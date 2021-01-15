The MAGA movement behind Trump's presidency
President Donald Trump supporters try to catch a hat during a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Pro-Trump protesters storm the U.S. Capitol to contest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results by Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump rally in front of the White House in Washington, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Supporters look on as President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporter Katie Bohm reacts as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A supporter wearing a Trump face mask due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, looks on as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Georgia, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A supporter of President Donald Trump gestures during a protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard...more
A supporter of President Donald Trump holds a cardboard sign with a reference to QAnon during a rally at Rochester International Airport in Rochester, Minnesota, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A supporter of Trump and Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun attends a midterm election night party in Indianapolis, Indiana, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Bergin
Police officers stand guard as supporters of President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a campaign rally at Ocala International Airport in Ocala, Florida, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
African-American supporters, including Terrence Williams, Angela Stanton and Diamond and Silk, pray with President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Thomas Musolino wears a mask of President Donald Trump while holding his daughter Gianna Musolino, 10, during a Trump campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters, many not wearing masks, gather for an indoor rally with President Donald Trump in Henderson, Nevada, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A demonstrator supporting President Donald Trump (L) holds a shield as a group of men punch a counter demonstrator during a "People 4 Trump" rally in Berkeley, California March 4, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Dawn Simmons, a volunteer who organises Trump sign-waving rallies, sits in her car with a picture of President Donald Trump on the rear window during a rally in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kevin Seefried of Delaware, a supporter of President Donald Trump, carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington, January 6, 2021. A portrait...more
9-year-old Reed Elliotte stands in the back of the room in a U.S. flag outfit with his mother Larrietta listening to U.S. President Donald Trump address the AMVETS American Veterans convention in Louisville, Kentucky August 21, 2019. ...more
President Donald Trump throws a face mask from the stage during a campaign rally, his first since being treated for the coronavirus, at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Nuns attend a campaign rally by President Donald Trump at Michigan Sports Stars Park in Washington, Michigan November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters of President Donald Trump take part in a car parade in Columbus, Ohio, October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
A supporter calms his baby at the back of the hall as he waits to rally with President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Henderson, Nevada, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People flash a hand signal in front of a Trump 2020 sign before a classic car cruise in support of President Donald Trump and law enforcement in Frankenmuth, Michigan, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
President Donald Trump meets with supporters from a group called "Bikers for Trump" at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, August 11, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A counter-demonstrator and supporter of President Donald Trump clashes with a protester during an anti-Trump rally in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Supporters of President Donald Trump pray during a protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of the far-right Proud Boys, including leader Enrique Tarrio (C), rally in support of President Donald Trump to protest against the results of the presidential election, in Washington, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man wears a shirt reading "Rope. Tree. Journalist." as supporters gather to rally with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in a cargo hangar at Minneapolis Saint Paul International Airport in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 6, 2016....more
Marine One, carrying President Donald Trump, passes over people attending a rally to protest the results of the election in front of Supreme Court building, in Washington, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jake Angeli, holding a sign referencing QAnon, speaks as supporters of President Donald Trump gather to protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in...more
Vietnamese American Trump supporters wave flags outside of a polling site, on Election Day in Houston, Texas, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Supporters wait for the rally of President Donald Trump at Hickory Regional Airport in Hickory, North Carolina November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A member of Unification Sanctuary Church wears a cap in support of President Donald Trump as he listens to a sermon by Hyung Jin Sean Moon, a South Korean-American local pastor and co-founder of Unification Sanctuary Church, after praying for the...more
Supporters of President Donald Trump sit on the "Patriot Elk" formerly known as the "Nightmare NElk" during "Stop the Steal" protest after the presidential election was called for Democratic candidate Joe Biden in Salem, Oregon, November 14, 2020....more
Supporters of President Donald Trump are seen through a bus window in the motorcade of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as Biden arrives for a campaign stop in Warm Springs, Georgia, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter of President Donald Trump wearing a face mask arrives at the White House as Donald Trump prepares to accept the Republican nomination in Washington, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A supporter of President Donald Trump shoots a video with his mobile phone from the sparsely filled upper decks of the arena as the president addresses his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak,...more
Halloween decorations and support for President Donald Trump are seen in the front of supporter Maranda Joseph's yard in Warren, Ohio, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A supporter of President Donald Trump wears a shirt reading "It's OK To Be White" while listening to the president address his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa,...more
President Donald Trump talks with supporters that he called up on to the stage during a campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A 14-foot cutout of President Donald Trump stands on the front lawn of the self-proclaimed 'Trump House' in Youngstown, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of President Donald Trump scream at counter-protesters near the scene of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A man wearing a Trump presidential campaign "Make America Great Again" hat listens as Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman (L), director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part...more
Robin Roy (C) reacts as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican poll challengers react after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center after Election Day in Detroit, Michigan, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A supporter takes a selfie from the balcony as President Donald Trump departs at the end of a rally with supporters in Duluth, Minnesota, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A far-right protester waves a Trump flag in front of the Capitol building during a protest against coronavirus restrictions in Salem, Oregon, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
Pro-Trump rally participants yell at an anti-Trump protester as the two sides clash during the Southern California Make America Great Again march in support of President Trump, the military and first responders at Bolsa Chica State Beach in...more
People protesting racial inequality and police violence confront a supporter of President Donald Trump after she walked into the intersection occupied by them in Black Lives Matter plaza with a pro Trump sign in Washington, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Leah...more
