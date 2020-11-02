The road to the 2020 election
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden greets supporters at an event at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jordan Gale
Senator Kamala Harris takes the stage for a campaign stop at Keene State College in Keene, New Hampshire, April 23, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Senator Bernie Sanders takes part in a Fox News Town Hall with co-moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum in Detroit, Michigan, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Senator Elizabeth Warren reacts as Naomi Greenfield carries a balloon figure of Warren at a get-out-the-vote campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg gets a congratulatory kiss from his husband Chasten as they stand behind Joe Biden onstage at the conclusion of the Democratic presidential debate in Houston, Texas, September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Senator Amy Klobuchar declares her candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination in Minneapolis, Minnesota, February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Senator Cory Booker speaks to a caucus-goer on the phone during a phone bank event in Urbandale, Iowa, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign stop at The Beancounter Coffeehouse & Drinkery in Burlington, Iowa, March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand listens to State Rep. Sandra Scott speak after holding a roundtable discussion with abortion providers, health experts, pro-choice activists and state legislators at the Georgia State House in Atlanta, Georgia, May 16,...more
Andrew Yang hoists a supporter's sign after speaking at a rally in downtown Los Angeles, California, April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man holds a sign criticizing billionaires in the presidential race during a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg at the Dollarhide Community Center in Compton, California, February 3, 2020....more
Julian Castro is introduced to speak to Tri-City Young Democrats in Somersworth, New Hampshire, January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters of Joe Biden watch television results at his rally in Des Moines, Iowa, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Andrew Relmer (L) and Joshua Werges (R) count votes during the Republican caucus at Thoma Dairy Bar Cafe in Garnavillo, Iowa, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Dawn Simmons, a volunteer who organizes Trump sign-waving rallies, sits in her car with a picture of Donald Trump on the rear window during a rally in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
"TRUMP 2020" is painted on an VW sedan abandoned on the side of the road on election day for local and states in Northumberland County, Pennsylvania November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Joe Biden quips that it's awkward to talk about foreign policy to reporters with an ice cream cone in his hand, at the Cone Shoppe during a two-day campaign kickoff in Monticello, Iowa, April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Elizabeth Warren speaks at Washington Square Park in New York City, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Joe Biden argues with a worker about his gun control policies during a Biden campaign stop at the FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) Mack Assembly plant in Detroit, Michigan, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Combat Dolls pose for a photograph on a crane at the Flags for Our Fallen rally to welcome the friends and family members of U.S. military veterans to the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on Memorial Day in the Maricopa County city of...more
Donald Trump addresses the nation during a live television broadcast regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, from inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci listens with Vice President Mike Pence as President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House in Washington, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
President Donald Trump participates in a round of golf amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Sterling, Virginia, May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House after walking there for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests over racial inequality in the wake of the death of George...more
Riot police chase a man as they rush protesters to clear Lafayette Park and the area around it across from the White House for President Donald Trump to be able to walk through for a photo opportunity in front of St. John's Episcopal Church, during a...more
Donald Trump holds up a copy of USA Today's front page showing news of his acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial, as he arrives to address the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A protestor in a Grim Reaper costume holds up a sign with the number 152,000 to represent the number of victims of the coronavirus so far in the U.S., as President Donald Trump's motorcade heads into his Trump National golf course, in Washington,...more
United States Postal Service (USPS) mailboxes are stacked in a storage lot of a sandblasting and painting company in Hartford, Wisconsin, August 16, 2020. People who live nearby said the pile had grown noticeably larger in recent weeks. REUTERS/Brian...more
A supporter of Donald Trump shoots a video with his mobile phone from the sparsely filled upper decks of the arena as the president addresses his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, at the BOK...more
Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff pose while keeping social distance after a campaign event, their first joint appearance since Biden named Harris as his running mate, at Alexis Dupont High School in...more
Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic vice presidential nomination during an acceptance speech delivered for the largely virtual Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Mounted police separate demonstrators against racial injustice from a counter-protester near the site of the Democratic National Convention, which is mostly virtual due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 20, 2020....more
Policemen use pepper spray on demonstrators during a scuffle at a protest near the Charlotte Convention Center, the site of the Republican National Convention, in Charlotte, North Carolina, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Production staffers help Tiffany Trump as she delivers a pre-recorded speech to the largely virtual Republican National Convention broadcast from the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First lady Melania Trump delivers her live address to the largely virtual Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden of the White House as seen from the roof of the West Wing in Washington, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he stands with first lady Melania Trump, his son Barron and the rest of his extended family after delivering his acceptance speech as the Republican presidential nominee during the final event of the...more
Donald Trump campaign fireworks explode behind the Washington Monument as demonstrators hold signs against his coronavirus response during a protest in Washington, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Supporters, many not wearing masks, gather for an indoor rally with Donald Trump in Henderson, Nevada, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A supporter calms his baby at the back of the hall as he waits to rally with Donald Trump at a campaign event in Henderson, Nevada, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People flash a hand signal in front of a Trump 2020 sign before a classic car cruise in support of Donald Trump and law enforcement in Frankenmuth, Michigan, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Joe Biden speaks at an outdoor "Black Economic Summit" while campaigning for president in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Joe Biden speaks to CJ Brown as he makes a brief stop at "Three Thirteen" clothing store to buy a few items for his grandchildren while visiting Detroit, Michigan, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Kamala Harris tours the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) training facility in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, September 7, 2020. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Joe Biden and his wife Jill take the stage in front of their campaign train during a campaign stop in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Halloween decorations and support for Donald Trump are seen in the front of supporter Maranda Joseph's yard in Warren, Ohio, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Donald Trump accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence arrives at a campaign rally in Newport News, Virginia, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
People gather in front of the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
Neva Gotwals-Ferrei, 8, embraces her mother while holding a Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg doll as the late justice lies in repose at the Supreme Court in Washington, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
President Donald Trump arrives to hold an event to announce his nominee of Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at the White House in...more
Donald Trump holds an event to announce his nominee of Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at the White House in Washington, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows rubs his head as U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, speaks to the media about Donald Trump's health after the president was hospitalized for COVID-19, at Walter Reed National...more
Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for COVID-19 treatment, in Washington, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A member of the White House cleaning staff sprays the press briefing room the evening of Donald Trump's return from Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Joe Biden receives a nudge from his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, to remind him about proper social distancing as he speaks to reporters at Miami International Airport prior to participating in a town hall event in Miami, Florida, October 5, 2020....more
People watch the debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris outside a tavern in San Diego, California, October 7, 2020. A stray housefly sat for several minutes on Pence's white hair, hanging on as...more
Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris looks on during the vice presidential debate held on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump throws a face mask from the stage during a campaign rally, his first since being treated for COVID-19, at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joe Biden address supporters during a campaign stop in Warm Springs, Georgia, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters look on as Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Joe Biden looks on from his seat while wearing a protective face mask, ahead of an ABC Town Hall event at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Donald Trump makes a fist as his tie flies up in the wind at the conclusion of his campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona, October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporter wearing a Trump face mask looks on as Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Georgia, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Demonstrators remove a counter-demonstrator during a rally in support of Donald Trump sponsored by Super Happy Fun America, in Boston, Massachusetts, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A 14-foot cutout of Donald Trump stands on the front lawn of the self-proclaimed 'Trump House' in Youngstown, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Former President Barack Obama waves while wearing a "Vote" mask as he campaigns on behalf of his former Vice President Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Donald Trump and Joe Biden are reflected in the plexiglass protecting a TV camera operator from coronavirus as they participate in their second presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mike...more
Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in front of a Thin Blue Line flag at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville, Wisconsin October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mike Pence runs from his plane to the podium while a secret service agent keeps pace with him as they arrive at a rally in Kinston, North Carolina, October 25, 2020, on the same day that multiple Pence aides tested positive for the coronavirus....more
Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at City Hall as early voting begins in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 16, 2020. Clark said she donned this protective cover because didn't know how many people would be wearing masks in line,...more
An inmate takes part in early voting for the upcoming election at Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, October 17, 2020. Cook County Jail launched early voting inside the facility, saying it expects some 2,000 of its pre-trial detainees to cast...more
ER technician Marjorie Lynar, center, waits in line to cast her election ballot at a Cobb County polling station after working a 12-hour shift in Marietta, Georgia, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Voters wait in a long line of cars during early voting at the Oklahoma Election Board in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Donald Trump is seen between pumpkins during a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
Super Typhoon slams Philippines
The world's strongest typhoon this year barrelled through the south of the Philippines' main island of Luzon on Sunday.
Biden's drive-in campaign rallies
Joe Biden, accusing Trump of giving up on fighting the pandemic, holds drive-in rallies with supporters in battleground states.
Anti-lockdown protests in Europe as COVID cases hit new records
Protests against coronavirus restrictions take place in cities across Europe as cases hit new records across the continent.
Inside Trump's crowded campaign rallies
Large crowds, some wearing masks and some not, cheer on President Trump at his campaign rallies.
MORE IN PICTURES
Crowds vs cars: The contrasting campaign rallies of Biden and Trump
Images from the dueling U.S. presidential campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Super Typhoon slams Philippines
The world's strongest typhoon this year barrelled through the south of the Philippines' main island of Luzon on Sunday.
Biden's drive-in campaign rallies
Joe Biden, accusing Trump of giving up on fighting the pandemic, holds drive-in rallies with supporters in battleground states.
Anti-lockdown protests in Europe as COVID cases hit new records
Protests against coronavirus restrictions take place in cities across Europe as cases hit new records across the continent.
Inside Trump's crowded campaign rallies
Large crowds, some wearing masks and some not, cheer on President Trump at his campaign rallies.
Turkey's desperate search for earthquake survivors
With more than 60 people dead after an earthquake struck Turkey's Aegean coast and nearby Greek islands, rescuers continue the search for survivors.
Marchers at Get Out the Vote rally in North Carolina say police pepper-sprayed them
Peaceful participants at a rally in the small North Carolina city of Graham to turn out the vote ahead of the election were pepper-sprayed by law enforcement officials, according to videos and witnesses.
Trump and Biden make final push to the polls
Two days before Election Day, President Donald Trump launched a campaign sprint across battleground states starting with Michigan that will be crucial to the outcome of the election in an effort to defy the polls and fend off Joe Biden.
Voters of tomorrow: Kids on the campaign trail
Children show their support at Trump and Biden rallies.