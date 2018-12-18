Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Dec 17, 2018 | 10:10pm EST

The Maasai Olympics

Tipape Lekatoo, a Maasai Moran from Mbirikani Manyatta, competes in a traditional high-jump event during the 2018 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana, Kajiado, Kenya December 15, 2018. Young Kenyan warriors are no longer pursuing lions to show off their hunting prowess and bravery, they are competing for cash prizes in javelin throwing at the Maasai Olympics instead. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Tipape Lekatoo, a Maasai Moran from Mbirikani Manyatta, competes in a traditional high-jump event during the 2018 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana,...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
Tipape Lekatoo, a Maasai Moran from Mbirikani Manyatta, competes in a traditional high-jump event during the 2018 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana, Kajiado, Kenya December 15, 2018. Young Kenyan warriors are no longer pursuing lions to show off their hunting prowess and bravery, they are competing for cash prizes in javelin throwing at the Maasai Olympics instead. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
1 / 20
Maasai moran and Maasai girls sing and dance as they arrive for the Maasai Olympics. "We have changed the outdated lion hunting culture, as there was a time before the Maasai Olympics when we were killing animals, but now we are protecting them as we coexist in harmony," 22-year-old Moran Joseph Tipape Lekatoo said. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Maasai moran and Maasai girls sing and dance as they arrive for the Maasai Olympics. "We have changed the outdated lion hunting culture, as there was a time before the Maasai Olympics when we were killing animals, but now we are protecting them as we...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
Maasai moran and Maasai girls sing and dance as they arrive for the Maasai Olympics. "We have changed the outdated lion hunting culture, as there was a time before the Maasai Olympics when we were killing animals, but now we are protecting them as we coexist in harmony," 22-year-old Moran Joseph Tipape Lekatoo said. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
2 / 20
A Maasai moran throws a traditional club, known as rungu. Lekatoo was competing for his Mbirikani Manyatta group in the fourth edition of the Maasai Olympics, where youthful morans, or warriors, from four Manyattas (settlements) -- Rombo, Mbirikani, Kuku and Elselengei -- gather to compete. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A Maasai moran throws a traditional club, known as rungu. Lekatoo was competing for his Mbirikani Manyatta group in the fourth edition of the Maasai Olympics, where youthful morans, or warriors, from four Manyattas (settlements) -- Rombo, Mbirikani,...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
A Maasai moran throws a traditional club, known as rungu. Lekatoo was competing for his Mbirikani Manyatta group in the fourth edition of the Maasai Olympics, where youthful morans, or warriors, from four Manyattas (settlements) -- Rombo, Mbirikani, Kuku and Elselengei -- gather to compete. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
3 / 20
Maasai morans compete during the 5000m race. "If you compare me to the past warriors, they used to go and kill lions and that does not help you in anyway," said Moses Ntimama, another warrior and participant in the Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near Kenya's border with Tanzania. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Maasai morans compete during the 5000m race. "If you compare me to the past warriors, they used to go and kill lions and that does not help you in anyway," said Moses Ntimama, another warrior and participant in the Olympics at the Sidai Oleng...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
Maasai morans compete during the 5000m race. "If you compare me to the past warriors, they used to go and kill lions and that does not help you in anyway," said Moses Ntimama, another warrior and participant in the Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near Kenya's border with Tanzania. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
4 / 20
Tipape Lekatoo, a Maasai moran from Mbirikani Manyatta, throws a javelin. Government-run Kenya Wildlife Services says there are about 2,000 lions in the East African country, and the biggest threat to them and other carnivores is conflict with humans. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Tipape Lekatoo, a Maasai moran from Mbirikani Manyatta, throws a javelin. Government-run Kenya Wildlife Services says there are about 2,000 lions in the East African country, and the biggest threat to them and other carnivores is conflict with...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
Tipape Lekatoo, a Maasai moran from Mbirikani Manyatta, throws a javelin. Government-run Kenya Wildlife Services says there are about 2,000 lions in the East African country, and the biggest threat to them and other carnivores is conflict with humans. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
5 / 20
Maasai moran athletes walk in formation as they arrive for the Maasai Olympics. "Instead of killing a lion we compete among ourselves ... the money you receive you take it home to meet your needs," Ntimama told Reuters. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Maasai moran athletes walk in formation as they arrive for the Maasai Olympics. "Instead of killing a lion we compete among ourselves ... the money you receive you take it home to meet your needs," Ntimama told Reuters. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
Maasai moran athletes walk in formation as they arrive for the Maasai Olympics. "Instead of killing a lion we compete among ourselves ... the money you receive you take it home to meet your needs," Ntimama told Reuters. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
6 / 20
For Kenyan middle distance runner David Rudisha, who holds the world record for 800 metres, the Maasai Olympics are helping to ensure lions remain part of the country's future. "We are trying to educate and emphasise that it's not the right way to go because we treasure these wild animals, it's part of our heritage, it's part of our culture," Rudisha said. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

For Kenyan middle distance runner David Rudisha, who holds the world record for 800 metres, the Maasai Olympics are helping to ensure lions remain part of the country's future. "We are trying to educate and emphasise that it's not the right way to go...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
For Kenyan middle distance runner David Rudisha, who holds the world record for 800 metres, the Maasai Olympics are helping to ensure lions remain part of the country's future. "We are trying to educate and emphasise that it's not the right way to go because we treasure these wild animals, it's part of our heritage, it's part of our culture," Rudisha said. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
7 / 20
A Maasai moran athlete smears his face with red ocher paint during preparations. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A Maasai moran athlete smears his face with red ocher paint during preparations. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
A Maasai moran athlete smears his face with red ocher paint during preparations. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
8 / 20
Maasai moran athletes from Mbirikani Manyatta ride in a truck as they arrive for the Maasai Olympics. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Maasai moran athletes from Mbirikani Manyatta ride in a truck as they arrive for the Maasai Olympics. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
Maasai moran athletes from Mbirikani Manyatta ride in a truck as they arrive for the Maasai Olympics. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
9 / 20
A Maasai moran athlete has his hair smeared with red ocher paint during preparations. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A Maasai moran athlete has his hair smeared with red ocher paint during preparations. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
A Maasai moran athlete has his hair smeared with red ocher paint during preparations. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
10 / 20
Maasai morans from Mbirikani Manyatta celebrate victory in the Maasai Olympics. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Maasai morans from Mbirikani Manyatta celebrate victory in the Maasai Olympics. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
Maasai morans from Mbirikani Manyatta celebrate victory in the Maasai Olympics. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
11 / 20
A Maasai moran athlete smears his face with red ocher paint during preparations. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A Maasai moran athlete smears his face with red ocher paint during preparations. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
A Maasai moran athlete smears his face with red ocher paint during preparations. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
12 / 20
Maasai moran athletes from Mbirikani Manyatta arrive for the Maasai Olympics. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Maasai moran athletes from Mbirikani Manyatta arrive for the Maasai Olympics. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
Maasai moran athletes from Mbirikani Manyatta arrive for the Maasai Olympics. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
13 / 20
A Maasai moran competes in a traditional high-jump event. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A Maasai moran competes in a traditional high-jump event. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
A Maasai moran competes in a traditional high-jump event. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
14 / 20
Maasai moran athletes sing and dance as they arrive for the Maasai Olympics. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Maasai moran athletes sing and dance as they arrive for the Maasai Olympics. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
Maasai moran athletes sing and dance as they arrive for the Maasai Olympics. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
15 / 20
Maasai women walk within the Mbirikani Manyatta at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Maasai women walk within the Mbirikani Manyatta at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
Maasai women walk within the Mbirikani Manyatta at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
16 / 20
Nalepo Saitakweni, a Maasai woman leader, is seen at Mbirikani Manyatta at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Nalepo Saitakweni, a Maasai woman leader, is seen at Mbirikani Manyatta at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
Nalepo Saitakweni, a Maasai woman leader, is seen at Mbirikani Manyatta at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
17 / 20
Maasai moran athletes slaughter a cow as part of preparations for the Maasai Olympics. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Maasai moran athletes slaughter a cow as part of preparations for the Maasai Olympics. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
Maasai moran athletes slaughter a cow as part of preparations for the Maasai Olympics. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
18 / 20
A Maasai moran athlete slaughters a cow as part of preparations for the Maasai Olympics. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A Maasai moran athlete slaughters a cow as part of preparations for the Maasai Olympics. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
A Maasai moran athlete slaughters a cow as part of preparations for the Maasai Olympics. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
19 / 20
A Maasai child stands outside their traditional house within the Mbirikani Manyatta. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A Maasai child stands outside their traditional house within the Mbirikani Manyatta. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
A Maasai child stands outside their traditional house within the Mbirikani Manyatta. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Music for elephants

Music for elephants

Next Slideshows

Music for elephants

Music for elephants

British volunteer Paul Barton plays piano for sick, abused, retired and rescued elephants at a sanctuary in Thailand.

Dec 13 2018
Smuggled animals

Smuggled animals

From a king cobra in a chip container to cockatoos in water bottles and fish under a dress, some of the exotic animals that are illegally trafficked around the...

Dec 13 2018
Time 'Person of Year' goes to journalists, including imprisoned Reuters pair

Time 'Person of Year' goes to journalists, including imprisoned Reuters pair

Time magazine named journalists, including a slain Saudi Arabian writer and a pair of Reuters journalists imprisoned by Myanmar's government, as its Person of...

Dec 11 2018
Spilled cargo

Spilled cargo

When trucks, trains and boats laden with goods lose their loads.

Dec 11 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.

Notable deaths in 2018

Notable deaths in 2018

Newsmakers and celebrities who passed away this year.

Inside Congo's Ebola zone

Inside Congo's Ebola zone

The current outbreak in Congo is now the second biggest in history, according to WHO and Congo health officials.

America in 2018

America in 2018

A selection of some of our top photos from the United States this year.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Our top entertainment photos from 2018.

China's first pet cloning service

China's first pet cloning service

Sinogene, China's first biotech company to provide pet cloning services, made headlines when it successfully cloned a gene-edited beagle last year. A month later, it launched commercial cloning services.

Philippines wins Miss Universe crown

Philippines wins Miss Universe crown

Catriona Gray from the Philippines is crowned Miss Universe, the fourth time the Southeast Asian country has won the international beauty pageant.

Week in sports

Week in sports

A selection of some of our top sports photography from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast