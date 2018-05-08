Edition:
United States
Mon May 7, 2018

The Met Gala

Rihanna arrives at the Met Gala to celebrate the opening of �Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination� in the Manhattan borough of New York, May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

George and Amal Clooney. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Kate Bosworth. REUTERS/Eduardoo Munoz

Hailey Baldwin. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Ruby Rose. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Anne Hathaway. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Lena Waithe. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Diane Kruger. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Kerry Washington. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Zoe Kravitz. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

SZA. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Gabrielle Union. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Rihanna. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Kate Upton. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Kate Bosworth. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Mindy Kaling. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Rita Ora. REUTERS/Eduardoo Munoz

Rita Ora. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Cynthia Erivo. REUTERS/Eduardoo Munoz

Amanda Seyfried. REUTERS/Eduardoo Munoz

Bella Hadid. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Huma Abedin. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Katharine McPhee. REUTERS/Eduardoo Munoz

Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Katherine Langford. REUTERS/Eduardoo Munoz

Liza Koshy. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jasmine Sanders. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jasmine Sanders. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Alek Wek, Jasmine Sanders, Valerie Messika, Kiersey Clemons, Olivia Munn, Luka Sabbat, and Lili Reinhart. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Bee Shaffer and Anna Wintour. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Lynda Carter. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Lynda Carter. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donatella Versace. REUTERS/Eduardoo Munoz

Cynthia Erivo. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Cynthia Erivo. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Kris Jenner. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Brooke Shields. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jordan Roth. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Zoe Kravitz. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Mindy Kaling. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Ashley Graham. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Eiza Gonzalez. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Navy jets fly sorties against IS in Syria

Navy jets fly sorties against IS in Syria

