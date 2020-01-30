Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jan 30, 2020 | 4:30pm EST

The road to Brexit

Dawn breaks behind the Houses of Parliament and the statue of Winston Churchill the morning after Britain voted in a referendum to leave the European Union, in London, Britain June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Former London Mayor Boris Johnson holds up a Cornish pasty during the launch of the Vote Leave bus campaign, in Truro, Britain May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
British Prime Minister David Cameron (C) talks with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades (R) at the start of a European Union leaders summit to discuss, among other topics, Cameron's demands for reform of the bloc ahead of the Brexit referendum, in Brussels, Belgium December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
Part of a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails past Parliament on the river Thames in London, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Musician and campaigner Bob Geldof (C) joins a counter-demonstration as a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails up the river Thames in London, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Two activists with the EU flag and Union Jack painted on their faces kiss each other in front of Brandenburg Gate to protest against Brexit, in Berlin, Germany, June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Prime Minister David Cameron pauses as he speaks about the EU referendum outside 10 Downing Street in London, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), has a coffee in The Old Jail pub after voting in the EU referendum, at a polling station in Biggin Hill, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Workers begin counting ballots after polling stations closed in the referendum in Glasgow, Scotland, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
A Leave.eu supporter wears a Union Jack paper hat after referendum polling stations closed in London, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Supporters of the Stronger In campaign react after hearing the result from Orkney in the EU referendum at the Royal Festival Hall in London, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Rob Stothard/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Leave supporters cheer results at a Leave.eu party after polling stations closed in London, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Prime Minister David Cameron speaks after Britain voted to leave the European Union, outside Number 10 Downing Street in London, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Nigel Farage, the leader of the UKIP, reacts at a Leave.eu party after referendum polling stations closed in London, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Traders from BGC, a global brokerage company in London's Canary Wharf financial center, react as European stock markets opened after the referendum, early June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A taxi driver holds a Union flag as he celebrates the result of the referendum in central London, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the EU after the referendum in Trafalgar Square, central London, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Demonstrators take part in a protest to show London's solidarity with the EU following the referendum in Trafalgar Square, central London, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Outgoing Prime Minister David Cameron, accompanied by his wife Samantha, daughters Nancy (C) and Florence and son Arthur, leaves number 10 Downing Street, on his last day in office as prime minister, in central London, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the annual Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Prime Minister Theresa May signs the official letter to European Council President Donald Tusk invoking Article 50 and the United Kingdom's intention to leave the EU, in the cabinet office in London, March 28, 2017. After holding a referendum in June 2016 when the UK voted to leave the European Union, the signing of Article 50 now officially triggers that process. REUTERS/Christopher Furlong/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Prime Minister Theresa May waits for the result of the vote in her constituency at the count center for the general election in Maidenhead, June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Theresa May address a news conference following talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Prime Minister Theresa May arrives for a family photo during the European Union leaders' informal summit in Salzburg, Austria, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2018
Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker attend the European Union leaders' informal summit in Salzburg, Austria, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Prime Minister Theresa May reacts during the debate on extending the Brexit negotiating period in Parliament in London, March 14, 2019. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
A pro-Brexit protester holds a banner as anti-Brexit protesters demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament, ahead of a vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal in London, January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Pro-Brexit and anti-Brexit demonstrators shout at each other opposite the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, central London, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, December 11, 2018
Prime Minister Theresa May grimaces during her speech on Brexit in London, May 21, 2019. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
A man feeds food to dogs during the 'Brexit Dogs Dinner' protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London, March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
A boy writes a message on a mock border wall during a protest by anti-Brexit campaigners "Borders Against Brexit" in Carrickcarnan, Ireland, January 26, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, January 26, 2019
Cockle-picker and fisherman Tony McClure, 39, who voted to leave the EU, uses his cockling board to raise cockles from the sands in Flookburgh, Morecambe Bay, February 26, 2019. McClure said: "I'm worried about exporting cockles and mussels." REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Maria holds her baby, Ioana, who is less than a week old, while her two-year-old daughter, Elena, wipes a table at their home in London, February 3, 2019. Ever since the 2016 Brexit campaign - when some Leave supporters said they wanted Britain to take more control of immigration - Maria said hostility towards EU nationals such as her has come into the open. The 31-year-old, who asked to use just her first name, said she was preparing to leave Britain with her husband and two children, fed up with what she described as xenophobia, as well as the rising cost of living in London. REUTERS/Alecsandra Dragoi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 20, 2019
Allan Jorgensen, who has been a fisherman for 44 years, helps wind a net back onto the ship Linette before embarking on a fishing trip from the village of Thyboron in Jutland, Denmark, March 13, 2019. In the small fishing town on the northwestern coast of Denmark, many fishermen worry the British waters they have become increasingly dependent on will be out of reach when Britain leaves the European Union. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
A participant looks at a box that reads "In case of hard Brexit break glass" containing bags of tea, during the 'People's Vote' march in central London, March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
An anti-Brexit protester waves flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage gestures after being hit with a milkshake while arriving for a Brexit Party campaign event in Newcastle, May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Heppell

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as she delivers a statement announcing she would be stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party, in London, May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for the Conservative Party, holds a battering ram as he visits the Thames Valley Police Training Centre in Reading, July 3, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Queen Elizabeth welcomes Boris Johnson during an audience in Buckingham Palace, where she officially recognized him as the new prime minister, in London, July 24, 2019. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Prime Minister Boris Johnson enters Downing Street, in London, July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Boris Johnson speak during a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 22, 2019. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Prime Minister Boris Johnson shake hands during a news conference after agreeing on the Brexit deal, at the sidelines of the European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2019
A pro-Brexit protester carries a sign outside the Houses of Parliament in London, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, September 04, 2019
People protest outside the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament in London, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares his keynote speech for the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, October 1, 2019. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon poses with the candidates, holding a "Stop Brexit" sign, during the SNP general election campaign launch in Edinburgh, Scotland, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, November 08, 2019
A pro-Brexit protester is detained by police officers outside Downing Street in London, October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2019
EU supporters march as parliament sits on a Saturday, for the first time since the 1982 Falklands War, to discuss Brexit in London, October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Saturday, October 19, 2019
Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds arrive at the Conservative Party's headquarters following the general election in London, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
