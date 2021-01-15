The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol

Prosecutors in New York charged Eduard Florea with being a felon in possession of a firearm after the FBI said he possessed more than 1,000 rounds of rifle ammunition, military combat knives, and shotgun rounds. While Florea did not travel to the Capitol, prosecutors said he made verbal threats on the conservative social media platform Parler to carry out violence. Florea was a supporter of the Proud Boys and had applied to become a member, the government said during his hearing. Prosecutors said that in one threat, Florea referred on Jan. 6 to newly-elected Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, who is Black, writing: "Dead men can't pass s--t laws." Florea, from Queens, New York, was ordered detained pending trial by U.S. Magistrate Judge Sanket Bulsara at a virtual hearing in Brooklyn. The judge said the government's allegations suggested that Florea's Jan. 6 posts "make clear frankly what reflects a premeditated plan to exact violence against people in New York and people in Washington." REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

