Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed May 8, 2019 | 11:45am EDT

The month of Ramadan

A Muslim boy reads the Koran inside a mosque on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on the outskirts of Agartala, India May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A Muslim boy reads the Koran inside a mosque on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on the outskirts of Agartala, India May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
A Muslim boy reads the Koran inside a mosque on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on the outskirts of Agartala, India May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
1 / 20
A displaced girl, who fled from fighting in Taiz, is seen during the holy month of Ramadan in a slum on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A displaced girl, who fled from fighting in Taiz, is seen during the holy month of Ramadan in a slum on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
A displaced girl, who fled from fighting in Taiz, is seen during the holy month of Ramadan in a slum on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
2 / 20
A stun cannon is fired announcing the breaking of fast at sunset in Riffa, south of Manama, Bahrain, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed

A stun cannon is fired announcing the breaking of fast at sunset in Riffa, south of Manama, Bahrain, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
A stun cannon is fired announcing the breaking of fast at sunset in Riffa, south of Manama, Bahrain, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed
Close
3 / 20
Sudanese protesters pray after breaking their fast in front of the Defence Ministry compound in Khartoum, Sudan May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Sudanese protesters pray after breaking their fast in front of the Defence Ministry compound in Khartoum, Sudan May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Sudanese protesters pray after breaking their fast in front of the Defence Ministry compound in Khartoum, Sudan May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
4 / 20
Internally displaced Somali Muslim men eat Iftar meals at a makeshift camp in Mogadishu, Somalia May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Internally displaced Somali Muslim men eat Iftar meals at a makeshift camp in Mogadishu, Somalia May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Internally displaced Somali Muslim men eat Iftar meals at a makeshift camp in Mogadishu, Somalia May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
5 / 20
A Muslim man reads the Koran as people take rest at Cut Meutia mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

A Muslim man reads the Koran as people take rest at Cut Meutia mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
A Muslim man reads the Koran as people take rest at Cut Meutia mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
6 / 20
People eat their Iftar (breaking fast) meals at Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

People eat their Iftar (breaking fast) meals at Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
People eat their Iftar (breaking fast) meals at Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
7 / 20
Volunteers control ostriches before slaughtering them to prepare charity food in Karachi, Pakistan, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Volunteers control ostriches before slaughtering them to prepare charity food in Karachi, Pakistan, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Volunteers control ostriches before slaughtering them to prepare charity food in Karachi, Pakistan, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
8 / 20
A displaced child, who fled from fighting in Taiz, eats rice in a slum on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A displaced child, who fled from fighting in Taiz, eats rice in a slum on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
A displaced child, who fled from fighting in Taiz, eats rice in a slum on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
9 / 20
A member of the Anti-Capitalist Muslims movement is detained by riot police as she tries to break her fast on the main shopping and pedestrian street of Istiklal in Istanbul, Turkey, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A member of the Anti-Capitalist Muslims movement is detained by riot police as she tries to break her fast on the main shopping and pedestrian street of Istiklal in Istanbul, Turkey, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
A member of the Anti-Capitalist Muslims movement is detained by riot police as she tries to break her fast on the main shopping and pedestrian street of Istiklal in Istanbul, Turkey, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
10 / 20
A man takes a rest as he waits for iftar at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

A man takes a rest as he waits for iftar at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
A man takes a rest as he waits for iftar at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
11 / 20
Muslim women pray at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Muslim women pray at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Sunday, May 05, 2019
Muslim women pray at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
12 / 20
A girl carries food aid she received from the local charity, Mona Relief, ahead of Ramadan on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A girl carries food aid she received from the local charity, Mona Relief, ahead of Ramadan on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, May 05, 2019
A girl carries food aid she received from the local charity, Mona Relief, ahead of Ramadan on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
13 / 20
Muslim girls carry torches as they take part during a parade at a rural area in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 3, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Muslim girls carry torches as they take part during a parade at a rural area in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 3, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Friday, May 03, 2019
Muslim girls carry torches as they take part during a parade at a rural area in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 3, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
14 / 20
Muslim women chat outside a mosque in Kunming, Yunnan province, China May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Muslim women chat outside a mosque in Kunming, Yunnan province, China May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Reuters / Sunday, May 05, 2019
Muslim women chat outside a mosque in Kunming, Yunnan province, China May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Close
15 / 20
A Sudanese protester serves iftar as they prepare to break their fast in front of the Defence Ministry compound in Khartoum, Sudan May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A Sudanese protester serves iftar as they prepare to break their fast in front of the Defence Ministry compound in Khartoum, Sudan May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
A Sudanese protester serves iftar as they prepare to break their fast in front of the Defence Ministry compound in Khartoum, Sudan May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
16 / 20
An Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim woman visits a holy place in Najaf, Iraq May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

An Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim woman visits a holy place in Najaf, Iraq May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, May 05, 2019
An Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim woman visits a holy place in Najaf, Iraq May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
17 / 20
A man arranges food plates for people before breaking their fast in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A man arranges food plates for people before breaking their fast in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
A man arranges food plates for people before breaking their fast in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
18 / 20
A Muslim man prays as he and others assemble to spot the crescent moon, on the eve of Ramadan at a mosque in Ahmedabad, India, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A Muslim man prays as he and others assemble to spot the crescent moon, on the eve of Ramadan at a mosque in Ahmedabad, India, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
A Muslim man prays as he and others assemble to spot the crescent moon, on the eve of Ramadan at a mosque in Ahmedabad, India, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
19 / 20
Staff members of the Pakistan's Meteorological Department (PMD) gesture as they adjust a telescope for the new moon sighting that will mark the start of Ramadan, in Karachi, Pakistan May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Staff members of the Pakistan's Meteorological Department (PMD) gesture as they adjust a telescope for the new moon sighting that will mark the start of Ramadan, in Karachi, Pakistan May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Sunday, May 05, 2019
Staff members of the Pakistan's Meteorological Department (PMD) gesture as they adjust a telescope for the new moon sighting that will mark the start of Ramadan, in Karachi, Pakistan May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Next Slideshows

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes On Fashion."

May 07 2019
Living in the ruins of Aleppo's former frontline

Living in the ruins of Aleppo's former frontline

Residents, with homes in areas that suffered the most damage in a war now into its ninth year, must now make do living in the rubble of the historic Syrian...

May 07 2019
Reuters reporters jailed in Myanmar freed from prison

Reuters reporters jailed in Myanmar freed from prison

Convicted of breaking Myanmar's Official Secrets Act, Reuters journalists Wa Lone, 33, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 29, had spent more than 500 days in jail when they were...

May 07 2019
Classrooms near empty in Sri Lanka amid fears of more militant attacks

Classrooms near empty in Sri Lanka amid fears of more militant attacks

State schools in Sri Lanka resumed classes on Monday amid tight security after the Easter Sunday bombings, but many anxious parents kept their children at home...

May 06 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Meghan and Harry welcome baby Archie

Meghan and Harry welcome baby Archie

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan showed off their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, saying the arrival of their "little bundle of joy" was magic.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes On Fashion."

Living in the ruins of Aleppo's former frontline

Living in the ruins of Aleppo's former frontline

Residents, with homes in areas that suffered the most damage in a war now into its ninth year, must now make do living in the rubble of the historic Syrian city.

Over-the-top at the Met Gala

Over-the-top at the Met Gala

Celebrities complete their camp-themed Met Gala outfits with headpieces, feathers, elaborate makeup and more.

Reuters reporters jailed in Myanmar freed from prison

Reuters reporters jailed in Myanmar freed from prison

Convicted of breaking Myanmar's Official Secrets Act, Reuters journalists Wa Lone, 33, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 29, had spent more than 500 days in jail when they were freed on Tuesday. They had been convicted in September and sentenced to seven years in jail, in a case that raised questions about Myanmar's progress toward democracy and sparked an outcry from diplomats and human rights advocates.

Classrooms near empty in Sri Lanka amid fears of more militant attacks

Classrooms near empty in Sri Lanka amid fears of more militant attacks

State schools in Sri Lanka resumed classes on Monday amid tight security after the Easter Sunday bombings, but many anxious parents kept their children at home over fears of more attacks by Islamic militants.

Scientists warn of grave impacts from loss of natural world

Scientists warn of grave impacts from loss of natural world

The accelerating loss of plant and animal species will have grave consequences for people worldwide, scientists warned on Monday in the largest comprehensive study into the impact of modern civilization on nature.

Meghan and Harry welcome baby boy

Meghan and Harry welcome baby boy

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Britain's Prince Harry, gave birth to a boy on Monday, Harry announced.

Michael Cohen reports to prison

Michael Cohen reports to prison

Michael Cohen, the lawyer who once vowed to "take a bullet" for President Donald Trump but now calls him a "con man," reported to a federal prison to begin serving a three-year prison sentence for arranging hush payments to two women who said they had sexual encounters with the president and for lying to Congress.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast