The longest war: Scenes from two decades in Afghanistan

U.S. Army soldiers from the 2nd Platoon, B battery 2-8 field artillery, fire a howitzer artillery piece at Seprwan Ghar forward fire base in Panjwai district, Kandahar province southern Afghanistan, June 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2011
A Chinook helicopter lands to pick up U.S. soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division following a night raid in Yahya Khel, Paktika province, February 2011. REUTERS/Matt Robinson

Reuters / Thursday, February 24, 2011
Sgt. William Olas Bee, a U.S. Marine from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, has a close call after Taliban fighters opened fire near Garmsir in Helmand Province of Afghanistan, May 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2008
An Italian soldier from NATO cries as he carries a casket which contains the body of one of six Italian soldiers killed in Kabul, during a repatriation ceremony at the Kabul international airport, September 2009. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2009
Two 500 pound bombs explode at dusk on a Taliban fighting position near Blocking Position one above Kamdesh in Afghanistan's Nuristan Province, June 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2012
Captain Melvin Cabebe with the US Army's 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division stands near a burning M-ATV armored vehicle after it struck an improvised explosive device (IED) near Combat Outpost Nolen in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar, July 2010.  REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2010
A wounded Canadian soldier from the NATO-led coalition crawls for cover seconds after his position was hit by a Taliban shell fired from an 82-millimeter recoilless rifle during an ambush in Zhari district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, October 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2007
Afghan troops and soldiers with the US Army's 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division take up fighting positions after taking incoming fire at Combat Outpost Nolen in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar, July 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2010
U.S. troops from the Nato-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) light candles during Christmas Eve celebrations at Bagram Airfield, north of Kabul, December 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, December 24, 2014
Members of the U.S. Navy carry a comrade wounded by an explosion to a medevac helicopter in Kandahar province in southern Afghanistan, October 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Saturday, October 02, 2010
Paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry board a waiting CH-47 Chinook helicopter as they begin a helicopter assault mission at Combat Outpost Herrera in Afghanistan's Paktiya Province, July 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2012
A U.S. Army soldier with Charlie Company, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division blows a bubble with his chewing gum during a mission near Command Outpost Pa'in Kalay in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, February 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2013
A French soldier of the 8th Artillery Regiment takes part in a joint patrol with U.S and Afghan troops in a village in Kharuti, in the mountains of Wardak Province in Afghanistan, July 2009.  REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2009
British soldiers from B Company, 2 Mercian, set off on an operation in Malgir, Helmand province, July 2009.  REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2009
A German Bundeswehr army paratrooper sniper of the Task Force Kunduz opens fire next to a mascot during a drill in Kunduz, northern Afghanistan, December 2010.   REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, December 08, 2010
A rocket fired by U.S. soldiers from Dragon Troop of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment explodes next to a destroyed bus at operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan, December 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
U.S. SPC Henry Rosenquist of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior sits in the computer room in Honaker Miracle camp at the Pesh valley of Kunar Province, August 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2009
A group of men detained for suspected Taliban activities are held for questioning at a schoolhouse in the village of Kuhak in Arghandab District, north of Kandahar, July 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Friday, July 09, 2010
U.S soldiers blow up a roadside bomb set up by Taliban fighters near the town of Walli Was in Paktika province, near the border with Pakistan, November 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2012
A Canadian army medic examines one of eight children brought to a forward operating base after they fell gravely ill from eating explosive powder at a home in the Panjwai district of Kandahar province, September 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2009
U.S. Marines from MP Company, 1st Marine Division attached to 3rd Battalion 4th Marines, smoke cigars as they play cards at AHP station in Nimroz province, southern Afghanistan, January 2010. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2010
Soldiers from 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, scramble to positions after an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated approximately 800 meters away from strong point DeMaiwand, Maywand District, Kandahar Province, January 2013. The IED injured two people, a 25-year-old male, who lost both legs, and a 10-year old girl (ages are approximate). REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Reuters / Friday, January 18, 2013
Afghan children look at Canadian soldiers of the NATO-led coalition while they patrol in their compound in the Taliban stronghold of Zhari district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, March 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2009
A U.S. Army medevac crew member attempts to revive a Marine mortally wounded in an IED blast near the town of Marjah in Helmand province, August 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Thursday, August 26, 2010
U.S. and Afghan soldiers walk near a U.S. Army Chinook during an operation near the town of Walli Was in Paktika province, November 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, November 02, 2012
U.S. soldier Nicholas Dickhut from 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne points his rifle at a doorway after coming under fire by the Taliban while on patrol in Zharay district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, April 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2012
Dutch soldiers sit in front of a fire in the Baluchi pass in Uruzgan province, November 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2007
A British Army Gurkha soldier checks his rifle in a fortified man-made hilltop position, near Camp Delhi in southern Helmand, Afghanistan, November 2007. The hill and others like it in the area were built by the British Army in the late 1800s.     REUTERS/Steve Lewis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2007
Spanish soldiers carry the casket of a soldier who died in a helicopter crash, at Herat airport in western Afghanistan.  Spanish soldiers carry the casket of a soldier who died in a helicopter crash, at Herat airport in western Afghanistan, August 2005. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A soldier of the German armed forces Bundeswehr observes the area as villagers look at other Bundeswehr soldiers who are performing a recovery operation on a "Fuchs" armored personnel carrier, during a mission in Kunduz district, April 2009.  REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2009
U.S. soldiers attend to a wounded soldier at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment pays his respects during a memorial for Specialist Wyatt Martin and Sergeant First Class Ramon Morris at Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan, December 2014. Specialist Martin and Sergeant First Class Ramon were killed on December 12th by an improvised explosive device while on patrol near Bagram Air Field. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
A U.S. Marine from the First Battalion Eighth Marines Alpha Company looks out as an evening storm gathers above an outpost near Kunjak in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, February 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 23, 2011
A Stryker armored vehicle from the U.S. Army's MGS Platoon, Alpha Company, 4-23 Infantry Battalion, 5th Stryker Brigade Combat Team fires a 120mm mortar during a night patrol in Kandahar, April 2010.         REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2010
U.S. Marines fire during a Taliban ambush as they carry out an operation to clear an area in Helmand province, October 2009. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2009
Soldiers from the U.S. Army's Alpha Battery, 425 Field Artillery, 3rd brigade of 10th Mountain Division based in Fort Drum, New York, fire their 155 mm Howitzer in Cop Cherokee base in Kherwar district in Logar province, October 2009. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2009
A U.S. soldier, wounded by sniper fire, is evacuated by his comrades in the village of Bargematal, Nuristan province, August 2009.  REUTERS/Oleg Popov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2009
A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior takes a break during a night mission near Honaker Miracle camp at the Pesh valley of Kunar Province, August 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2009
U.S. soldiers turn away as a U.S. Black Hawk helicopter takes off from a U.S. base in the Jaji district of the southeastern Paktia province, near the Afghan-Pakistan border, January 2008. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2008
Canadian soldiers play table football under flashlights at a military outpost near the village of Bazaar e Panjwaii, in the Panjwaii district of Kandahar province, August 2010.  REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Sunday, August 08, 2010
U.S Army soldiers and an Afghan policeman look at the bodies of Taliban fighters after a 40-minute gun battle near the village of Shajoy in Zabol province March 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, March 22, 2008
U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Chris Sanderson, 24, from Flemington, New Jersey shouts as he tries to protect an Afghan man and his child after Taliban fighters opened fire in the town of Marjah, in Nad Ali district, Helmand province, February 2010. UREUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2010
Afghan policemen stand next to a captured Taliban fighter after a gun battle near the village of Shajoy in Zabol province, March 2008. .   REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, March 22, 2008
Smoke and flames rise from fuel trucks after an overnight attack by the Taliban on the outskirts of Kabul, July 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, July 05, 2014
Jake Beaudoin, a U.S. Army Private of 508 BSTB, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, takes cover during a controlled detonation to clear an area for setting up a check point in Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, May 2012.  REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2012
Taliban fighters train with their weapons in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan, July 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2009
The roof of the Intercontinental hotel is lit up by an explosion during a battle between NATO-led forces and suicide bombers and Taliban insurgents in Kabul, June 2011.   REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2011
An Afghan boy looks at a German armed forces Bundeswehr soldier during a patrol in a village in Kunduz province, April 2009. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2009
A Canadian soldier takes a nap after taking part in a search operation for improvised explosive devices in Kandahar, May 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2009
Canadian soldiers of NATO-led coalition take positions during patrol in stronghold of Panjwaii in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, April 2009.   REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2009
A French sniper looks through his rifle's scope while keeping watch over Qarabagh district, north of Kabul, November 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2007
A US Marine Humvee kicks up dust as it crosses a group of Marine LAVs (Light Armoured Vehicles) as it leaves on patrol from the Marine base in southern Afghanistan, December 2001. REUTERS/Jim Hollander

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
An Afghan girl peers out from behind a wall at passing U.S. Marines driving inside light armored vehicles down Route 4 outside the Kandahar airport, December 2001. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
U.S. Marines escort battlefield detainees into a detention center at Kandahar International Airport, December 2001. USMC, Sgt. Thomas Michael Corcoran/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
U.S. Marines begin to form up their convoy at a staging area near Kandahar, as they await orders to begin their trek to Kandahar to take control of the airfield, December 2001. REUTERS/POOL/Dave Martin

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Marine reinforcements fly towards an area somewhere near Kandahar to intercept lines of escape, December 2001. Earnie Grafton, The San Diego Union-Tribune

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldier Jorge Avino from Miami, Florida carves the body count that their mortar team has chalked up on a rock, near the villages of Sherkhankheyl, Marzak and Bobelkiel, in Afghanistan, March 2002. REUTERS/POOL/Joe Raedle

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Northern Alliance fighters ride on a T-62 tank past a dead body on the motorway north of Kabul, as Northern Alliance fighters approached the Afghan capital, November 2001. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2009
U.S. Marines from Charlie 1/1 of the 15th MEU (Marine Expeditionary Unit) fill sand bags around their light mortar position on the front lines of southern Afghanistan, December 2001. REUTERS/Jim Hollander

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Two Northern Alliance soldiers watch as the dust and smoke rises after explosions in Taliban positions on Kalakata hill, near the village of Ai-Khanum, in northern Afghanistan, November 2001. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
