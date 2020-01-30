The road to Brexit

Maria holds her baby, Ioana, who is less than a week old, while her two-year-old daughter, Elena, wipes a table at their home in London, February 3, 2019. Ever since the 2016 Brexit campaign - when some Leave supporters said they wanted Britain to...more

Maria holds her baby, Ioana, who is less than a week old, while her two-year-old daughter, Elena, wipes a table at their home in London, February 3, 2019. Ever since the 2016 Brexit campaign - when some Leave supporters said they wanted Britain to take more control of immigration - Maria said hostility towards EU nationals such as her has come into the open. The 31-year-old, who asked to use just her first name, said she was preparing to leave Britain with her husband and two children, fed up with what she described as xenophobia, as well as the rising cost of living in London. REUTERS/Alecsandra Dragoi

