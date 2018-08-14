The plight of Italy's African laborers

An African migrant laborer uses his mobile phone in a field near the camp known as the "Great Ghetto" near Foggia. African laborers themselves see little chance that their lot will improve in a country where integration has proved notoriously difficult, even for those whose asylum requests are accepted and receive work papers. Mahamadou Sima, who is from Mali and lives in the ghetto, has the right to work in Italy, but his efforts to get a regular job have failed, forcing him to stay in the fields. "If you go for a job in Italy, you don't stand a chance if you are black," said Sima, describing how he had traveled to the northern city of Bologna to apply for a position in a cleaning company. "I handed over my CV. I have all the papers you need, but the person in the firm threw my application in the bin. It broke my heart." REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

