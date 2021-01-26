Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Jan 26, 2021 | 2:11pm EST

The militarization of America's police

President Joe Biden is poised to issue executive actions scaling back the use of private prisons and placing new limits on the transfer of military equipment to local law enforcement, according to a person familiar with the matter and a planning document. The executive actions are part of a broader push by the new administration to roll back controversial policies by Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump, promote criminal justice reform and address racial inequity across the United States. Pictured above: Detroit police enforce a curfew following a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, June 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

President Joe Biden is poised to issue executive actions scaling back the use of private prisons and placing new limits on the transfer of military equipment to local law enforcement, according to a person familiar with the matter and a planning...more

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
President Joe Biden is poised to issue executive actions scaling back the use of private prisons and placing new limits on the transfer of military equipment to local law enforcement, according to a person familiar with the matter and a planning document. The executive actions are part of a broader push by the new administration to roll back controversial policies by Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump, promote criminal justice reform and address racial inequity across the United States. Pictured above: Detroit police enforce a curfew following a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, June 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
1 / 13
In the wake of the 2014 Ferguson protests Obama created a task force that recommended law enforcement agencies create policies for demonstrations “designed to minimize the appearance of a military operation and avoid using provocative tactics and equipment that undermine civilian trust.” Obama also curtailed the federal government’s military equipment transfer program to local law enforcement amid a public outcry over its use. Pictured above: Police and demonstrators during protests over the shooting of Michael Brown near Ferguson, Missouri, August 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

In the wake of the 2014 Ferguson protests Obama created a task force that recommended law enforcement agencies create policies for demonstrations “designed to minimize the appearance of a military operation and avoid using provocative tactics and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 19, 2014
In the wake of the 2014 Ferguson protests Obama created a task force that recommended law enforcement agencies create policies for demonstrations “designed to minimize the appearance of a military operation and avoid using provocative tactics and equipment that undermine civilian trust.” Obama also curtailed the federal government’s military equipment transfer program to local law enforcement amid a public outcry over its use. Pictured above: Police and demonstrators during protests over the shooting of Michael Brown near Ferguson, Missouri, August 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 13
President Donald Trump revoked Obama’s decision in 2017. Pictured above: Riot police clear a street from demonstrators in Ferguson, Missouri, August 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

President Donald Trump revoked Obama’s decision in 2017. Pictured above: Riot police clear a street from demonstrators in Ferguson, Missouri, August 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, August 14, 2014
President Donald Trump revoked Obama’s decision in 2017. Pictured above: Riot police clear a street from demonstrators in Ferguson, Missouri, August 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 13
More than $7.2 billion worth of equipment has been given away over the past couple of decades, including $293 million worth of property in 2019, according to the Pentagon’s Defense Logistics Agency website. It also said some 8,000 law enforcement agencies are enrolled. Pictured: Portland Police officers disperse a crowd of protesters after a Molotov cocktail was thrown in Portland, Oregon, September 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

More than $7.2 billion worth of equipment has been given away over the past couple of decades, including $293 million worth of property in 2019, according to the Pentagon’s Defense Logistics Agency website. It also said some 8,000 law enforcement...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
More than $7.2 billion worth of equipment has been given away over the past couple of decades, including $293 million worth of property in 2019, according to the Pentagon’s Defense Logistics Agency website. It also said some 8,000 law enforcement agencies are enrolled. Pictured: Portland Police officers disperse a crowd of protesters after a Molotov cocktail was thrown in Portland, Oregon, September 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
4 / 13
Pictured: Law enforcement officers ride on an armored vehicle during a march by protesters following the shooting death by police of Black man Kevin E. Peterson Jr. in Vancouver, Washington, October 2020. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland

Pictured: Law enforcement officers ride on an armored vehicle during a march by protesters following the shooting death by police of Black man Kevin E. Peterson Jr. in Vancouver, Washington, October 2020. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
Pictured: Law enforcement officers ride on an armored vehicle during a march by protesters following the shooting death by police of Black man Kevin E. Peterson Jr. in Vancouver, Washington, October 2020. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
Close
5 / 13
Police across the United States are using a variety of weapons on protesters. Often described as “non-lethal,” these weapons include tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets. They have sometimes seriously injured protesters. Pictured: Police officers fire non-lethal weapons at protesters as demonstrations continue in reaction to the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 2020.  REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Police across the United States are using a variety of weapons on protesters. Often described as “non-lethal,” these weapons include tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets. They have sometimes seriously injured protesters. Pictured: Police...more

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Police across the United States are using a variety of weapons on protesters. Often described as “non-lethal,” these weapons include tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets. They have sometimes seriously injured protesters. Pictured: Police officers fire non-lethal weapons at protesters as demonstrations continue in reaction to the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 2020.  REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 13
Pictured: Police officers are seen amid tear gas as protesters continue to rally against the death in police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 2020.  REUTERS/Leah Millis

Pictured: Police officers are seen amid tear gas as protesters continue to rally against the death in police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 2020.  REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
Pictured: Police officers are seen amid tear gas as protesters continue to rally against the death in police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 2020.  REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
7 / 13
The United States was rocked by street protests in 2020 over the killings of Black men and women by police, including George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd's death has helped spark renewed calls for reforms to address systemic racism, both in how Black communities are policed and incarcerated. Pictured: An Atlanta SWAT officer draws his weapon during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

The United States was rocked by street protests in 2020 over the killings of Black men and women by police, including George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd's death has helped spark renewed calls for reforms to address systemic racism, both in how Black...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
The United States was rocked by street protests in 2020 over the killings of Black men and women by police, including George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd's death has helped spark renewed calls for reforms to address systemic racism, both in how Black communities are policed and incarcerated. Pictured: An Atlanta SWAT officer draws his weapon during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
8 / 13
Items shipped to civilian police around the country between January and March 2020 included 30 mine resistant vehicles worth about $700,000 each, as well as trucks, computer monitors, electrical tape and even pouches to carry grenades, according to Pentagon disclosures on the property transfer program. Pictured: A tear gas canister lies on the side of the street during a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Ferguson, Missouri, May 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Items shipped to civilian police around the country between January and March 2020 included 30 mine resistant vehicles worth about $700,000 each, as well as trucks, computer monitors, electrical tape and even pouches to carry grenades, according to...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Items shipped to civilian police around the country between January and March 2020 included 30 mine resistant vehicles worth about $700,000 each, as well as trucks, computer monitors, electrical tape and even pouches to carry grenades, according to Pentagon disclosures on the property transfer program. Pictured: A tear gas canister lies on the side of the street during a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Ferguson, Missouri, May 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Close
9 / 13
Pictured: Riot police run at protesters while firing tear gas during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Raleigh, North Carolina, May 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Pictured: Riot police run at protesters while firing tear gas during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Raleigh, North Carolina, May 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Pictured: Riot police run at protesters while firing tear gas during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Raleigh, North Carolina, May 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
10 / 13
Pictured: A law enforcement officer holds a weapon as he stands in the hatch of an armored vehicle as people protest outside the Kenosha County Courthouse after a Black man, identified as Jacob Blake, was shot several times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, August 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen

Pictured: A law enforcement officer holds a weapon as he stands in the hatch of an armored vehicle as people protest outside the Kenosha County Courthouse after a Black man, identified as Jacob Blake, was shot several times by police in Kenosha,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Pictured: A law enforcement officer holds a weapon as he stands in the hatch of an armored vehicle as people protest outside the Kenosha County Courthouse after a Black man, identified as Jacob Blake, was shot several times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, August 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen
Close
11 / 13
Pictured: 40mm rubber bullet shells lie on the ground after being launched at protesters rioting near the Target store on University Avenue after the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in St. Paul, Minnesota, May 2020. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Pictured: 40mm rubber bullet shells lie on the ground after being launched at protesters rioting near the Target store on University Avenue after the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in St. Paul, Minnesota, May 2020. REUTERS/Adam...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Pictured: 40mm rubber bullet shells lie on the ground after being launched at protesters rioting near the Target store on University Avenue after the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in St. Paul, Minnesota, May 2020. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
Close
12 / 13
Pictured: Seattle police drive by protesters in an armored vehicle during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Seattle, Washington, May 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Pictured: Seattle police drive by protesters in an armored vehicle during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Seattle, Washington, May 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Pictured: Seattle police drive by protesters in an armored vehicle during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Seattle, Washington, May 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 100,000

United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 100,000

Next Slideshows

United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 100,000

United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 100,000

More than 100,000 Britons have died within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, official data showed, a grim new milestone as the government battles to speed up...

11:57am EST
Indian farmers battle police on Republic Day

Indian farmers battle police on Republic Day

Thousands of Indian farmers protesting against agricultural reforms clash with police on India's Republic Day.

8:32am EST
Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19, as the global death toll surpasses 2 million.

Jan 25 2021
The race to vaccinate the world's elderly

The race to vaccinate the world's elderly

Seniors and residents of long-term care homes are among the groups prioritized to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Jan 25 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 100,000

United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 100,000

More than 100,000 Britons have died within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, official data showed, a grim new milestone as the government battles to speed up vaccination delivery and keep variants of the virus at bay.

Unusual animal friendships

Unusual animal friendships

From inseparable pals to surprising bonds between predator and prey - animals form the unlikeliest of friendships.

Indian farmers battle police on Republic Day

Indian farmers battle police on Republic Day

Thousands of Indian farmers protesting against agricultural reforms clash with police on India's Republic Day.

Presidential pets through the years

Presidential pets through the years

A look at the pets that have made the White House their home.

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19, as the global death toll surpasses 2 million.

The race to vaccinate the world's elderly

The race to vaccinate the world's elderly

Seniors and residents of long-term care homes are among the groups prioritized to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world

Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world

Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus.

COVID-fighting robots

COVID-fighting robots

Robots safely disinfect, inform the public and take the physical place of humans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dutch police detain hundreds as anti-lockdown protests turn violent

Dutch police detain hundreds as anti-lockdown protests turn violent

Rioters looted stores, set fires and clashed with police in several Dutch cities on Sunday, resulting in more than 240 arrests, police and Dutch media reported.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast