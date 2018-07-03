Edition:
United States
Tue Jul 3, 2018

The newest Americans

New citizen Angela Fabiola Rodriguez de Gonzalez smiles during a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony at the New York Public Library in Manhattan, New York, July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

New citizens smile at the naturalization ceremony. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

President Donald Trump is seen on a video screen during the naturalization ceremony. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

New citizens stand during the naturalization ceremony. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A new citizens waves a U.S. flag. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

New citizens stand during the Pledge of Allegiance. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A new citizen holds a U.S. flag. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

New citizens stand during the naturalization ceremony. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

New citizens stand during the National Anthem. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

New citizen Angela Fabiola Rodriguez de Gonzalez waves her U.S. flag as others stand. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

