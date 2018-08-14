The plight of Italy's African laborers
Sutay Darboe, 42, from Senegal holds tomatoes in a field of tomato plants, near Foggia, Italy August 7, 2018. Two fatal car crashes that killed 16 migrant laborers in southern Italy - so close together and with such a high death toll - have brought...more
An African migrant laborer gets out of the shower box outside the camp known as the "Great Ghetto", near Foggia, Italy. Ludovico Vaccaro, the magistrate investigating the Aug. 6 deaths, says rampant exploitation of foreign laborers has gone largely...more
African migrant laborers stand near a road sign reading "Torretta Antonacci place" outside their camp, known as the "Great Ghetto", near Foggia, Italy. The multiple deaths have come at a time of rising anti-immigration sentiment in Italy, with the...more
Sutay Darboe, 42, from Senegal holds his notebook showing the dates and hours he has worked each day, near Foggia, Italy. Many of those toiling in the fields of Italy's Puglia region have been here for years, no closer to integrating into local...more
African migrant laborers' shoes are seen in a shelter near Foggia, Italy. Darboe, tall and thin, wearing pink-rimmed glasses, was a distant cousin of Alasanna Darboe, a 28-year-old Gambian. They had worked together in the fields to make money to send...more
Abandoned cars are seen at the African migrant laborers camp, known as the "Great Ghetto", near Foggia, Italy. The other dead came from Nigeria, Mali, Guinea, Ghana and Morocco. There is no suspicion of foul play in the crash, but Vaccaro believes...more
African migrant laborers gesture during a march to protest against their work conditions in Italy, following the death of 16 of their colleagues in two separate road accidents, near Foggia, Italy. Rather than employing pickers directly and putting...more
African migrant laborers stage a march to protest against their work conditions in Italy near Foggia, Italy. "You can earn about 35 euros a day, but you have to pay 5 euros for the transport," said Njie, a 23-year-old Gambian who only gave his...more
An African migrant laborer holds a banner reading "against all ghetto, for the dignity of work" during a march to protest against his work conditions near Foggia, Italy. Puglia labor accords stipulate that employers must pay for transport and say...more
An African migrant laborer uses his mobile phone at the camp known as the "Great Ghetto", near Foggia, Italy. Italy introduced a law in 2016 aimed at eliminating the caporalato phenomenon, but it has had little apparent impact. The prosecutor...more
An African migrant walks near a sign reading "welcome" in different languages at the Foggia train station, Italy. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who is head of the far-right League, said mafia groups controlled much of the farm labor system in the...more
Idrissa Diassy, 24, from Senegal is pictured in a field of tomato plants, near Foggia, Italy. Farmers' associations claim that many laborers are employed legally, but, in a tacit acknowledgment that pay is kept to a minimum, they also accuse major...more
Tomato plants are seen in a field near Foggia. Coldiretti says 345,000 foreigners from 157 countries work in agriculture, helping to harvest every fruit and vegetable grown here, from oranges to apples, from grapes to olives. But tomato is the...more
The business is built on the backs of men like Idrissa Diassy, a 24-year-old from Senegal (pictured in a tomato field near Foggia) who accuses the industry of taking advantage of migrants, many of whom can't go back home because of war, political...more
An African migrant laborer runs near a heap of garbage outside the camp known as the "Great Ghetto" near Foggia. The camp was bulldozed by the authorities following a fire that killed three migrants. But with accommodation at a premium, the ghetto...more
African migrant laborers stage a march to protest against their work conditions in Italy near Foggia. Coming down to Foggia in the wake of the road deaths, Salvini vowed to close the ghettos. "It is not possible that in a progressive society such as...more
An African migrant laborer uses his mobile phone in a field near the camp known as the "Great Ghetto" near Foggia. African laborers themselves see little chance that their lot will improve in a country where integration has proved notoriously...more
