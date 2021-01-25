The race to vaccinate the world's elderly
Ellen Prosser, known as Nell, who is 100 years old, receives the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Dr Nikki Kanani at the Sunrise Care Home, in Sidcup, Britain January 7, 2021. Kirsty O'Connor/Pool via REUTERS
Residents of an assisted living facility dance after receiving their booster shots of the vaccination in Netanya, Israel January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A resident of a nursing home holds the hand of a staff worker before receiving a vaccine in Athens, Greece, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
William Mattox, 89, is offered a glass of champagne after receiving the coronavirus vaccine at the Brightwater Senior Living community in Highland, California, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Nurses greet soldiers arriving with vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine against the coronavirus disease in Florence, Italy, December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
The German armed forces Bundeswehr vaccination team prepares for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations at the Agaplesion Bethanien Sophienhaus nursing home in Berlin, Germany December 27, 2020. Kay Nietfeld/Pool via Reuters
Patients wait in the observation room after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the care home DRK-Seniorenwohnpark Grossraeschen, in Grossraeschen, Germany, December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Pool
Confetti flies in the air as Jeanne Peters, 95, a rehab patient at The Reservoir, a nursing facility, gestures after she was given the first coronavirus vaccination as Mary Lou Galushko, left, looks on, in West Hartford, Connecticut, December 18,...more
Marcie Meek, 88, poses for a photo with a sign referring to herd immunity after receiving the coronavirus vaccine at the Brightwater Senior Living community in Highland, California, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Resident Annie Innes, 90, receives the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Abercorn House Care Home in Hamilton, Scotland, Britain December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/Pool
Jello shots in syringes are handed out to residents after they received the coronavirus vaccine at the Brightwater Senior Living community in Highland, California, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pilar Mazas, 90, resident at the elderly home Ballesol, sits after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Madrid, Spain January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Betty Nelson, 81, who got in line at 6 a.m., reads on her tablet while waiting for a coronavirus vaccine clinic run by the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe to open in Sequim, Washington, January 23, 2021. The tribe, which is sharing its excess vaccines with...more
Pat Fischer, 94, talks to Marguerite Crockem before receiving the coronavirus vaccine at the Brightwater Senior Living community in Highland, California, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Seniors, who are 65 and over, wait in line at the Department of Health Sarasota COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in Sarasota, Florida, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Doreen Vickers, 83, waits as a health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Appleton Village Pharmacy, in Widnes, Britain January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
A resident at Hamilton Park Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, receives the coronavirus vaccine from Walgreens Pharmacists in Brooklyn, New York, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura
A elderly woman receives a booster shot of her vaccination against the coronavirus at an assisted living facility, in Netanya, Israel January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Donald Caster, 88, receives the coronavirus vaccine at Mission Commons assisted living community in Redlands, California, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Elderly people wait at the newly opened coronavirus vaccination center at the Messe Berlin trade fair grounds in Berlin, Germany January 18, 2021. Sean Gallup/Pool via REUTERS
An elderly people, over 75 years of age, receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a coronavirus disease vaccination center in Lamballe-Armor, France, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, administered by nurse May Parsons, in Coventry, Britain December 8, 2020. Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS
A healthcare worker of Asl Roma 1 gets ready before starting vaccinations at the Villa Verde elderly care home in Rome, as part of the coronavirus vaccination campaign in Italy, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
An elderly woman claps her hands after receiving a vaccine against the coronavirus at a nursing home in Athens, Greece, January 4, 2021. Louisa Gouliamaki/Pool via REUTERS
A resident receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Villa Verde elderly care home, in Rome, Italy, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Belgian Josepha Delmotte, 102, reacts to receive a dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the La Bonne Maison de Bouzanton care home in Mons, Belgium December 28, 2020. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS
Elfriede Seefeld receives the first of two injections with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from doctor Elke Obst at a care home DRK-Seniorenwohnpark Grossraeschen in Grossraeschen, Germany, December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio...more
Staff members applaud as vials of the COVID-19 vaccine are delivered to the La Bonne Maison de Bouzanton care home, in Mons, Belgium December 28, 2020. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS
Elderly, over 75 years of age, register to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a coronavirus disease vaccination center in Lamballe-Armor, France, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An elderly woman gestures after receiving a vaccine against the coronavirus at a nursing home in Athens, Greece, January 4, 2021. Louisa Gouliamaki/Pool via REUTERS
