The royal siblings
Prince Louis, who is celebrating his first birthday, is seen in this photo taken by his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, earlier this month at their home in Norfolk, Britain April 22, 2019. Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via REUTERS
Louis is seen in this photo taken by his mother Catherine earlier this month at their home in Norfolk, Britain April 22, 2019. Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via REUTERS
Prince William and Catherine leave the chapel with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis afte Louis's christening in the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London, July 9, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Charlotte sticks out her tongue as she rides in a car to the wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, May 19, 2018. Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS
George stands on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after the wedding of Harry and Meghan in Windsor, May 19, 2018. Brian Lawless/Pool via REUTERS
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George leave St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after the wedding of Meghan and Harry, May 19, 2018. Gareth Fuller Wire/Pool via REUTERS
William arrives at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with his children George and Charlotte after his wife Catherine gave birth to Louis in London, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Catherine and William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Catherine and Charlotte before boarding their plane in Hamburg Finkenwerder, Germany, July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Bockwoldt/Pool
William, Catherine, George and Charlotte walk at the airfield in Hamburg Finkenwerder, Germany, July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Charisius/Pool
George and Charlotte arrive at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany, July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Catherine stands with Charlotte and George, who were flower boys and girls at the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Britain May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
Catherine looks on as Charlotte meets a rabbit at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
William, Catherine, George and Charlotte arrive at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
William and Charlotte look on as George plays with a bubble gun at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Catherine and George look at bubbles at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Charlotte pets a dog as her mother watches during a children's party in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Hayward/Pool
George is lifted out of the cockpit of a Red Arrows plane by his father William while wearing ear defenders against the roar of aircraft during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Richard...more
George runs away from his father William during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool
George is told off for running away from William during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool
Members of the royal family, including Catherine, holding Charlotte, George, William, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Philip stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony on Horseguards Parade in central London,...more
George looks into the pram of his sister Charlotte after her christening at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Britain July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool
George and Charlotte in a photo taken by the Duchess in mid-May at Anmer Hall in Norfolk released on June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Duchess of Cambridge
Catherine holds her baby daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
William returns with his son George to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, after the birth of his daughter Charlotte in London, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Catherine carries her son George alongside her husband William at the Natural History Museum in London, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Catherine holds George as they prepare to board a plane to depart Canberra, Australia, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Catherine holds George during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Catherine carries her son George after his christening at St James's Palace in London, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool
William holds his baby son George outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL
