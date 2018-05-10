The race for Venezuela's presidency
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters during a campaign rally in Caracas, Venezuela May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Presidential candidate Henri Falcon of the "Avanzada Progresista" party embraces the independent candidate Luis Alejandro Ratti, who withdrew his candidacy to support Falcon, during a meeting in Caracas, May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters next to his wife Cilia Flores during a campaign rally in San Felipe, May 9, 2018. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
People stand in front of a campaign graffiti of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
National Electoral Council (CNE) President Tibisay Lucena takes part in a voting drill, ahead of May 20 presidential election, in Caracas, May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Independent presidential candidate Luis Alejandro Ratti speaks during a meeting with Henri Falcon, the presidential candidate of the "Avanzada Progresista" party, in Caracas, May 8, 2018. Luis Alejandro Ratti withdrew his candidacy to support Falcon....more
President Nicolas Maduro holds a ballot as he takes part in a voting drill in Caracas, May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A supporter of President Nicolas Maduro carrying a figure of late President Hugo Chavez, shouts slogans during a campaign rally in Caracas, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Presidential candidate Henri Falcon of the Avanzada Progresista party speaks during a meeting with the independent candidate Luis Alejandro Ratti, who withdrew his candidacy to support Falcon, in Caracas, May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Presidential candidate Javier Bertucci of the "Esperanza por el Cambio" party talks to the media during a news conference in Caracas, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Supporters of President Nicolas Maduro shout slogans during a campaign rally in Caracas, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
President Nicolas Maduro carries a baby next to his wife Cilia Flores during a campaign rally in Caracas, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man wears a trinket depicting late President Hugo Chavez during a campaign rally of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Presidential candidate Henri Falcon waves during a campaign event in Maracay, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Presidential candidate Henri Falcon kisses a child during a campaign event in Maracay, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Presidential candidate Henri Falcon waves during a campaign event in Maracay, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Teodoro Campos, opposition lawmaker and security chief of presidential candidate Henri Falcon, receives help after sustaining injury during a rally with Falcon, in Caracas, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Rayner Pena
Presidential candidate Henri Falcon talks to the media before a meeting at the National Electoral Council (CNE) headquarters in Caracas, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello
