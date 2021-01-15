Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Jan 15, 2021 | 2:42am EST

The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol

Charges were filed on Jan. 14 against Kevin Seefried, who was seen carrying a Confederate flag in the Capitol, and his son Hunter. A portrait of abolitionist senator Charles Sumner of Massachusetts, who was beaten on the Senate floor after delivering a speech criticizing slavery in 1856, hangs above the couch. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Kevin Seefried walks from the federal building after his first court appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, January 14, 2021. William Bretzger/Wilmington News Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS

Kevin Seefried walks from the federal building after his first court appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, January 14, 2021. William Bretzger/Wilmington News Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Kevin Seefried and his son Hunter Seefried (R) enter a Wilmington office building after their first court appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, January 14, 2021. William Bretzger/Wilmington News Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS

Kevin Seefried and his son Hunter Seefried (R) enter a Wilmington office building after their first court appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, January 14, 2021. William Bretzger/Wilmington News Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson gesture in a selfie during the storming of the U.S. Capitol. Fracker, an off duty police officer charged in connection with the violent riots, is a member of the Virginia National Guard, an official said, becoming the first known person currently in the military to be arrested over last week's events. Fracker, along with another off duty police officer, Thomas Robertson, were charged after they were photographed inside the Capitol "making an obscene statement in front of a statue of (Revolutionary hero) John Stark." U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Aaron Mostofsky, son of Kings County Supreme Court Judge Shlomo Mostofsky, sits with a police vest and riot shield in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Aaron Mostofsky, son of Kings County Supreme Court Judge Shlomo Mostofsky, sits with a police vest and riot shield in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Aaron Mostofsky weeps as he appears before Magistrate Judge Sanket J. Bulsara during his initial remote appearance in connection with the occupation of the U.S. Capitol, January 12, 2021. He was charged with theft of government property, unlawful entry, knowingly impeding government business and disorderly conduct. He was released on a $100,000 bail following a court hearing in Brooklyn, where his attorney, Jeffrey Schwartz, said his client "was not part of the mob and was not rampaging." REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Robert Keith Packer, identified as having worn the Nazi-linked "Camp Auschwitz" shirt, was charged with unlawful entry and disorderly conduct, and allowed to be released following a virtual hearing in the U.S. District Court in Norfolk. According to a criminal complaint, Packer was photographed wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with the words 'Camp Auschwitz' during the assault on the Capitol. Auschwitz was the Nazi death camp where about 1.1 million people, most of them Jews, were killed in gas chambers and by other means during World War Two. Western Tidewater Regional Jail/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Jake Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli or, more colorfully, the 'QAnon Shaman," (2nd R) speaks with a U.S. Capitol police officer in the Capitol, January 6, 2021. Chansley was photographed wearing horns as he stood at the desk of Vice President Mike Pence in the chamber of the U.S. Senate. A detention memo, written by Justice Department lawyers in Arizona, goes into greater detail about the FBI's investigation into Chansley, revealing that he left a note for Pence warning that "it's only a matter of time, justice is coming." "Strong evidence, including Chansley's own words and actions at the Capitol, supports that the intent of the Capitol rioters was to capture and assassinate elected officials in the United States government," prosecutors wrote. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Jacob Chansley's mother, Martha Chansley, told Reuters she is proud of her son for standing up for his beliefs, including his adherence to the debunked QAnon conspiracy, which claims Trump is fighting a "deep state" Democratic cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles and cannibals. "He was just going down there to be a part of the support for our republic, our president. That was the sole intention," she said. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Former Olympic swimmer Klete Keller (pictured in 2006) - who has two gold medals and three other medals - was accused in a criminal complaint of civil disorder, unlawful entry and disorderly conduct. He was identified by an FBI agent because he was tall, unmasked, and wearing an Olympic patch on the shoulder of his jacket, according to an affidavit. Reuters was unable to reach Keller. Court documents did not indicate a plea. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Douglas Austen Jensen (C) of Iowa, whom federal agents describe in court records as a supporter of the QAnon far-right conspiracy theory, was also indicted. Jensen, according to charging documents, is the man who was captured on video by the Guardian newspaper taunting a lone Black Capitol Police officer as Jensen led a crowd that was encroaching up a stairwell. Jensen later turned himself in to the Des Moines Police Department. He admitted being the person in the video, saying he "intentionally positioned himself to be among the first people inside the United States Capitol because he was wearing his 'Q' T-shirt and he wanted to have his T-shirt seen on video so that 'Q' could 'get the credit'" the documents said. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Richard Barnett of Gravette, Arkansas, was photographed sitting at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, his feet up on the furniture. Court documents did not show whether Barnett had entered a plea. Barnett’s lawyer, Anthony Siano, declined to comment beyond confirming the details of court proceedings. Washington County police/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
View of ammunition, magazines and accessories in possession by Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr after law enforcement searched his hotel room on January 7 after the U.S. Capitol storming. He was arrested in connection with the events at the Capitol and threats to lawmakers told FBI agents he arrived in Washington on Thursday, a day late for the rally, after being delayed en route in Ohio, federal court documents showed. U.S. DOJ Attorney's Office/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
View of an assault-style rifle and a Glock firearm in possession by Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr after law enforcement searched his hotel room on January 7. Meredith was found with a Tavor X95 assault rifle, a Glock pistol, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and was detained in connection with making threats to Nancy Pelosi after an FBI agent read Jan. 7 text messages in which Meredith talked about "putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV" and running her over with his truck, according to a criminal complaint. U.S. DOJ Attorney's Office/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
A general view of the Lehigh County Jail, where retired firefighter Robert Sanford was due to appear before a federal judge in connection with the U.S. Capitol riots, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, January 14, 2021. According to court documents, Sanford was captured on video hurling what appears to be a fire extinguisher at police. In sworn statements, investigators said the object ricocheted multiple times and struck three officers, one of whom was not wearing a helmet. Prosecutors said in court on Thursday that a search warrant executed at Sanford's home uncovered paraphernalia referencing the far-right Proud Boys group. Sanford's lawyer told the judge his client is not a member of any extremist group and has no criminal history. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Prosecutors in New York charged Eduard Florea with being a felon in possession of a firearm after the FBI said he possessed more than 1,000 rounds of rifle ammunition, military combat knives, and shotgun rounds. While Florea did not travel to the Capitol, prosecutors said he made verbal threats on the conservative social media platform Parler to carry out violence. Florea was a supporter of the Proud Boys and had applied to become a member, the government said during his hearing. Prosecutors said that in one threat, Florea referred on Jan. 6 to newly-elected Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, who is Black, writing: "Dead men can't pass s--t laws." Florea, from Queens, New York, was ordered detained pending trial by U.S. Magistrate Judge Sanket Bulsara at a virtual hearing in Brooklyn. The judge said the government's allegations suggested that Florea's Jan. 6 posts "make clear frankly what reflects a premeditated plan to exact violence against people in New York and people in Washington." REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
