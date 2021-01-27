Edition:
Pictures | Wed Jan 27, 2021 | 3:59pm EST

The race to vaccinate the world

Quinita Peterson, an art teacher who is classed in the 1B category, which includes teachers and childcare providers, receives the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, January 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Quinita Peterson, an art teacher who is classed in the 1B category, which includes teachers and childcare providers, receives the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, January 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
Quinita Peterson, an art teacher who is classed in the 1B category, which includes teachers and childcare providers, receives the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, January 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Cheney Orr
People receive COVID-19 vaccines inside Lichfield Cathedral, which has been turned into an emergency vaccination centre, in Lichfield, Birmingham, Britain, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine

People receive COVID-19 vaccines inside Lichfield Cathedral, which has been turned into an emergency vaccination centre, in Lichfield, Birmingham, Britain, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2021
People receive COVID-19 vaccines inside Lichfield Cathedral, which has been turned into an emergency vaccination centre, in Lichfield, Birmingham, Britain, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine
2 / 28
A holocaust survivor prepares to receive a dose of a coronavirus vaccine at Bratislava's Jewish community center, in Bratislava, Slovakia January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

A holocaust survivor prepares to receive a dose of a coronavirus vaccine at Bratislava's Jewish community center, in Bratislava, Slovakia January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
A holocaust survivor prepares to receive a dose of a coronavirus vaccine at Bratislava's Jewish community center, in Bratislava, Slovakia January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
3 / 28
Residents of an assisted living facility dance after receiving their booster shots of the vaccination against the coronavirus, in Netanya, Israel January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Residents of an assisted living facility dance after receiving their booster shots of the vaccination against the coronavirus, in Netanya, Israel January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Residents of an assisted living facility dance after receiving their booster shots of the vaccination against the coronavirus, in Netanya, Israel January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
4 / 28
Betty Nelson, 81, who got in line at 6 am, reads on her tablet while waiting for a coronavirus vaccine clinic run by the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe to open in Sequim, Washington, January 23, 2021. The tribe, which is sharing its excess vaccines with Sequim residents, was able to begin the first-come, first-served site earlier than other locations in the state due to its tribal sovereignty. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Betty Nelson, 81, who got in line at 6 am, reads on her tablet while waiting for a coronavirus vaccine clinic run by the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe to open in Sequim, Washington, January 23, 2021. The tribe, which is sharing its excess vaccines with...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
Betty Nelson, 81, who got in line at 6 am, reads on her tablet while waiting for a coronavirus vaccine clinic run by the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe to open in Sequim, Washington, January 23, 2021. The tribe, which is sharing its excess vaccines with Sequim residents, was able to begin the first-come, first-served site earlier than other locations in the state due to its tribal sovereignty. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
5 / 28
Pilar Mazas, 90, resident at the elderly home Ballesol, sits after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Madrid, Spain January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Pilar Mazas, 90, resident at the elderly home Ballesol, sits after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Madrid, Spain January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
Pilar Mazas, 90, resident at the elderly home Ballesol, sits after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Madrid, Spain January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera
6 / 28
Reena Jani, 34, a health worker, receives the vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca at Mathalput Community Health Centre in Koraput, India, January 16, 2021. Jani's name was on a list of 100 health workers at Mathalput Community Health Centre, making her one of the first Indians to be inoculated against COVID-19 earlier this month, as the country rolls out a vaccination programme the government calls the world's biggest. But she had heard rumours of serious side effects and worried about what would happen if she to get ill. "I was frightened because of my son and daughters. If something happens to me, what will they do?" Jani said. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reena Jani, 34, a health worker, receives the vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca at Mathalput Community Health Centre in Koraput, India, January 16, 2021. Jani's name was on a list of 100 health workers at Mathalput Community Health Centre,...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
Reena Jani, 34, a health worker, receives the vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca at Mathalput Community Health Centre in Koraput, India, January 16, 2021. Jani's name was on a list of 100 health workers at Mathalput Community Health Centre, making her one of the first Indians to be inoculated against COVID-19 earlier this month, as the country rolls out a vaccination programme the government calls the world's biggest. But she had heard rumours of serious side effects and worried about what would happen if she to get ill. "I was frightened because of my son and daughters. If something happens to me, what will they do?" Jani said. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
7 / 28
Pat Fischer, 94, talks to Marguerite Crockem before receiving the coronavirus vaccine at the Brightwater Senior Living community in Highland, California, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Pat Fischer, 94, talks to Marguerite Crockem before receiving the coronavirus vaccine at the Brightwater Senior Living community in Highland, California, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
Pat Fischer, 94, talks to Marguerite Crockem before receiving the coronavirus vaccine at the Brightwater Senior Living community in Highland, California, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
8 / 28
An Indonesian healthcare worker injects a dose of Sinovac's vaccine to a man dressed in Indonesia's traditional human puppet costume known as 'Wayang', as Indonesia drives mass vaccination for the coronavirus, at a hospital in Solo, Central Java province, Indonesia, January 22, 2021.  Antara Foto/Maulana Surya/ via REUTERS

An Indonesian healthcare worker injects a dose of Sinovac's vaccine to a man dressed in Indonesia's traditional human puppet costume known as 'Wayang', as Indonesia drives mass vaccination for the coronavirus, at a hospital in Solo, Central Java province, Indonesia, January 22, 2021.  Antara Foto/Maulana Surya/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
An Indonesian healthcare worker injects a dose of Sinovac's vaccine to a man dressed in Indonesia's traditional human puppet costume known as 'Wayang', as Indonesia drives mass vaccination for the coronavirus, at a hospital in Solo, Central Java province, Indonesia, January 22, 2021.  Antara Foto/Maulana Surya/ via REUTERS
9 / 28
People wait to receive the coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre inside the Salisbury Cathedral, in Salisbury, Britain January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs

People wait to receive the coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre inside the Salisbury Cathedral, in Salisbury, Britain January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
People wait to receive the coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre inside the Salisbury Cathedral, in Salisbury, Britain January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs
10 / 28
Confetti flies in the air as Jeanne Peters, 95, a rehab patient at The Reservoir, a nursing facility, gestures after she was given the first coronavirus vaccination as Mary Lou Galushko, left, looks on, in West Hartford, Connecticut, December 18, 2020. Stephen Dunn/Pool via REUTERS

Confetti flies in the air as Jeanne Peters, 95, a rehab patient at The Reservoir, a nursing facility, gestures after she was given the first coronavirus vaccination as Mary Lou Galushko, left, looks on, in West Hartford, Connecticut, December 18, 2020. Stephen Dunn/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Confetti flies in the air as Jeanne Peters, 95, a rehab patient at The Reservoir, a nursing facility, gestures after she was given the first coronavirus vaccination as Mary Lou Galushko, left, looks on, in West Hartford, Connecticut, December 18, 2020. Stephen Dunn/Pool via REUTERS
11 / 28
Vanderlecia Ortega dos Santos, or Vanda, from the Witoto indigenous tribe, receives the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine in Manaus, Brazil January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Vanderlecia Ortega dos Santos, or Vanda, from the Witoto indigenous tribe, receives the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine in Manaus, Brazil January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
Vanderlecia Ortega dos Santos, or Vanda, from the Witoto indigenous tribe, receives the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine in Manaus, Brazil January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
12 / 28
Doreen Vickers, 83, waits as a health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Appleton Village Pharmacy in Widnes, Britain January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Doreen Vickers, 83, waits as a health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Appleton Village Pharmacy in Widnes, Britain January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Doreen Vickers, 83, waits as a health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Appleton Village Pharmacy in Widnes, Britain January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
13 / 28
Ellen Prosser, known as Nell, who is 100 years old, receives the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Dr Nikki Kanani at the Sunrise Care Home in Sidcup, Britain January 7, 2021. Kirsty O'Connor/Pool via REUTERS

Ellen Prosser, known as Nell, who is 100 years old, receives the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Dr Nikki Kanani at the Sunrise Care Home in Sidcup, Britain January 7, 2021. Kirsty O'Connor/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Ellen Prosser, known as Nell, who is 100 years old, receives the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Dr Nikki Kanani at the Sunrise Care Home in Sidcup, Britain January 7, 2021. Kirsty O'Connor/Pool via REUTERS
14 / 28
A resident at Hamilton Park Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, receives the coronavirus vaccine from Walgreens Pharmacists in Brooklyn, New York, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura

A resident at Hamilton Park Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, receives the coronavirus vaccine from Walgreens Pharmacists in Brooklyn, New York, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
A resident at Hamilton Park Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, receives the coronavirus vaccine from Walgreens Pharmacists in Brooklyn, New York, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura
15 / 28
Bulgarian Health Minister Kostadin Angelov watches an Orthodox priest receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Saint Anna hospital in Sofia, Bulgaria, December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Bulgarian Health Minister Kostadin Angelov watches an Orthodox priest receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Saint Anna hospital in Sofia, Bulgaria, December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
Bulgarian Health Minister Kostadin Angelov watches an Orthodox priest receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Saint Anna hospital in Sofia, Bulgaria, December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
16 / 28
A Palestinian man is helped by his son as he receives a vaccination against the coronavirus as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, in East Jerusalem December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian man is helped by his son as he receives a vaccination against the coronavirus as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, in East Jerusalem December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
A Palestinian man is helped by his son as he receives a vaccination against the coronavirus as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, in East Jerusalem December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
17 / 28
Elderly people, who are 65 and over, wait in line at the Department of Health Sarasota COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Sarasota, Florida, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Elderly people, who are 65 and over, wait in line at the Department of Health Sarasota COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Sarasota, Florida, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
Elderly people, who are 65 and over, wait in line at the Department of Health Sarasota COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Sarasota, Florida, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
18 / 28
Medical teams celebrate before receiving coronavirus vaccines as Israel kicks off a coronavirus vaccination drive, at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Medical teams celebrate before receiving coronavirus vaccines as Israel kicks off a coronavirus vaccination drive, at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2020
Medical teams celebrate before receiving coronavirus vaccines as Israel kicks off a coronavirus vaccination drive, at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
19 / 28
Margaret Keenan, 90, is applauded by staff as she returns to her ward after becoming the first person in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech  COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, at the start of the largest ever immunization programme in British history, in Coventry, Britain December 8, 2020. Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS

Margaret Keenan, 90, is applauded by staff as she returns to her ward after becoming the first person in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech  COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, at the start of the largest ever immunization programme in British history, in Coventry, Britain December 8, 2020. Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Margaret Keenan, 90, is applauded by staff as she returns to her ward after becoming the first person in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech  COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, at the start of the largest ever immunization programme in British history, in Coventry, Britain December 8, 2020. Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS
20 / 28
A holocaust survivor receives a dose of the coronavirus vaccine from Slovakia's Health Minister Marek Krajci at Bratislava's Jewish community center, in Bratislava, Slovakia January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

A holocaust survivor receives a dose of the coronavirus vaccine from Slovakia's Health Minister Marek Krajci at Bratislava's Jewish community center, in Bratislava, Slovakia January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
A holocaust survivor receives a dose of the coronavirus vaccine from Slovakia's Health Minister Marek Krajci at Bratislava's Jewish community center, in Bratislava, Slovakia January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
21 / 28
A man waits to receive a coronavirus vaccine at a care home in Sofia, Bulgaria, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A man waits to receive a coronavirus vaccine at a care home in Sofia, Bulgaria, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
A man waits to receive a coronavirus vaccine at a care home in Sofia, Bulgaria, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
22 / 28
Participants take part in a mock inoculation exercise as Japan prepares for a coronavirus vaccination campaign at a college gym in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Participants take part in a mock inoculation exercise as Japan prepares for a coronavirus vaccination campaign at a college gym in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Participants take part in a mock inoculation exercise as Japan prepares for a coronavirus vaccination campaign at a college gym in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
23 / 28
People receive doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine as the country begins mass vaccination for the coronavirus, in Belgrade, Serbia, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

People receive doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine as the country begins mass vaccination for the coronavirus, in Belgrade, Serbia, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
People receive doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine as the country begins mass vaccination for the coronavirus, in Belgrade, Serbia, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
24 / 28
A senior citizen receives a coronavirus vaccine in the artists' dressing room of the Theatre de Verdure transformed into a vaccination center in Nice, France, January 25, 2021.    REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A senior citizen receives a coronavirus vaccine in the artists' dressing room of the Theatre de Verdure transformed into a vaccination center in Nice, France, January 25, 2021.    REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
A senior citizen receives a coronavirus vaccine in the artists' dressing room of the Theatre de Verdure transformed into a vaccination center in Nice, France, January 25, 2021.    REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
25 / 28
People stand at a vaccination site after receiving a dose of a coronavirus vaccine, during a government-organized visit, in Shanghai, China January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

People stand at a vaccination site after receiving a dose of a coronavirus vaccine, during a government-organized visit, in Shanghai, China January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
People stand at a vaccination site after receiving a dose of a coronavirus vaccine, during a government-organized visit, in Shanghai, China January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
26 / 28
A healthcare worker reacts as she receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, during one of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaigns at Mathalput Community Health Centre in Koraput district of the eastern state of Odisha, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A healthcare worker reacts as she receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, during one of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaigns at Mathalput Community Health Centre in Koraput district of the eastern state of Odisha, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2021
A healthcare worker reacts as she receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, during one of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaigns at Mathalput Community Health Centre in Koraput district of the eastern state of Odisha, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
27 / 28
Nurse Elena Betti reacts after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine against the coronavirus disease at the Careggi hospital in Florence, Italy, December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

Nurse Elena Betti reacts after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine against the coronavirus disease at the Careggi hospital in Florence, Italy, December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
Nurse Elena Betti reacts after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine against the coronavirus disease at the Careggi hospital in Florence, Italy, December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
