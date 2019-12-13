Edition:
The Obamas after the White House

Former President Barack Obama reacts during a community service project in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Michelle Obama attends the Girls Opportunity Alliance program with Room to Read at the Can Giuoc Highschool in Long An province, Vietnam, December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Yen Duong

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
Barack Obama speaks during funeral services for late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings at the New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland, October 25, 2019. Justin T. Gellerson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Barack Obama and NBA commissioner Adam Silver before game two of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors in Toronto, June 2, 2019. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Barack Obama meet at Big Rig brewery in Kanata, Ontario, May 31, 2019. Adam Scott/Prime Minister's Office/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
Barack Obama leaves after a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the chancellery in Berlin, April 5, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks at the AccorHotels Arena during a book tour to promote her memoir "Becoming" in Paris, France, April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Michelle Obama and Jada Pinkett Smith at the 61st Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter participate in the State Funeral for former President George H.W. Bush, at the National Cathedral in Washington, December 5, 2018. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Oprah Winfrey talks with Michelle Obama as she begins her Becoming book tour with a stop at the United Center in Chicago, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Michelle Obama smiles as she begins her book tour with a stop at the Whitney M. Young Magnet High School in Chicago, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
Barack Obama participates in a political rally for California Democratic candidates during a event in Anaheim, September 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, September 08, 2018
Barack Obama speaks at the memorial service of Senator John McCain at National Cathedral in Washington, September 1, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Saturday, September 01, 2018
Barack Obama reacts as he addresses players at the launch of Sauti Kuu resource center near his ancestral home in Nyangoma Kogelo village in Siaya county, western Kenya, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Barack and Michelle Obama hold hands between their portraits during an unveiling ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Barack Obama walks past a portrait of Michelle Obama during an unveiling ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Michelle Obama speaks during the second day of the first Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, speak during a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts in College Station, Texas, October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Attendees react as Barack Obama greets supporters after joining New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jim Murphy at a rally in Newark, New Jersey, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
Britain's Prince Harry and Barack Obama watch a wheelchair basketball event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, September 29, 2017
Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton smile during the first round foursomes match of The President's Cup golf tournament at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, September 17, 2017. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
Barack Obama visits Prambanan Temple in Sleman, Yogyakarta, Indonesia, June 29, 2017. Antara Foto/Andreas Fitri Atmoko/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
Barack Obama waves while walking with his daughter Mali and his wife Michelle during a visit to the 9th-century Borobudur Temple in Magelang, Indonesia, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Pius Erlangga

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Barack Obama (2nd L), his wife Michelle (3rd L), along with daughters Sasha (C) and Malia (2nd R) go rafting while on holiday in Bongkasa Village, Badung Regency, Bali, Indonesia, June 26, 2017. Antara Foto/Wira Suryantala/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Barack Obama at a restaurant during Obama's visit to Montreal, Quebec, June 6, 2017. Prime Minister's Office/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
