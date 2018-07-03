The newest Americans
New citizen Angela Fabiola Rodriguez de Gonzalez smiles during a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony at the New York Public Library in Manhattan, New York, July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
New citizens smile at the naturalization ceremony. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Donald Trump is seen on a video screen during the naturalization ceremony. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
New citizens stand during the naturalization ceremony. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A new citizens waves a U.S. flag. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
New citizens stand during the Pledge of Allegiance. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A new citizen holds a U.S. flag. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
New citizens stand during the naturalization ceremony. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
New citizens stand during the National Anthem. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
New citizen Angela Fabiola Rodriguez de Gonzalez waves her U.S. flag as others stand. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
Bali volcano erupts
A volcano on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali, rumbling since late last year, hurls lava and ash into the air and prompts panicked residents to flee.
Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar
Two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been detained in Myanmar since Dec. 12, 2017. At the time of their arrests, they had been working on an...
Meghan steps into royal duties
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, learns the royal ropes a month after marrying into the family.
The gathering storm
When storm clouds are on the horizon.
MORE IN PICTURES
Anti-ICE protest in San Diego
Demonstrators protest the expected introduction of new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportations in San Diego, California.
Denied at the border
Asylum seekers, denied entry into the U.S. by Customs and Border Protection officers, wait in Mexico near Brownsville, Texas.
Syrians flee to Israeli-occupied Golan Heights
The United Nations has warned of a humanitarian catastrophe in the southwest caused by the fighting that erupted after a Russian-backed army offensive to recapture rebel-held southern Syria.
Pictures of the month: June
Our top photos from the past month.
Missing boys found alive in Thailand cave
Divers struggling through narrow passages and murky waters found the 12 boys and their coach who have been trapped for 10 days in the Tham Luang cave complex.
Sweden 1 - Switzerland 0
Sweden takes on Switzerland in World Cup action.
Haute Couture week in Paris
Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.
Bali volcano erupts
A volcano on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali, rumbling since late last year, hurls lava and ash into the air and prompts panicked residents to flee.
Sad World Cup fans
Emotions run high during the World Cup.