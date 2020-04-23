The race to ventilate
A patient suffering from COVID-19 wears a full-face Easybreath snorkelling mask given by sport chain Decathlon and turned into a ventilator for coronavirus treatment at the intensive care unit at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris,...more
Parts of a mechanical ventilator are seen at a workshop of the Catholic University in Santiago, Chile April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
An employee wearing a face mask sits next to a GE Carescape R860 ventilator in an assembly and testing area at a GE Healthcare manufacturing facility in Madison, Wisconsin, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
A simple lung ventilator called Q-Vent, which was created at Comenius University, is seen in Bratislava, Slovakia April 2, 2020. The device doesn't replace lung ventilation but helps ride through a certain period of waiting for the lung ventilation,...more
A worker prepares to build production ventilators at the General Motors Kokomo manufacturing facility in Kokomo, Indiana, April 7, 2020. AJ Mast/General Motors/Handout via REUTERS
IUE-CWA union GE (General Electric) workers take part in protest demanding the company to use the workforce to produce ventilators and demanding more safety measures amid the outbreak in Lynn, Massachusetts, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Volunteers work on manufacturing ventilators in Santa Cruz, Bolivia March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Urzagasti
Tests are run with a ventilator prototype, inspired by a machine found in a museum dating back to the 1960s that is able to function without electricity, to possibly use on COVID-19 patients in Delft, Netherlands April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van...more
Employees assemble ventilator components behind a plastic curtain during a visit by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (not pictured) visits a GE Healthcare manufacturing facility in Madison, Wisconsin, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
A prototype of a ventilator is seen at a polytechnic laboratory in Thies, Senegal April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Scientist Dr Ibrahima Gueye talks to a journalist as he stands beside a prototype of a ventilator he developed with a team, at a polytechnic laboratory in Thies, Senegal April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Cardiologist Roberto Canessa is seen next to a ventilator developed by him and others, powered by a motor and modeled after a windshield wiper motor, in Montevideo, Uruguay April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mariana Greif
The first production ventilators are seen at the General Motors Kokomo manufacturing facility in Kokomo, Indiana, U.S. April 13, 2020. AJ Mast/General Motors/Handout via REUTERS
Engineers at Rice University work to create a low cost ventilator that they designed and which they hope can be used to treat coronavirus patients in Houston, Texas, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Employees work on a Moroccan ventilator at a factory in Casablanca, Morocco April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Engineers at Rice University Thomas Herring, Fernando Cruz and Danny Blacker work to create a low cost ventilator that they designed and which they hope can be used to treat coronavirus patients in Houston, Texas, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Go...more
A detail of a valve is seen as a team from the Catholic University works on the assemble of a mechanical ventilator, in Santiago, Chile April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A VOCSN Multi-Function Ventilator, partially disassembled to show inner electronics, is pictured at Ventec Life Systems, a ventilator manufacturer that has seen a large increase in demand since the outbreak began, in Bothell, Washington, March 18,...more
