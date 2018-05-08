The Met Gala
Rihanna arrives at the Met Gala to celebrate the opening of �Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination� in the Manhattan borough of New York, May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
George and Amal Clooney. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Kate Bosworth. REUTERS/Eduardoo Munoz
Hailey Baldwin. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Ruby Rose. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Anne Hathaway. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Lena Waithe. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Diane Kruger. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Kerry Washington. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Zoe Kravitz. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
SZA. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Gabrielle Union. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rihanna. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Kate Upton. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Kate Bosworth. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Mindy Kaling. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Rita Ora. REUTERS/Eduardoo Munoz
Rita Ora. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Cynthia Erivo. REUTERS/Eduardoo Munoz
Amanda Seyfried. REUTERS/Eduardoo Munoz
Bella Hadid. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Huma Abedin. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Katharine McPhee. REUTERS/Eduardoo Munoz
Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Katherine Langford. REUTERS/Eduardoo Munoz
Liza Koshy. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Jasmine Sanders. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Jasmine Sanders. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Alek Wek, Jasmine Sanders, Valerie Messika, Kiersey Clemons, Olivia Munn, Luka Sabbat, and Lili Reinhart. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Bee Shaffer and Anna Wintour. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Lynda Carter. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Lynda Carter. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donatella Versace. REUTERS/Eduardoo Munoz
Cynthia Erivo. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Cynthia Erivo. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Kris Jenner. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Brooke Shields. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Jordan Roth. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Zoe Kravitz. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Mindy Kaling. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Ashley Graham. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Eiza Gonzalez. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Navy jets fly sorties against IS in Syria
A U.S. naval strike force led by aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman began sorties on May 3 against Islamic State in Syria, continuing missions by a U.S.-led...
Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts
Thousands of residents on Hawaii's Big Island have evacuated their homes as eruptions linked to the Kilauea volcano increase.
NRA convention in Dallas
The National Rifle Association holds its annual meeting in Dallas, Texas, as activists renew their calls for greater gun control after high-profile mass...
MORE IN PICTURES
Navy jets fly sorties against IS in Syria
A U.S. naval strike force led by aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman began sorties on May 3 against Islamic State in Syria, continuing missions by a U.S.-led coalition against the militants.
Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts
Thousands of residents on Hawaii's Big Island have evacuated their homes as eruptions linked to the Kilauea volcano increase.
Buffett's Berkshire bash
Inside the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting that CEO Warren Buffett calls "Woodstock for capitalists".
Eurovision: the contenders
Contestants in the Eurovision song contest.
Justify wins Kentucky Derby
Justify won the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, becoming the first horse since Apollo in 1882 to win without having raced as a juvenile.
NRA convention in Dallas
The National Rifle Association holds its annual meeting in Dallas, Texas, as activists renew their calls for greater gun control after high-profile mass shootings.
The royal siblings
A look at Prince George, Princess Charlotte and their newborn baby brother Prince Louis.
Week in sport
Our top sports photography this past week.