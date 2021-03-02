Edition:
Pictures | Tue Mar 2, 2021 | 1:42pm EST

The photographer who 'shot the 70s'

Photographer Mick Rock is known for taking some of the most recognizable pictures of rock legends and album covers of the 1970s. Pictured: David Bowie Sax BW Full Length London 1973. Mick Rock 2021/Midaro/West-Contemporary-Editions.com

"It was such a fertile period and especially when you get, you know, Bowie and Lou Reed. I used to see them the black and the white, London and, the moody and the sparkling. And, so, I kind of fell in love with them, those two. People say you must be must be crazy about photography, no I'm not crazy about photography. I am fascinated by altered states [...] I took the only path I knew and it wasn't plotted out beforehand. Maybe there was some projection. This bohemian spirit." Lou Reed Blonde With Cigarette London Spring 1974. Mick Rock 2021/Midaro/West-Contemporary-Editions.com

"I mean, these people weren't so well known when I first met them. It was all about age and timing, and timing, all these elements coming together." Debbie Harry NYC 1978. Mick Rock 2021/Midaro/West-Contemporary-Editions.com

Iggy Raw Power Cover BW London 1972. Mick Rock 2021/Midaro/West-Contemporary-Editions.com

Debbie Harry Pulling Scarf in Blue NYC 1978. Mick Rock 2021/Midaro/West-Contemporary-Editions.com

"So what is it that makes, you know, a picture of David Bowie, man? And I go, yeah, you can't take a bad picture of him. I figured it out before most people but that's an intuitive thing. But I was also, I thought he, there was an intelligence to David. Even though I'd been formally very educated and he hadn't." Bowie Owl Eyes CU 1972. Mick Rock 2021/Midaro/West-Contemporary-Editions.com

Iggy Fulham Road Studios London 1972. Mick Rock 2021/Midaro/West-Contemporary-Editions.com

Lou Reed Coney Island Baby Session London 1975. Mick Rock 2021/Midaro/West-Contemporary-Editions.com

Lou Reed - Blake's Hotel London 1975. Mick Rock 2021/Midaro/West-Contemporary-Editions.com

Iggy Raw Power Session London 1972. Mick Rock 2021/Midaro/West-Contemporary-Editions.com

Lou Reed Transformer Cover London 1972. Mick Rock 2021/Midaro/West-Contemporary-Editions.com

