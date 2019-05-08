The month of Ramadan
A Muslim boy reads the Koran inside a mosque on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on the outskirts of Agartala, India May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A displaced girl, who fled from fighting in Taiz, is seen during the holy month of Ramadan in a slum on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A stun cannon is fired announcing the breaking of fast at sunset in Riffa, south of Manama, Bahrain, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed
Sudanese protesters pray after breaking their fast in front of the Defence Ministry compound in Khartoum, Sudan May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Internally displaced Somali Muslim men eat Iftar meals at a makeshift camp in Mogadishu, Somalia May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A Muslim man reads the Koran as people take rest at Cut Meutia mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
People eat their Iftar (breaking fast) meals at Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Volunteers control ostriches before slaughtering them to prepare charity food in Karachi, Pakistan, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A displaced child, who fled from fighting in Taiz, eats rice in a slum on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A member of the Anti-Capitalist Muslims movement is detained by riot police as she tries to break her fast on the main shopping and pedestrian street of Istiklal in Istanbul, Turkey, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A man takes a rest as he waits for iftar at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Muslim women pray at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A girl carries food aid she received from the local charity, Mona Relief, ahead of Ramadan on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Muslim girls carry torches as they take part during a parade at a rural area in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 3, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Muslim women chat outside a mosque in Kunming, Yunnan province, China May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Wong Campion
A Sudanese protester serves iftar as they prepare to break their fast in front of the Defence Ministry compound in Khartoum, Sudan May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
An Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim woman visits a holy place in Najaf, Iraq May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A man arranges food plates for people before breaking their fast in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A Muslim man prays as he and others assemble to spot the crescent moon, on the eve of Ramadan at a mosque in Ahmedabad, India, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Staff members of the Pakistan's Meteorological Department (PMD) gesture as they adjust a telescope for the new moon sighting that will mark the start of Ramadan, in Karachi, Pakistan May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Next Slideshows
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes On Fashion."
Living in the ruins of Aleppo's former frontline
Residents, with homes in areas that suffered the most damage in a war now into its ninth year, must now make do living in the rubble of the historic Syrian...
Reuters reporters jailed in Myanmar freed from prison
Convicted of breaking Myanmar's Official Secrets Act, Reuters journalists Wa Lone, 33, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 29, had spent more than 500 days in jail when they were...
Classrooms near empty in Sri Lanka amid fears of more militant attacks
State schools in Sri Lanka resumed classes on Monday amid tight security after the Easter Sunday bombings, but many anxious parents kept their children at home...
MORE IN PICTURES
Meghan and Harry welcome baby Archie
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan showed off their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, saying the arrival of their "little bundle of joy" was magic.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes On Fashion."
Living in the ruins of Aleppo's former frontline
Residents, with homes in areas that suffered the most damage in a war now into its ninth year, must now make do living in the rubble of the historic Syrian city.
Over-the-top at the Met Gala
Celebrities complete their camp-themed Met Gala outfits with headpieces, feathers, elaborate makeup and more.
Reuters reporters jailed in Myanmar freed from prison
Convicted of breaking Myanmar's Official Secrets Act, Reuters journalists Wa Lone, 33, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 29, had spent more than 500 days in jail when they were freed on Tuesday. They had been convicted in September and sentenced to seven years in jail, in a case that raised questions about Myanmar's progress toward democracy and sparked an outcry from diplomats and human rights advocates.
Classrooms near empty in Sri Lanka amid fears of more militant attacks
State schools in Sri Lanka resumed classes on Monday amid tight security after the Easter Sunday bombings, but many anxious parents kept their children at home over fears of more attacks by Islamic militants.
Scientists warn of grave impacts from loss of natural world
The accelerating loss of plant and animal species will have grave consequences for people worldwide, scientists warned on Monday in the largest comprehensive study into the impact of modern civilization on nature.
Meghan and Harry welcome baby boy
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Britain's Prince Harry, gave birth to a boy on Monday, Harry announced.
Michael Cohen reports to prison
Michael Cohen, the lawyer who once vowed to "take a bullet" for President Donald Trump but now calls him a "con man," reported to a federal prison to begin serving a three-year prison sentence for arranging hush payments to two women who said they had sexual encounters with the president and for lying to Congress.