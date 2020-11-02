The road to the 2020 election

An inmate takes part in early voting for the upcoming election at Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, October 17, 2020. Cook County Jail launched early voting inside the facility, saying it expects some 2,000 of its pre-trial detainees to cast...more

An inmate takes part in early voting for the upcoming election at Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, October 17, 2020. Cook County Jail launched early voting inside the facility, saying it expects some 2,000 of its pre-trial detainees to cast ballots. "It's great," another inmate awaiting trial said. "I'm able to voice my opinion and let everyone know that we're still humans and it still counts." Cook County Sheriff's Office/Thomas G Quinn/Handout via REUTERS

