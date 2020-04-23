Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 23, 2020 | 8:20am EDT

The race to ventilate

A patient suffering from COVID-19 wears a full-face Easybreath snorkelling mask given by sport chain Decathlon and turned into a ventilator for coronavirus treatment at the intensive care unit at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, France, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A patient suffering from COVID-19 wears a full-face Easybreath snorkelling mask given by sport chain Decathlon and turned into a ventilator for coronavirus treatment at the intensive care unit at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2020
A patient suffering from COVID-19 wears a full-face Easybreath snorkelling mask given by sport chain Decathlon and turned into a ventilator for coronavirus treatment at the intensive care unit at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, France, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
1 / 18
Parts of a mechanical ventilator are seen at a workshop of the Catholic University in Santiago, Chile April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Parts of a mechanical ventilator are seen at a workshop of the Catholic University in Santiago, Chile April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Parts of a mechanical ventilator are seen at a workshop of the Catholic University in Santiago, Chile April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
2 / 18
An employee wearing a face mask sits next to a GE Carescape R860 ventilator in an assembly and testing area at a GE Healthcare manufacturing facility in Madison, Wisconsin, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

An employee wearing a face mask sits next to a GE Carescape R860 ventilator in an assembly and testing area at a GE Healthcare manufacturing facility in Madison, Wisconsin, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
An employee wearing a face mask sits next to a GE Carescape R860 ventilator in an assembly and testing area at a GE Healthcare manufacturing facility in Madison, Wisconsin, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Close
3 / 18
A simple lung ventilator called Q-Vent, which was created at Comenius University, is seen in Bratislava, Slovakia April 2, 2020. The device doesn't replace lung ventilation but helps ride through a certain period of waiting for the lung ventilation, the biggest problem in countries like Italy. &nbsp;REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

A simple lung ventilator called Q-Vent, which was created at Comenius University, is seen in Bratislava, Slovakia April 2, 2020. The device doesn't replace lung ventilation but helps ride through a certain period of waiting for the lung ventilation,...more

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
A simple lung ventilator called Q-Vent, which was created at Comenius University, is seen in Bratislava, Slovakia April 2, 2020. The device doesn't replace lung ventilation but helps ride through a certain period of waiting for the lung ventilation, the biggest problem in countries like Italy.  REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
Close
4 / 18
A worker prepares to build production ventilators at the General Motors Kokomo manufacturing facility in Kokomo, Indiana, April 7, 2020. AJ Mast/General Motors/Handout via REUTERS

A worker prepares to build production ventilators at the General Motors Kokomo manufacturing facility in Kokomo, Indiana, April 7, 2020. AJ Mast/General Motors/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
A worker prepares to build production ventilators at the General Motors Kokomo manufacturing facility in Kokomo, Indiana, April 7, 2020. AJ Mast/General Motors/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 18
IUE-CWA union GE (General Electric) workers take part in protest demanding the company to use the workforce to produce ventilators and demanding more safety measures amid the outbreak in Lynn, Massachusetts, April 8, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

IUE-CWA union GE (General Electric) workers take part in protest demanding the company to use the workforce to produce ventilators and demanding more safety measures amid the outbreak in Lynn, Massachusetts, April 8, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
IUE-CWA union GE (General Electric) workers take part in protest demanding the company to use the workforce to produce ventilators and demanding more safety measures amid the outbreak in Lynn, Massachusetts, April 8, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 18
Volunteers work on manufacturing ventilators in Santa Cruz, Bolivia March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Urzagasti

Volunteers work on manufacturing ventilators in Santa Cruz, Bolivia March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Urzagasti

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Volunteers work on manufacturing ventilators in Santa Cruz, Bolivia March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Urzagasti
Close
7 / 18
Tests are run with a ventilator prototype, inspired by a machine found in a museum dating back to the 1960s that is able to function without electricity, to possibly use on COVID-19 patients in Delft, Netherlands April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Tests are run with a ventilator prototype, inspired by a machine found in a museum dating back to the 1960s that is able to function without electricity, to possibly use on COVID-19 patients in Delft, Netherlands April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van...more

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
Tests are run with a ventilator prototype, inspired by a machine found in a museum dating back to the 1960s that is able to function without electricity, to possibly use on COVID-19 patients in Delft, Netherlands April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Close
8 / 18
Employees assemble ventilator components behind a plastic curtain during a visit by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (not pictured) visits a GE Healthcare manufacturing facility in Madison, Wisconsin, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Employees assemble ventilator components behind a plastic curtain during a visit by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (not pictured) visits a GE Healthcare manufacturing facility in Madison, Wisconsin, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Employees assemble ventilator components behind a plastic curtain during a visit by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (not pictured) visits a GE Healthcare manufacturing facility in Madison, Wisconsin, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Close
9 / 18
A prototype of a ventilator is seen at a polytechnic laboratory in Thies, Senegal April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A prototype of a ventilator is seen at a polytechnic laboratory in Thies, Senegal April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
A prototype of a ventilator is seen at a polytechnic laboratory in Thies, Senegal April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
10 / 18
Scientist Dr Ibrahima Gueye talks to a journalist as he stands beside a prototype of a ventilator he developed with a team, at a polytechnic laboratory in Thies, Senegal April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Scientist Dr Ibrahima Gueye talks to a journalist as he stands beside a prototype of a ventilator he developed with a team, at a polytechnic laboratory in Thies, Senegal April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
Scientist Dr Ibrahima Gueye talks to a journalist as he stands beside a prototype of a ventilator he developed with a team, at a polytechnic laboratory in Thies, Senegal April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
11 / 18
Cardiologist Roberto Canessa is seen next to a ventilator developed by him and others, powered by a motor and modeled after a windshield wiper motor, in Montevideo, Uruguay April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mariana Greif

Cardiologist Roberto Canessa is seen next to a ventilator developed by him and others, powered by a motor and modeled after a windshield wiper motor, in Montevideo, Uruguay April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mariana Greif

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
Cardiologist Roberto Canessa is seen next to a ventilator developed by him and others, powered by a motor and modeled after a windshield wiper motor, in Montevideo, Uruguay April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mariana Greif
Close
12 / 18
The first production ventilators are seen at the General Motors Kokomo manufacturing facility in Kokomo, Indiana, U.S. April 13, 2020. AJ Mast/General Motors/Handout via REUTERS

The first production ventilators are seen at the General Motors Kokomo manufacturing facility in Kokomo, Indiana, U.S. April 13, 2020. AJ Mast/General Motors/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
The first production ventilators are seen at the General Motors Kokomo manufacturing facility in Kokomo, Indiana, U.S. April 13, 2020. AJ Mast/General Motors/Handout via REUTERS
Close
13 / 18
Engineers at Rice University work to create a low cost ventilator that they designed and which they hope can be used to treat coronavirus patients in Houston, Texas, March 29, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Engineers at Rice University work to create a low cost ventilator that they designed and which they hope can be used to treat coronavirus patients in Houston, Texas, March 29, 2020.  REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
Engineers at Rice University work to create a low cost ventilator that they designed and which they hope can be used to treat coronavirus patients in Houston, Texas, March 29, 2020.  REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
14 / 18
Employees work on a Moroccan ventilator at a factory in Casablanca, Morocco April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Employees work on a Moroccan ventilator at a factory in Casablanca, Morocco April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
Employees work on a Moroccan ventilator at a factory in Casablanca, Morocco April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
15 / 18
Engineers at Rice University Thomas Herring, Fernando Cruz and Danny Blacker work to create a low cost ventilator that they designed and which they hope can be used to treat coronavirus patients in Houston, Texas, March 29, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Engineers at Rice University Thomas Herring, Fernando Cruz and Danny Blacker work to create a low cost ventilator that they designed and which they hope can be used to treat coronavirus patients in Houston, Texas, March 29, 2020.  REUTERS/Go...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
Engineers at Rice University Thomas Herring, Fernando Cruz and Danny Blacker work to create a low cost ventilator that they designed and which they hope can be used to treat coronavirus patients in Houston, Texas, March 29, 2020.  REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
16 / 18
A detail of a valve is seen as a team from the Catholic University works on the assemble of a mechanical ventilator, in Santiago, Chile April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A detail of a valve is seen as a team from the Catholic University works on the assemble of a mechanical ventilator, in Santiago, Chile April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A detail of a valve is seen as a team from the Catholic University works on the assemble of a mechanical ventilator, in Santiago, Chile April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
17 / 18
A VOCSN Multi-Function Ventilator, partially disassembled to show inner electronics, is pictured at Ventec Life Systems, a ventilator manufacturer that has seen a large increase in demand since the outbreak began, in Bothell, Washington, March 18, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A VOCSN Multi-Function Ventilator, partially disassembled to show inner electronics, is pictured at Ventec Life Systems, a ventilator manufacturer that has seen a large increase in demand since the outbreak began, in Bothell, Washington, March 18,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
A VOCSN Multi-Function Ventilator, partially disassembled to show inner electronics, is pictured at Ventec Life Systems, a ventilator manufacturer that has seen a large increase in demand since the outbreak began, in Bothell, Washington, March 18, 2020.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown

Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown

Next Slideshows

Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown

Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown

Creatures both wild and domesticated move into developed spaces that are now empty during coronavirus lockdowns around the world.

Apr 22 2020
Pollution declines amid coronavirus lockdown

Pollution declines amid coronavirus lockdown

With billions of people staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic, residents in some of the world's most polluted cities are getting something they have not...

Apr 21 2020
Our natural world on Earth Day

Our natural world on Earth Day

Spectacular views of the environment to celebrate Earth Day.

Apr 20 2020
Love in the time of coronavirus

Love in the time of coronavirus

Couples find romance amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus outbreak.

Apr 20 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

The grim toll from coronavirus

The grim toll from coronavirus

Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.

Life under lockdown

Life under lockdown

Scenes from a world on lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown

Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown

Creatures both wild and domesticated move into developed spaces that are now empty during coronavirus lockdowns around the world.

Inside a Chicago hospital's COVID-19 unit

Inside a Chicago hospital's COVID-19 unit

Medical staff in the intensive care unit at Chicago's Roseland Community Hospital treat patients with coronavirus.

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

America amid the coronavirus pandemic

America amid the coronavirus pandemic

Scenes from the United States as the country grapples with the coronavirus outbreak.

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Homeless stuck on the streets during coronavirus lockdown

Homeless stuck on the streets during coronavirus lockdown

As most of the world headed indoors to wait out the coronavirus, the homeless are stranded with nowhere else to go.

Life and death in ICUs around the world

Life and death in ICUs around the world

Scenes from intensive care units at hospitals around the world, where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of COVID-19.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast