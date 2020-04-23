The royal kids
Prince Louis, who celebrated his second birthday on April 23, is seen in this undated photo taken by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, in Britain. Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via REUTERS
Prince Louis is seen in this undated photo taken by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, in Britain. Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via REUTERS
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George are seen in Norfolk in late 2019 in this photo by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, obtained on December 25, 2019. The Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via REUTERS
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte and Prince George leave the St Mary Magdalene's church after the Royal Family's Christmas Day service on the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain, December 25, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holds her son Archie alongside Prince Harry at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Meghan holds her son Archie at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day at school accompanied by her mother Catherine, father Prince William and brother Prince George at Thomas's Battersea in London, Britain September 5, 2019. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan places her hand next to her baby son during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, May 8, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan are seen with their baby son during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, May 8, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Prince William and Catherine leave the chapel with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis after Louis's christening in the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London, July 9, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Charlotte sticks out her tongue as she rides in a car to the wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, May 19, 2018. Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS
George stands on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after the wedding of Harry and Meghan in Windsor, May 19, 2018. Brian Lawless/Pool via REUTERS
William arrives at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with his children George and Charlotte after his wife Catherine gave birth to Louis in London, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Catherine and William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Catherine and William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Catherine and Charlotte before boarding their plane in Hamburg Finkenwerder, Germany, July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Bockwoldt/Pool
William, Catherine, George and Charlotte walk at the airfield in Hamburg Finkenwerder, Germany, July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Charisius/Pool
George and Charlotte arrive at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany, July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Catherine stands with Charlotte and George, who were flower boys and girls at the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
William, Catherine, George and Charlotte arrive to attend the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, near Bucklebury, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Matthews/Pool
William, Catherine, George and Charlotte arrive at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
William and Charlotte look on as George plays with a bubble gun at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
George runs away from his father William during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool
George is told off for running away from William during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool
George is lifted out of the cockpit of a Red Arrows plane by his father William while wearing ear defenders against the roar of aircraft during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Richard...more
Members of the royal family, including Catherine, holding Charlotte, George, William, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Philip stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony on Horseguards Parade in central London,...more
William and Catherine pose with their children Charlotte and George during their skiing break in the French Alps, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
George looks into the pram of his sister Charlotte after her christening at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool
George and Charlotte in a photo taken by the Duchess in mid-May at Anmer Hall in Norfolk released on June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Duchess of Cambridge
William returns with his son George to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, after the birth of his daughter Charlotte in London, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Catherine holds her baby daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Catherine carries her son George alongside her husband William at the Natural History Museum in London, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Catherine holds George as they prepare to board a plane to depart Canberra, Australia, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
William holds George as Catherine gives him a toy during a visit to the Bilby Enclosure at Sydney's Taronga Zoo, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Catherine carries her son George after his christening at St James's Palace in London, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
William holds his baby son George outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
