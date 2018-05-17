The month of Ramadan
Indonesian Muslims pray at the first day of holy fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Members of the moon sighting committee gather and use telescope for the new moon that will mark the start of Ramadan, from Pakistan's Meteorological Department (PMD) building in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
People wait before breaking their fast at Sultanahmet Square on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
People break their fast at the main shopping and pedestrian street of Istiklal on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Muslim women attend prayers at the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Al-Akbar Mosque, Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
Muslim men look towards the sky to spot the crescent moon, on the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man carries out cleaning work at Jamia Masjid (Grand Mosque) ahead of Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A seller waits for the customers near traditional Ramadan pillows and one depicting Liverpool's Egyptian forward soccer player Mohamed Salah, before the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A man carries out cleaning work at Jamia Masjid (Grand Mosque) ahead of Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
