The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol
Charges were filed on Jan. 14 against Kevin Seefried, who was seen carrying a Confederate flag in the Capitol, and his son Hunter. A portrait of abolitionist senator Charles Sumner of Massachusetts, who was beaten on the Senate floor after delivering...more
Kevin Seefried walks from the federal building after his first court appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, January 14, 2021. William Bretzger/Wilmington News Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS
Kevin Seefried and his son Hunter Seefried (R) enter a Wilmington office building after their first court appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, January 14, 2021. William Bretzger/Wilmington News Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS
Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson gesture in a selfie during the storming of the U.S. Capitol. Fracker, an off duty police officer charged in connection with the violent riots, is a member of the Virginia National Guard, an official said, becoming...more
Aaron Mostofsky, son of Kings County Supreme Court Judge Shlomo Mostofsky, sits with a police vest and riot shield in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Aaron Mostofsky weeps as he appears before Magistrate Judge Sanket J. Bulsara during his initial remote appearance in connection with the occupation of the U.S. Capitol, January 12, 2021. He was charged with theft of government property, unlawful...more
Robert Keith Packer, identified as having worn the Nazi-linked "Camp Auschwitz" shirt, was charged with unlawful entry and disorderly conduct, and allowed to be released following a virtual hearing in the U.S. District Court in Norfolk. According to...more
Jake Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli or, more colorfully, the 'QAnon Shaman," (2nd R) speaks with a U.S. Capitol police officer in the Capitol, January 6, 2021. Chansley was photographed wearing horns as he stood at the desk of Vice President...more
Jacob Chansley's mother, Martha Chansley, told Reuters she is proud of her son for standing up for his beliefs, including his adherence to the debunked QAnon conspiracy, which claims Trump is fighting a "deep state" Democratic cabal of...more
Former Olympic swimmer Klete Keller (pictured in 2006) - who has two gold medals and three other medals - was accused in a criminal complaint of civil disorder, unlawful entry and disorderly conduct. He was identified by an FBI agent because he was...more
Douglas Austen Jensen (C) of Iowa, whom federal agents describe in court records as a supporter of the QAnon far-right conspiracy theory, was also indicted. Jensen, according to charging documents, is the man who was captured on video by the Guardian...more
Richard Barnett of Gravette, Arkansas, was photographed sitting at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, his feet up on the furniture. Court documents did not show whether Barnett had entered a plea. Barnett’s lawyer, Anthony Siano, declined...more
View of ammunition, magazines and accessories in possession by Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr after law enforcement searched his hotel room on January 7 after the U.S. Capitol storming. He was arrested in connection with the events at the Capitol and...more
View of an assault-style rifle and a Glock firearm in possession by Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr after law enforcement searched his hotel room on January 7. Meredith was found with a Tavor X95 assault rifle, a Glock pistol, and hundreds of rounds of...more
A general view of the Lehigh County Jail, where retired firefighter Robert Sanford was due to appear before a federal judge in connection with the U.S. Capitol riots, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, January 14, 2021. According to court documents, Sanford...more
Prosecutors in New York charged Eduard Florea with being a felon in possession of a firearm after the FBI said he possessed more than 1,000 rounds of rifle ammunition, military combat knives, and shotgun rounds. While Florea did not travel to the...more
Defining photos from the Trump presidency
Moving out of the White House

Personnel are seen moving items out of the White House in the final days of Donald Trump's presidency.
