The Met Gala
Lady Gaga crawled on the carpet and flaunted four different ensembles at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lady Gaga wore a voluminous magenta gown with ruffled sleeves and bows from Brandon Maxwell, removing it to reveal a black dress underneath, and then shedding again down to bra, undies and heels. Someone from the audience asked Anna Wintour, "Anna,...more
Lady Gaga reveals a black dress underneath a magenta gown with ruffled sleeves and bows from Brandon Maxwell. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lady Gaga sheds her black dress to reveal a long magenta gown. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga holds a brick phone and mirror on the pink carpet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lady Gaga strips down to black underwear. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lady Gaga pulls a wagon containing pink hats and pink bottles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tennis player Serena Williams wears a custom Versace neon yellow dress with pink leaves and matching yellow Nike sneakers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Harry Styles wears a sheer Gucci ensemble. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Celine Dion, currently performing her second concert residency in Las Vegas, channels a Sin City show girl with a Oscar de la Renta outfit. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Billy Porter made grand entrance looking like an Egyptian god, wearing a gold sequin bodysuit. "I'm defining black excellence," he told reporters. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nichapat Suphap. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Regina Hall. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Laverne Cox wears a black ruffled Christian Siriano dress. She tells ET she put a mood board together with her team, inspired by '50s and '60s vintage Balenciaga styles, and that she wanted to give it a pop of color with the ice blue hair. ...more
Vogue editor Anna Wintour wears a pink feathered cape over a sequined gown from Chanel. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Liza Koshy wears Balmain. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bee Shaffer. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Wendi Murdoch. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ashley Graham. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Alessandro Michele. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Charli XCX. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mindy Kaling. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Awkwafina. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rachel Brosnahan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Karlie Kloss. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Designer Dapper Dan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sara Sampaio. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
