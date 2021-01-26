The militarization of America's police
President Joe Biden is poised to issue executive actions scaling back the use of private prisons and placing new limits on the transfer of military equipment to local law enforcement, according to a person familiar with the matter and a planning...more
In the wake of the 2014 Ferguson protests Obama created a task force that recommended law enforcement agencies create policies for demonstrations “designed to minimize the appearance of a military operation and avoid using provocative tactics and...more
President Donald Trump revoked Obama’s decision in 2017. Pictured above: Riot police clear a street from demonstrators in Ferguson, Missouri, August 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
More than $7.2 billion worth of equipment has been given away over the past couple of decades, including $293 million worth of property in 2019, according to the Pentagon’s Defense Logistics Agency website. It also said some 8,000 law enforcement...more
Pictured: Law enforcement officers ride on an armored vehicle during a march by protesters following the shooting death by police of Black man Kevin E. Peterson Jr. in Vancouver, Washington, October 2020. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
Police across the United States are using a variety of weapons on protesters. Often described as “non-lethal,” these weapons include tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets. They have sometimes seriously injured protesters. Pictured: Police...more
Pictured: Police officers are seen amid tear gas as protesters continue to rally against the death in police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
The United States was rocked by street protests in 2020 over the killings of Black men and women by police, including George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd's death has helped spark renewed calls for reforms to address systemic racism, both in how Black...more
Items shipped to civilian police around the country between January and March 2020 included 30 mine resistant vehicles worth about $700,000 each, as well as trucks, computer monitors, electrical tape and even pouches to carry grenades, according to...more
Pictured: Riot police run at protesters while firing tear gas during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Raleigh, North Carolina, May 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Pictured: A law enforcement officer holds a weapon as he stands in the hatch of an armored vehicle as people protest outside the Kenosha County Courthouse after a Black man, identified as Jacob Blake, was shot several times by police in Kenosha,...more
Pictured: 40mm rubber bullet shells lie on the ground after being launched at protesters rioting near the Target store on University Avenue after the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in St. Paul, Minnesota, May 2020. REUTERS/Adam...more
Pictured: Seattle police drive by protesters in an armored vehicle during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Seattle, Washington, May 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
