Saturday, October 02, 2010
Afghan troops and soldiers with the US Army's 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division take up fighting positions after taking incoming fire at Combat Outpost Nolen in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar July 27, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2010
Captain Melvin Cabebe with the US Army's 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division stands near a burning M-ATV armored vehicle after it struck an improvised explosive device (IED) near Combat Outpost Nolen in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2010
A group of men detained for suspected Taliban activities are held for questioning at a schoolhouse in the village of Kuhak in Arghandab District, north of Kandahar July 9, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Friday, July 09, 2010
A Stryker armoured vehicle from the U.S. Army's MGS Platoon, Alpha Company, 4-23 Infantry Battalion, 5th Stryker Brigade Combat Team fires a 120mm mortar during a night patrol in Kandahar April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2010
U.S. Marines fire during a Taliban ambush as they carry out an operation to clear an area in Helmand province, October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2009
U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Chris Sanderson, 24, from Flemington, New Jersey shouts as he tries to protect an Afghan man and his child after Taliban fighters opened fire in the town of Marjah, in Nad Ali district, Helmand province, February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2010
Afghan policemen stand next to a captured Taliban fighter after a gun battle near the village of Shajoy in Zabol province March 22, 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, March 22, 2008
A French sniper (R) looks through his rifle's scope while keeping watch over Qarabagh district, about 25 miles (40 km) north of Kabul, November 20, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2007
A US Marine Humvee kicks up dust as it crosses a group of Marine LAVs (Light Armoured Vehicles) as it leaves on patrol from the Marine base in southern Afghanistan December 2, 2001. REUTERS/Jim Hollander

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
U.S. Marines, shown through a night vision scope, escort battlefield detainees into a detention center at Kandahar International Airport December 18, 2001. REUTERS/POOL/USMC, Sgt. Thomas Michael Corcoran

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Marine reinforcements fly towards an area somewhere near Kandahar December 10, 2001. REUTERS/POOL//Earnie Grafton, The San Diego Union-Tribune

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
A U.S. soldier assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Armored Division watches as a UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter prepares to land during an advise and assistance mission in southeastern Afghanistan, August 4, 2019. Courtesy Alejandro Licea/U.S. Army/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 19, 2019
U.S. military advisers from the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade work with Afghan soldiers at an artillery position on an Afghan National Army base in Maidan Wardak province, Afghanistan August 6, 2018. REUTERS/James Mackenzie

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
An U.S. soldier prepares to leave from an Afghan National Army (ANA) base in Logar province, Afghanistan August 5, 2018.REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
