The road to Raqqa
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter takes a position inside a building in the al-Mishlab district at Raqqa's southeastern outskirts. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Smoke rises from the al-Mishlab district at Raqqa's southeastern outskirts. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters on their way to Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A woman, who fled with others from an Islamic State-controlled area, greets Syrian Democratic Forces fighters near Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters unload boxes of ammunition near Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter uses a tablet as he sits inside a room in the al-Mishlab district at Raqqa's southeastern outskirts. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters gather near Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters stand atop of a building near Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces female fighters gather at the eastern outskirts of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter takes a position as smoke rises from the al-Mishlab district at Raqqa's southeastern outskirts. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters unload boxes of ammunition near Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters from the Kurdish People's Protection Units stand atop a building at the eastern outskirts of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces spokesman Talal Silo speaks during a news conference in Hukoumiya village in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
