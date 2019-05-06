Edition:
The Met Gala

Lady Gaga crawled on the carpet and flaunted four different ensembles at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Lady Gaga wore a voluminous magenta gown with ruffled sleeves and bows from Brandon Maxwell, removing it to reveal a black dress underneath, and then shedding again down to bra, undies and heels. Someone from the audience asked Anna Wintour, "Anna, how is anyone supposed to follow this?" To which she shrugged and joked, "Just Go!" REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lady Gaga reveals a black dress underneath a magenta gown with ruffled sleeves and bows from Brandon Maxwell. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lady Gaga sheds her black dress to reveal a long magenta gown. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lady Gaga holds a brick phone and mirror on the pink carpet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lady Gaga strips down to black underwear. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lady Gaga pulls a wagon containing pink hats and pink bottles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tennis player Serena Williams wears a custom Versace neon yellow dress with pink leaves and matching yellow Nike sneakers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Harry Styles wears a sheer Gucci ensemble. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Celine Dion, currently performing her second concert residency in Las Vegas, channels a Sin City show girl with a Oscar de la Renta outfit. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Billy Porter made grand entrance looking like an Egyptian god, wearing a gold sequin bodysuit. "I'm defining black excellence," he told reporters. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Nichapat Suphap. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Regina Hall. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Laverne Cox wears a black ruffled Christian Siriano dress. She tells ET she put a mood board together with her team, inspired by '50s and '60s vintage Balenciaga styles, and that she wanted to give it a pop of color with the ice blue hair. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Vogue editor Anna Wintour wears a pink feathered cape over a sequined gown from Chanel. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Liza Koshy wears Balmain. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Bee Shaffer. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wendi Murdoch. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Ashley Graham. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Alessandro Michele. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Charli XCX. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mindy Kaling. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Awkwafina. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rachel Brosnahan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Karlie Kloss. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Designer Dapper Dan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sara Sampaio. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

