The royal kids

Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day at school accompanied by her mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, father Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and brother Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea in London, Britain September 5, 2019. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 05, 2019
Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace shortly before they left for Thomas's Battersea for Charlotte's first day at the school, in London, September 5, 2019. Kensington Palace/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, September 05, 2019
This official christening photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shows Prince Harry and Meghan with their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at Windsor Castle with with the Rose Garden in the background, near London, July 6, 2019. Chris Allerton/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
This official christening photograph released by the Duke and Duchess shows Prince Harry and Meghan with their son Archie and the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Ms Doria Ragland, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Prince William and Catherine in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, near London, July 6, 2019. Chris Allerton/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
Meghan places her hand next to her baby son during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, May 8, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan are seen with their baby son during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, May 8, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
Prince Louis is seen in this photo taken by his mother Catherine to celebrate his first birthday at their home in Norfolk, April 22, 2019. Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
Prince William and Catherine leave the chapel with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis after Louis's christening in the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London, July 9, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Charlotte sticks out her tongue as she rides in a car to the wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, May 19, 2018. Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
George stands on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after the wedding of Harry and Meghan in Windsor, May 19, 2018. Brian Lawless/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
William arrives at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with his children George and Charlotte after his wife Catherine gave birth to Louis in London, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Catherine and William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Catherine and William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Catherine and Charlotte before boarding their plane in Hamburg Finkenwerder, Germany, July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Bockwoldt/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
William, Catherine, George and Charlotte walk at the airfield in Hamburg Finkenwerder, Germany, July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Charisius/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
George and Charlotte arrive at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany, July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Catherine stands with Charlotte and George, who were flower boys and girls at the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, May 20, 2017
William, Catherine, George and Charlotte arrive to attend the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, near Bucklebury, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Matthews/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, December 25, 2016
William, Catherine, George and Charlotte arrive at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
William and Charlotte look on as George plays with a bubble gun at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
George runs away from his father William during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
George is told off for running away from William during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
George is lifted out of the cockpit of a Red Arrows plane by his father William while wearing ear defenders against the roar of aircraft during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Members of the royal family, including Catherine, holding Charlotte, George, William, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Philip stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony on Horseguards Parade in central London, June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
George looks into the pram of his sister Charlotte after her christening at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
George and Charlotte in a photo taken by the Duchess in mid-May at Anmer Hall in Norfolk released on June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Duchess of Cambridge

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
William returns with his son George to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, after the birth of his daughter Charlotte in London, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
Catherine holds her baby daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
Catherine carries her son George alongside her husband William at the Natural History Museum in London, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 21, 2014
Catherine holds George as they prepare to board a plane to depart Canberra, Australia, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, April 25, 2014
William holds George as Catherine gives him a toy during a visit to the Bilby Enclosure at Sydney's Taronga Zoo, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 20, 2014
Catherine carries her son George after his christening at St James's Palace in London, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2013
William holds his baby son George outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2013
