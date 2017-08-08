Edition:
The North Korean economy

A vendor is pictured in a shop in a newly constructed residential complex after its opening ceremony in Ryomyong street in Pyongyang, North Korea April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
A North Korean fishes on the Yalu River in Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, Liaoning province, May 1, 2016. Picture taken from China's side of the Yalu. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
People check shoes in a shop in a newly constructed residential complex after its opening ceremony in Ryomyong street in Pyongyang, North Korea April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
A woman sells snacks in central Pyongyang April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Workers are photographed during a government organised visit for foreign reporters to the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory in Pyongyang, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
A North Korean iron ore mine, near the North Korean town of Musan is seen in this general view taken May 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Ruwitch

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2013
North Korean workers unload bags of cement from a truck on the banks of Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite to the Chinese border city of Dandong, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A vendor adjusts drinks at an Air Koryo bar at the airport in Pyongyang, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, April 20, 2017
North Korean employees work in a factory of a South Korean company at the Joint Industrial Park in Kaesong industrial zone, a few miles inside North Korea from the heavily fortified border December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, December 19, 2013
A North Korean farm is seen in the rice paddy fields on Hwanggumpyong Island, located in the middle of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, North Phyongan Province, North Korea, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

A North Korean farm is seen in the rice paddy fields on Hwanggumpyong Island, located in the middle of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, North Phyongan Province, North Korea, June 19,...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
A man stands atop a building under construction as sun sets in Pyongyang April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
A cargo boat (R) is seen on the bank of the Yalu River in Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, March 14, 2016. Picture taken from China's side of the Yalu. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Catfish are fed at a farm visited by a group of foreign reporters in Pyongyang April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
A vendor is pictured in a shop in a newly constructed residential complex after its opening ceremony in Ryomyong street in Pyongyang April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
A Mercedes-Benz car is parked outside the People's Cultural Palace where the World Congress on the Juche Idea is held in Pyongyang April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2012
A North Korean employee works in a bank at the Joint Industrial Park in Kaesong industrial zone, a few miles inside North Korea from the heavily fortified border December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, December 19, 2013
People enjoy the Munsu water park in Pyongyang April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
A general view of the Ryongaksan Spring Water Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on September 30, 2016. KCNA/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Women work at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill during a government organized visit for foreign reporters in Pyongyang May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
A man tries a toy drone he just purchased at the Pothonggang Department Store in central Pyongyang October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Workers stand on pile of goods at a port near North Korean town of Sinuiju, across the Yalu River from Dandong, in China's Liaoning province, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
People have their pictures taken at the entrance of a zoo in Pyongyang April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Taxis are parked outside a department store in central Pyongyang May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
A man looks at advertising posters describing pharmaceuticals in a shop in Pyongyang May 4, 2016. REUTERS/James Pearson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
