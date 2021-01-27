The race to vaccinate the world
Quinita Peterson, an art teacher who is classed in the 1B category, which includes teachers and childcare providers, receives the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
People receive COVID-19 vaccines inside Lichfield Cathedral, which has been turned into an emergency vaccination centre, in Lichfield, Birmingham, Britain, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A holocaust survivor prepares to receive a dose of a coronavirus vaccine at Bratislava's Jewish community center, in Bratislava, Slovakia January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
Residents of an assisted living facility dance after receiving their booster shots of the vaccination against the coronavirus, in Netanya, Israel January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Betty Nelson, 81, who got in line at 6 am, reads on her tablet while waiting for a coronavirus vaccine clinic run by the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe to open in Sequim, Washington, January 23, 2021. The tribe, which is sharing its excess vaccines with...more
Pilar Mazas, 90, resident at the elderly home Ballesol, sits after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Madrid, Spain January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Reena Jani, 34, a health worker, receives the vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca at Mathalput Community Health Centre in Koraput, India, January 16, 2021. Jani's name was on a list of 100 health workers at Mathalput Community Health Centre,...more
Pat Fischer, 94, talks to Marguerite Crockem before receiving the coronavirus vaccine at the Brightwater Senior Living community in Highland, California, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An Indonesian healthcare worker injects a dose of Sinovac's vaccine to a man dressed in Indonesia's traditional human puppet costume known as 'Wayang', as Indonesia drives mass vaccination for the coronavirus, at a hospital in Solo, Central Java...more
People wait to receive the coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre inside the Salisbury Cathedral, in Salisbury, Britain January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Confetti flies in the air as Jeanne Peters, 95, a rehab patient at The Reservoir, a nursing facility, gestures after she was given the first coronavirus vaccination as Mary Lou Galushko, left, looks on, in West Hartford, Connecticut, December 18,...more
Vanderlecia Ortega dos Santos, or Vanda, from the Witoto indigenous tribe, receives the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine in Manaus, Brazil January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Doreen Vickers, 83, waits as a health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Appleton Village Pharmacy in Widnes, Britain January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Ellen Prosser, known as Nell, who is 100 years old, receives the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Dr Nikki Kanani at the Sunrise Care Home in Sidcup, Britain January 7, 2021. Kirsty O'Connor/Pool via REUTERS
A resident at Hamilton Park Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, receives the coronavirus vaccine from Walgreens Pharmacists in Brooklyn, New York, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura
Bulgarian Health Minister Kostadin Angelov watches an Orthodox priest receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Saint Anna hospital in Sofia, Bulgaria, December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A Palestinian man is helped by his son as he receives a vaccination against the coronavirus as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, in East Jerusalem December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Elderly people, who are 65 and over, wait in line at the Department of Health Sarasota COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Sarasota, Florida, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Medical teams celebrate before receiving coronavirus vaccines as Israel kicks off a coronavirus vaccination drive, at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Margaret Keenan, 90, is applauded by staff as she returns to her ward after becoming the first person in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, at the start of the largest ever immunization programme in...more
A holocaust survivor receives a dose of the coronavirus vaccine from Slovakia's Health Minister Marek Krajci at Bratislava's Jewish community center, in Bratislava, Slovakia January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
A man waits to receive a coronavirus vaccine at a care home in Sofia, Bulgaria, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Participants take part in a mock inoculation exercise as Japan prepares for a coronavirus vaccination campaign at a college gym in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People receive doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine as the country begins mass vaccination for the coronavirus, in Belgrade, Serbia, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A senior citizen receives a coronavirus vaccine in the artists' dressing room of the Theatre de Verdure transformed into a vaccination center in Nice, France, January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
People stand at a vaccination site after receiving a dose of a coronavirus vaccine, during a government-organized visit, in Shanghai, China January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
A healthcare worker reacts as she receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, during one of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaigns at Mathalput Community Health Centre in Koraput district of...more
Nurse Elena Betti reacts after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine against the coronavirus disease at the Careggi hospital in Florence, Italy, December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
