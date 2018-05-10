Edition:
The race for Venezuela's presidency

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters during a campaign rally in Caracas, Venezuela May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters during a campaign rally in Caracas, Venezuela May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters during a campaign rally in Caracas, Venezuela May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Presidential candidate Henri Falcon of the "Avanzada Progresista" party embraces the independent candidate Luis Alejandro Ratti, who withdrew his candidacy to support Falcon, during a meeting in Caracas, May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Presidential candidate Henri Falcon of the "Avanzada Progresista" party embraces the independent candidate Luis Alejandro Ratti, who withdrew his candidacy to support Falcon, during a meeting in Caracas, May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Presidential candidate Henri Falcon of the "Avanzada Progresista" party embraces the independent candidate Luis Alejandro Ratti, who withdrew his candidacy to support Falcon, during a meeting in Caracas, May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters next to his wife Cilia Flores during a campaign rally in San Felipe, May 9, 2018. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters next to his wife Cilia Flores during a campaign rally in San Felipe, May 9, 2018. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters next to his wife Cilia Flores during a campaign rally in San Felipe, May 9, 2018. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
People stand in front of a campaign graffiti of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

People stand in front of a campaign graffiti of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
People stand in front of a campaign graffiti of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
National Electoral Council (CNE) President Tibisay Lucena takes part in a voting drill, ahead of May 20 presidential election, in Caracas, May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

National Electoral Council (CNE) President Tibisay Lucena takes part in a voting drill, ahead of May 20 presidential election, in Caracas, May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Reuters / Sunday, May 06, 2018
National Electoral Council (CNE) President Tibisay Lucena takes part in a voting drill, ahead of May 20 presidential election, in Caracas, May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Independent presidential candidate Luis Alejandro Ratti speaks during a meeting with Henri Falcon, the presidential candidate of the "Avanzada Progresista" party, in Caracas, May 8, 2018. Luis Alejandro Ratti withdrew his candidacy to support Falcon. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Independent presidential candidate Luis Alejandro Ratti speaks during a meeting with Henri Falcon, the presidential candidate of the "Avanzada Progresista" party, in Caracas, May 8, 2018. Luis Alejandro Ratti withdrew his candidacy to support Falcon....more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Independent presidential candidate Luis Alejandro Ratti speaks during a meeting with Henri Falcon, the presidential candidate of the "Avanzada Progresista" party, in Caracas, May 8, 2018. Luis Alejandro Ratti withdrew his candidacy to support Falcon. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
President Nicolas Maduro holds a ballot as he takes part in a voting drill in Caracas, May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

President Nicolas Maduro holds a ballot as he takes part in a voting drill in Caracas, May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, May 06, 2018
President Nicolas Maduro holds a ballot as he takes part in a voting drill in Caracas, May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A supporter of President Nicolas Maduro carrying a figure of late President Hugo Chavez, shouts slogans during a campaign rally in Caracas, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A supporter of President Nicolas Maduro carrying a figure of late President Hugo Chavez, shouts slogans during a campaign rally in Caracas, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
A supporter of President Nicolas Maduro carrying a figure of late President Hugo Chavez, shouts slogans during a campaign rally in Caracas, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Presidential candidate Henri Falcon of the Avanzada Progresista party speaks during a meeting with the independent candidate Luis Alejandro Ratti, who withdrew his candidacy to support Falcon, in Caracas, May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Presidential candidate Henri Falcon of the Avanzada Progresista party speaks during a meeting with the independent candidate Luis Alejandro Ratti, who withdrew his candidacy to support Falcon, in Caracas, May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Presidential candidate Henri Falcon of the Avanzada Progresista party speaks during a meeting with the independent candidate Luis Alejandro Ratti, who withdrew his candidacy to support Falcon, in Caracas, May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Presidential candidate Javier Bertucci of the "Esperanza por el Cambio" party talks to the media during a news conference in Caracas, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Presidential candidate Javier Bertucci of the "Esperanza por el Cambio" party talks to the media during a news conference in Caracas, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
Presidential candidate Javier Bertucci of the "Esperanza por el Cambio" party talks to the media during a news conference in Caracas, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Supporters of President Nicolas Maduro shout slogans during a campaign rally in Caracas, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Supporters of President Nicolas Maduro shout slogans during a campaign rally in Caracas, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
Supporters of President Nicolas Maduro shout slogans during a campaign rally in Caracas, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
President Nicolas Maduro carries a baby next to his wife Cilia Flores during a campaign rally in Caracas, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

President Nicolas Maduro carries a baby next to his wife Cilia Flores during a campaign rally in Caracas, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
President Nicolas Maduro carries a baby next to his wife Cilia Flores during a campaign rally in Caracas, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man wears a trinket depicting late President Hugo Chavez during a campaign rally of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A man wears a trinket depicting late President Hugo Chavez during a campaign rally of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
A man wears a trinket depicting late President Hugo Chavez during a campaign rally of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Presidential candidate Henri Falcon waves during a campaign event in Maracay, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Presidential candidate Henri Falcon waves during a campaign event in Maracay, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Presidential candidate Henri Falcon waves during a campaign event in Maracay, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Presidential candidate Henri Falcon kisses a child during a campaign event in Maracay, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Presidential candidate Henri Falcon kisses a child during a campaign event in Maracay, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Presidential candidate Henri Falcon kisses a child during a campaign event in Maracay, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Presidential candidate Henri Falcon waves during a campaign event in Maracay, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Presidential candidate Henri Falcon waves during a campaign event in Maracay, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Presidential candidate Henri Falcon waves during a campaign event in Maracay, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Teodoro Campos, opposition lawmaker and security chief of presidential candidate Henri Falcon, receives help after sustaining injury during a rally with Falcon, in Caracas, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Rayner Pena

Teodoro Campos, opposition lawmaker and security chief of presidential candidate Henri Falcon, receives help after sustaining injury during a rally with Falcon, in Caracas, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Rayner Pena

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Teodoro Campos, opposition lawmaker and security chief of presidential candidate Henri Falcon, receives help after sustaining injury during a rally with Falcon, in Caracas, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Rayner Pena
Presidential candidate Henri Falcon talks to the media before a meeting at the National Electoral Council (CNE) headquarters in Caracas, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Presidential candidate Henri Falcon talks to the media before a meeting at the National Electoral Council (CNE) headquarters in Caracas, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Presidential candidate Henri Falcon talks to the media before a meeting at the National Electoral Council (CNE) headquarters in Caracas, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas.

1:15pm EDT
Israel attacks Iranian targets in Syria

Israel attacks Iranian targets in Syria

Israel said it attacked nearly all of Iran's military infrastructure in Syria after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli-held territory for the first time.

11:16am EDT
Turkey holds military drills

Turkey holds military drills

Turkish troops take part in live fire drills as part of the EFES-2018 Military Exercise near the Aegean port city of Izmir.

10:55am EDT
The royal wedding: Lego version

The royal wedding: Lego version

Legoland unveils a miniature model of this month's royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

9:25am EDT

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas.

Hawaii's creeping lava

Hawaii's creeping lava

Lava flows from the Kilauea Volcano have caused the evacuation of some 2,000 residents.

Israel attacks Iranian targets in Syria

Israel attacks Iranian targets in Syria

Israel said it attacked nearly all of Iran's military infrastructure in Syria after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli-held territory for the first time.

'Sea of water' after dam bursts in Kenya

'Sea of water' after dam bursts in Kenya

A dam on a commercial flower farm in Kenya's Rift Valley bursts after weeks of torrential rain.

Turkey holds military drills

Turkey holds military drills

Turkish troops take part in live fire drills as part of the EFES-2018 Military Exercise near the Aegean port city of Izmir.

The royal wedding: Lego version

The royal wedding: Lego version

Legoland unveils a miniature model of this month's royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Trump welcomes prisoners released by North Korea

Trump welcomes prisoners released by North Korea

A plane carrying three U.S. prisoners released by North Korea landed near Washington to be met by President Trump.

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts

Thousands of residents on Hawaii's Big Island have evacuated their homes since Kilauea volcano began a series of explosions.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

Scenes from Victory Day celebrations commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

