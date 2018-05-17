Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed May 16, 2018 | 8:40pm EDT

The month of Ramadan

Indonesian Muslims pray at the first day of holy fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Indonesian Muslims pray at the first day of holy fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Indonesian Muslims pray at the first day of holy fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
1 / 11
Members of the moon sighting committee gather and use telescope for the new moon that will mark the start of Ramadan, from Pakistan's Meteorological Department (PMD) building in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Members of the moon sighting committee gather and use telescope for the new moon that will mark the start of Ramadan, from Pakistan's Meteorological Department (PMD) building in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Members of the moon sighting committee gather and use telescope for the new moon that will mark the start of Ramadan, from Pakistan's Meteorological Department (PMD) building in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
2 / 11
People wait before breaking their fast at Sultanahmet Square on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

People wait before breaking their fast at Sultanahmet Square on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
People wait before breaking their fast at Sultanahmet Square on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
3 / 11
People break their fast at the main shopping and pedestrian street of Istiklal on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

People break their fast at the main shopping and pedestrian street of Istiklal on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
People break their fast at the main shopping and pedestrian street of Istiklal on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Close
4 / 11
Muslim women attend prayers at the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Al-Akbar Mosque, Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

Muslim women attend prayers at the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Al-Akbar Mosque, Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Muslim women attend prayers at the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Al-Akbar Mosque, Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
Close
5 / 11
Muslim men look towards the sky to spot the crescent moon, on the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslim men look towards the sky to spot the crescent moon, on the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Muslim men look towards the sky to spot the crescent moon, on the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
6 / 11
People break their fast at the main shopping and pedestrian street of Istiklal on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

People break their fast at the main shopping and pedestrian street of Istiklal on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
People break their fast at the main shopping and pedestrian street of Istiklal on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Close
7 / 11
People break their fast at Sultanahmet Square on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

People break their fast at Sultanahmet Square on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
People break their fast at Sultanahmet Square on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
8 / 11
A man carries out cleaning work at Jamia Masjid (Grand Mosque) ahead of Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

A man carries out cleaning work at Jamia Masjid (Grand Mosque) ahead of Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
A man carries out cleaning work at Jamia Masjid (Grand Mosque) ahead of Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
9 / 11
A seller waits for the customers near traditional Ramadan pillows and one depicting Liverpool's Egyptian forward soccer player Mohamed Salah, before the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A seller waits for the customers near traditional Ramadan pillows and one depicting Liverpool's Egyptian forward soccer player Mohamed Salah, before the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
A seller waits for the customers near traditional Ramadan pillows and one depicting Liverpool's Egyptian forward soccer player Mohamed Salah, before the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
10 / 11
A man carries out cleaning work at Jamia Masjid (Grand Mosque) ahead of Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

A man carries out cleaning work at Jamia Masjid (Grand Mosque) ahead of Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
A man carries out cleaning work at Jamia Masjid (Grand Mosque) ahead of Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Hundreds protest against 'fixed' Venezuela election

Hundreds protest against 'fixed' Venezuela election

Next Slideshows

Hundreds protest against 'fixed' Venezuela election

Hundreds protest against 'fixed' Venezuela election

Several hundred Venezuelan opposition demonstrators blocked traffic in a march to the Organization of American States headquarters in Caracas to protest this...

6:30pm EDT
Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano

Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano

Explosions intensify on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, spewing ash and triggering a red alert for aircraft for the first time since the latest eruption began 2 weeks...

11:20am EDT
Commoners who married into royalty

Commoners who married into royalty

Everyday people who wed into royalty.

11:15am EDT
Palestinians protest on Nakba Day

Palestinians protest on Nakba Day

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces break out during the 70th anniversary of Nakba, when hundreds of thousands fled or were driven from their homes...

May 15 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Countdown to royal wedding

Countdown to royal wedding

Preparing for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle on May 19.

Hundreds protest against 'fixed' Venezuela election

Hundreds protest against 'fixed' Venezuela election

Several hundred Venezuelan opposition demonstrators blocked traffic in a march to the Organization of American States headquarters in Caracas to protest this weekend's presidential vote, which they say is rigged.

Royal wedding souvenirs

Royal wedding souvenirs

Items for sale celebrating the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 71st Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano

Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano

Explosions intensify on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, spewing ash and triggering a red alert for aircraft for the first time since the latest eruption began 2 weeks ago.

Commoners who married into royalty

Commoners who married into royalty

Everyday people who wed into royalty.

Russia's bridge to Crimea opens

Russia's bridge to Crimea opens

A new bridge connecting the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula opens.

Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.

Bolivia's graveyard of trains

Bolivia's graveyard of trains

Nineteenth-century locomotives from Bolivian Railways Company rust under the sun.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast