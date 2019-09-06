The royal kids
Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day at school accompanied by her mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, father Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and brother Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea in London, Britain September 5, 2019. Aaron...more
Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace shortly before they left for Thomas's Battersea for Charlotte's first day at the school, in London, September 5, 2019. Kensington Palace/Handout via Reuters
This official christening photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shows Prince Harry and Meghan with their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at Windsor Castle with with the Rose Garden in the background, near London, July 6,...more
This official christening photograph released by the Duke and Duchess shows Prince Harry and Meghan with their son Archie and the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Ms Doria Ragland, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Prince William and...more
Meghan places her hand next to her baby son during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, May 8, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan are seen with their baby son during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, May 8, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Louis is seen in this photo taken by his mother Catherine to celebrate his first birthday at their home in Norfolk, April 22, 2019. Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via REUTERS
Prince William and Catherine leave the chapel with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis after Louis's christening in the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London, July 9, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Charlotte sticks out her tongue as she rides in a car to the wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, May 19, 2018. Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS
George stands on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after the wedding of Harry and Meghan in Windsor, May 19, 2018. Brian Lawless/Pool via REUTERS
William arrives at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with his children George and Charlotte after his wife Catherine gave birth to Louis in London, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Catherine and William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Catherine and William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Catherine and Charlotte before boarding their plane in Hamburg Finkenwerder, Germany, July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Bockwoldt/Pool
William, Catherine, George and Charlotte walk at the airfield in Hamburg Finkenwerder, Germany, July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Charisius/Pool
George and Charlotte arrive at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany, July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Catherine stands with Charlotte and George, who were flower boys and girls at the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
William, Catherine, George and Charlotte arrive to attend the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, near Bucklebury, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Matthews/Pool
William, Catherine, George and Charlotte arrive at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
William and Charlotte look on as George plays with a bubble gun at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
George runs away from his father William during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool
George is told off for running away from William during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool
George is lifted out of the cockpit of a Red Arrows plane by his father William while wearing ear defenders against the roar of aircraft during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Richard...more
Members of the royal family, including Catherine, holding Charlotte, George, William, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Philip stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony on Horseguards Parade in central London,...more
George looks into the pram of his sister Charlotte after her christening at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool
George and Charlotte in a photo taken by the Duchess in mid-May at Anmer Hall in Norfolk released on June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Duchess of Cambridge
William returns with his son George to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, after the birth of his daughter Charlotte in London, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Catherine holds her baby daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Catherine carries her son George alongside her husband William at the Natural History Museum in London, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Catherine holds George as they prepare to board a plane to depart Canberra, Australia, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
William holds George as Catherine gives him a toy during a visit to the Bilby Enclosure at Sydney's Taronga Zoo, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Catherine carries her son George after his christening at St James's Palace in London, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
William holds his baby son George outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Next Slideshows
Hurricane Dorian destruction from above
Pulverized homes, beached boats and floodwaters cover miles of the Bahamas after the worst storm to ever strike the island nation.
Hurricane Dorian devastates Bahamas
Hurricane Dorian has killed at least 20 people in the Bahamas, and 70,000 people need immediate humanitarian relief after one of the most powerful Caribbean...
U.S. East Coast braces for Hurricane Dorian
South Carolina was preparing for a record storm surge and major flooding with the potential for over a foot of rain in places when Dorian hits the coast on...
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Robert Mugabe: 1924 - 2019
Zimbabwe's former President Robert Mugabe, feted as an African liberation hero and champion of racial reconciliation when he first came to power but four decades later denounced as a power-obsessed autocrat, has died at the age of 95.
Hurricane Dorian destruction from above
Pulverized homes, beached boats and floodwaters cover miles of the Bahamas after the worst storm to ever strike the island nation.
Hurricane Dorian devastates Bahamas
Hurricane Dorian has killed at least 20 people in the Bahamas, and 70,000 people need immediate humanitarian relief after one of the most powerful Caribbean storms on record devastated the island nation.
Best of Venice Film Fest
Highlights from the Venice Film Festival.
U.S. East Coast braces for Hurricane Dorian
South Carolina was preparing for a record storm surge and major flooding with the potential for over a foot of rain in places when Dorian hits the coast on Thursday or Friday, as more than 2.2 million people in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina are ordered to evacuate.
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
When politicians fight
Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.