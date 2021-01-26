The militarization of America's police

President Joe Biden is poised to issue executive actions scaling back the use of private prisons and placing new limits on the transfer of military equipment to local law enforcement, according to a person familiar with the matter and a planning...more

President Joe Biden is poised to issue executive actions scaling back the use of private prisons and placing new limits on the transfer of military equipment to local law enforcement, according to a person familiar with the matter and a planning document. The executive actions are part of a broader push by the new administration to roll back controversial policies by Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump, promote criminal justice reform and address racial inequity across the United States. Pictured above: Detroit police enforce a curfew following a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, June 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

