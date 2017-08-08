The North Korean economy
A vendor is pictured in a shop in a newly constructed residential complex after its opening ceremony in Ryomyong street in Pyongyang, North Korea April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A North Korean fishes on the Yalu River in Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, Liaoning province, May 1, 2016. Picture taken from China's side of the Yalu. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
People check shoes in a shop in a newly constructed residential complex after its opening ceremony in Ryomyong street in Pyongyang, North Korea April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman sells snacks in central Pyongyang April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Workers are photographed during a government organised visit for foreign reporters to the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory in Pyongyang, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A North Korean iron ore mine, near the North Korean town of Musan is seen in this general view taken May 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Ruwitch
North Korean workers unload bags of cement from a truck on the banks of Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite to the Chinese border city of Dandong, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A vendor adjusts drinks at an Air Koryo bar at the airport in Pyongyang, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean employees work in a factory of a South Korean company at the Joint Industrial Park in Kaesong industrial zone, a few miles inside North Korea from the heavily fortified border December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A North Korean farm is seen in the rice paddy fields on Hwanggumpyong Island, located in the middle of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, North Phyongan Province, North Korea, June 19,...more
A man stands atop a building under construction as sun sets in Pyongyang April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A cargo boat (R) is seen on the bank of the Yalu River in Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, March 14, 2016. Picture taken from China's side of the Yalu. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Catfish are fed at a farm visited by a group of foreign reporters in Pyongyang April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A vendor is pictured in a shop in a newly constructed residential complex after its opening ceremony in Ryomyong street in Pyongyang April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Mercedes-Benz car is parked outside the People's Cultural Palace where the World Congress on the Juche Idea is held in Pyongyang April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A North Korean employee works in a bank at the Joint Industrial Park in Kaesong industrial zone, a few miles inside North Korea from the heavily fortified border December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People enjoy the Munsu water park in Pyongyang April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A general view of the Ryongaksan Spring Water Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on September 30, 2016. KCNA/ via REUTERS
Women work at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill during a government organized visit for foreign reporters in Pyongyang May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man tries a toy drone he just purchased at the Pothonggang Department Store in central Pyongyang October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Workers stand on pile of goods at a port near North Korean town of Sinuiju, across the Yalu River from Dandong, in China's Liaoning province, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People have their pictures taken at the entrance of a zoo in Pyongyang April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Taxis are parked outside a department store in central Pyongyang May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man looks at advertising posters describing pharmaceuticals in a shop in Pyongyang May 4, 2016. REUTERS/James Pearson
Next Slideshows
Russia hosts Army Games
Russia and 19 other countries take part in the International Army Games 2017 where they showcase their military readiness.
Kenya votes
Kenyans queued in large numbers to vote in an electoral showdown between the country's foremost political dynasties, as the two sides traded barbs about the...
Kenya gears up for election
Nervous Kenyans stockpiled food and water and police prepared emergency first aid kits as families headed to their ethnic heartlands on the eve of an election...
Venezuela quells attack on military base
Venezuelan authorities quelled an attack on a military base near the city of Valencia by soldiers and armed civilians, killing two of them in a dramatic...
MORE IN PICTURES
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.
Protests over Kenya's cancelled election
Opposition protests in Kenya against a looming presidential vote re-run.
Humans of Iran
A glimpse at the lives of ordinary men and women in Iran.