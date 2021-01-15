Edition:
The MAGA movement behind Trump's presidency

President Donald Trump supporters try to catch a hat during a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Pro-Trump protesters storm the U.S. Capitol to contest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results by Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump rally in front of the White House in Washington, November 9, 2016. &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters look on as President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, October 24, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Supporter Katie Bohm reacts as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
A supporter wearing a Trump face mask due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, looks on as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Georgia, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
A supporter of President Donald Trump gestures during a protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A supporter of President Donald Trump holds a cardboard sign with a reference to QAnon during a rally at Rochester International Airport in Rochester, Minnesota, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
A supporter of Trump and Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun attends a midterm election night party in Indianapolis, Indiana, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Bergin

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
Police officers stand guard as supporters of President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a campaign rally at Ocala International Airport in Ocala, Florida, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
African-American supporters, including Terrence Williams, Angela Stanton and Diamond and Silk, pray with President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
Thomas Musolino wears a mask of President Donald Trump while holding his daughter Gianna Musolino, 10, during a Trump campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, August 03, 2018
Supporters, many not wearing masks, gather for an indoor rally with President Donald Trump in Henderson, Nevada, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
A demonstrator supporting President Donald Trump (L) holds a shield as a group of men punch a counter demonstrator during a "People 4 Trump" rally in Berkeley, California March 4, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
Dawn Simmons, a volunteer who organises Trump sign-waving rallies, sits in her car with a picture of President Donald Trump on the rear window during a rally in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Kevin Seefried of Delaware, a supporter of President Donald Trump, carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington, January 6, 2021. A portrait of abolitionist senator Charles Sumner of Massachusetts, who was beaten on the Senate floor after delivering a speech criticizing slavery in 1856, hangs above the couch. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
9-year-old Reed Elliotte stands in the back of the room in a U.S. flag outfit with his mother Larrietta listening to U.S. President Donald Trump address the AMVETS American Veterans convention in Louisville, Kentucky August 21, 2019. &nbsp; REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
President Donald Trump throws a face mask from the stage during a campaign rally, his first since being treated for the coronavirus, at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Nuns attend a campaign rally by President Donald Trump at Michigan Sports Stars Park in Washington, Michigan November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Supporters of President Donald Trump take part in a car parade in Columbus, Ohio, October 3, 2020.&nbsp;REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A supporter calms his baby at the back of the hall as he waits to rally with President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Henderson, Nevada, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
People flash a hand signal in front of a Trump 2020 sign before a classic car cruise in support of President Donald Trump and law enforcement in Frankenmuth, Michigan, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
President Donald Trump meets with supporters from a group called "Bikers for Trump" at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, August 11, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
A counter-demonstrator and supporter of President Donald Trump clashes with a protester during an anti-Trump rally in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2020
Supporters of President Donald Trump pray during a protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Members of the far-right Proud Boys, including leader Enrique Tarrio (C), rally in support of President Donald Trump to protest against the results of the presidential election, in Washington, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
A man wears a shirt reading "Rope. Tree. Journalist." as supporters gather to rally with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in a cargo hangar at Minneapolis Saint Paul International Airport in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Marine One, carrying President Donald Trump, passes over people attending a rally to protest the results of the election in front of Supreme Court building, in Washington, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
Jake Angeli, holding a sign referencing QAnon, speaks as supporters of President Donald Trump gather to protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
Vietnamese American Trump supporters wave flags outside of a polling site, on Election Day in Houston, Texas, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Supporters wait for the rally of President Donald Trump at Hickory Regional Airport in Hickory, North Carolina November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
A member of Unification Sanctuary Church wears a cap in support of President Donald Trump as he listens to a sermon by Hyung Jin Sean Moon, a South Korean-American local pastor and co-founder of Unification Sanctuary Church, after praying for the re-election of Trump in Greeley, Pennsylvania, October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Supporters of President Donald Trump sit on the "Patriot Elk" formerly known as the "Nightmare NElk" during "Stop the Steal" protest after the presidential election was called for Democratic candidate Joe Biden in Salem, Oregon, November 14, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Alisha Jucevic

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
Supporters of President Donald Trump are seen through a bus window in the motorcade of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as Biden arrives for a campaign stop in Warm Springs, Georgia, October 27, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A supporter of President Donald Trump wearing a face mask arrives at the White House as Donald Trump prepares to accept the Republican nomination in Washington, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A supporter of President Donald Trump shoots a video with his mobile phone from the sparsely filled upper decks of the arena as the president addresses his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
Halloween decorations and support for President Donald Trump are seen in the front of supporter Maranda Joseph's yard in Warren, Ohio, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
A supporter of President Donald Trump wears a shirt reading "It's OK To Be White" while listening to the president address his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
President Donald Trump talks with supporters that he called up on to the stage during a campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
A 14-foot cutout of President Donald Trump stands on the front lawn of the self-proclaimed 'Trump House' in Youngstown, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
Supporters of President Donald Trump scream at counter-protesters near the scene of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 7, 2019. &nbsp;REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
A man wearing a Trump presidential campaign "Make America Great Again" hat listens as Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman (L), director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Robin Roy (C) reacts as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Republican poll challengers react after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center after Election Day in Detroit, Michigan, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
A supporter takes a selfie from the balcony as President Donald Trump departs at the end of a rally with supporters in Duluth, Minnesota, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, April 08, 2017
A far-right protester waves a Trump flag in front of the Capitol building during a protest against coronavirus restrictions in Salem, Oregon, December 21, 2020. &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
Pro-Trump rally participants yell at an anti-Trump protester as the two sides clash during the Southern California Make America Great Again march in support of President Trump, the military and first responders at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach, California, March 25, 2017.&nbsp;REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
People protesting racial inequality and police violence confront a supporter of President Donald Trump after she walked into the intersection occupied by them in Black Lives Matter plaza with a pro Trump sign in Washington, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
