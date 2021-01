The race to vaccinate the world

Reena Jani, 34, a health worker, receives the vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca at Mathalput Community Health Centre in Koraput, India, January 16, 2021. Jani's name was on a list of 100 health workers at Mathalput Community Health Centre, making her one of the first Indians to be inoculated against COVID-19 earlier this month, as the country rolls out a vaccination programme the government calls the world's biggest. But she had heard rumours of serious side effects and worried about what would happen if she to get ill. "I was frightened because of my son and daughters. If something happens to me, what will they do?" Jani said. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close