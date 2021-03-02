The photographer who 'shot the 70s'
Photographer Mick Rock is known for taking some of the most recognizable pictures of rock legends and album covers of the 1970s. Pictured: David Bowie Sax BW Full Length London 1973. Mick Rock 2021/Midaro/West-Contemporary-Editions.com
"It was such a fertile period and especially when you get, you know, Bowie and Lou Reed. I used to see them the black and the white, London and, the moody and the sparkling. And, so, I kind of fell in love with them, those two. People say you must be...more
"I mean, these people weren't so well known when I first met them. It was all about age and timing, and timing, all these elements coming together." Debbie Harry NYC 1978. Mick Rock 2021/Midaro/West-Contemporary-Editions.com
Iggy Raw Power Cover BW London 1972. Mick Rock 2021/Midaro/West-Contemporary-Editions.com
Debbie Harry Pulling Scarf in Blue NYC 1978. Mick Rock 2021/Midaro/West-Contemporary-Editions.com
"So what is it that makes, you know, a picture of David Bowie, man? And I go, yeah, you can't take a bad picture of him. I figured it out before most people but that's an intuitive thing. But I was also, I thought he, there was an intelligence to...more
Iggy Fulham Road Studios London 1972. Mick Rock 2021/Midaro/West-Contemporary-Editions.com
Lou Reed Coney Island Baby Session London 1975. Mick Rock 2021/Midaro/West-Contemporary-Editions.com
Lou Reed - Blake's Hotel London 1975. Mick Rock 2021/Midaro/West-Contemporary-Editions.com
Iggy Raw Power Session London 1972. Mick Rock 2021/Midaro/West-Contemporary-Editions.com
Lou Reed Transformer Cover London 1972. Mick Rock 2021/Midaro/West-Contemporary-Editions.com
