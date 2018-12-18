The Maasai Olympics
Tipape Lekatoo, a Maasai Moran from Mbirikani Manyatta, competes in a traditional high-jump event during the 2018 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana,...more
Maasai moran and Maasai girls sing and dance as they arrive for the Maasai Olympics. "We have changed the outdated lion hunting culture, as there was a time before the Maasai Olympics when we were killing animals, but now we are protecting them as we...more
A Maasai moran throws a traditional club, known as rungu. Lekatoo was competing for his Mbirikani Manyatta group in the fourth edition of the Maasai Olympics, where youthful morans, or warriors, from four Manyattas (settlements) -- Rombo, Mbirikani,...more
Maasai morans compete during the 5000m race. "If you compare me to the past warriors, they used to go and kill lions and that does not help you in anyway," said Moses Ntimama, another warrior and participant in the Olympics at the Sidai Oleng...more
Tipape Lekatoo, a Maasai moran from Mbirikani Manyatta, throws a javelin. Government-run Kenya Wildlife Services says there are about 2,000 lions in the East African country, and the biggest threat to them and other carnivores is conflict with...more
Maasai moran athletes walk in formation as they arrive for the Maasai Olympics. "Instead of killing a lion we compete among ourselves ... the money you receive you take it home to meet your needs," Ntimama told Reuters. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
For Kenyan middle distance runner David Rudisha, who holds the world record for 800 metres, the Maasai Olympics are helping to ensure lions remain part of the country's future. "We are trying to educate and emphasise that it's not the right way to go...more
A Maasai moran athlete smears his face with red ocher paint during preparations. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Maasai moran athletes from Mbirikani Manyatta ride in a truck as they arrive for the Maasai Olympics. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Maasai moran athlete has his hair smeared with red ocher paint during preparations. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Maasai morans from Mbirikani Manyatta celebrate victory in the Maasai Olympics. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Maasai moran athlete smears his face with red ocher paint during preparations. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Maasai moran athletes from Mbirikani Manyatta arrive for the Maasai Olympics. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Maasai moran competes in a traditional high-jump event. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Maasai moran athletes sing and dance as they arrive for the Maasai Olympics. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Maasai women walk within the Mbirikani Manyatta at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Nalepo Saitakweni, a Maasai woman leader, is seen at Mbirikani Manyatta at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Maasai moran athletes slaughter a cow as part of preparations for the Maasai Olympics. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Maasai moran athlete slaughters a cow as part of preparations for the Maasai Olympics. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Maasai child stands outside their traditional house within the Mbirikani Manyatta. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
