Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat May 19, 2018 | 8:20am EDT

The royal wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel. Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel. Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel. Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS
Close
1 / 47
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Owen Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Owen Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Owen Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS
Close
2 / 47
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
Close
3 / 47
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel. Owen Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel. Owen Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel. Owen Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS
Close
4 / 47
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
Close
5 / 47
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
Close
6 / 47
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Owen Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Owen Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Owen Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS
Close
7 / 47
The Prince of Wales leads Meghan Markle up the aisle. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

The Prince of Wales leads Meghan Markle up the aisle. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
The Prince of Wales leads Meghan Markle up the aisle. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Close
8 / 47
Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
Close
9 / 47
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Close
10 / 47
Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by the Prince of Wales. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by the Prince of Wales. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by the Prince of Wales. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
Close
11 / 47
Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by the Prince of Wales. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by the Prince of Wales. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by the Prince of Wales. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
Close
12 / 47
Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by the Prince of Wales. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by the Prince of Wales. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by the Prince of Wales. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
Close
13 / 47
Meghan Markle arrives at St George's Chapel. Ben STANSALL/Pool via REUTERS

Meghan Markle arrives at St George's Chapel. Ben STANSALL/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Meghan Markle arrives at St George's Chapel. Ben STANSALL/Pool via REUTERS
Close
14 / 47
Prince Harry sits with his best man the Duke of Cambridge. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry sits with his best man the Duke of Cambridge. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Prince Harry sits with his best man the Duke of Cambridge. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Close
15 / 47
The Duchess of Cornwall, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of York, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

The Duchess of Cornwall, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of York, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
The Duchess of Cornwall, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of York, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
Close
16 / 47
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip during the wedding service for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip during the wedding service for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip during the wedding service for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
Close
17 / 47
Meghan Markle and her bridal party arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Meghan Markle and her bridal party arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Meghan Markle and her bridal party arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
18 / 47
Prince Harry and his brother and best man Prince William arrive. NEIL HALL/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry and his brother and best man Prince William arrive. NEIL HALL/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Prince Harry and his brother and best man Prince William arrive. NEIL HALL/Pool via REUTERS
Close
19 / 47
Doria Ragland takes her seat. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Doria Ragland takes her seat. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Doria Ragland takes her seat. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Close
20 / 47
Meghan Markle departs for her wedding. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Meghan Markle departs for her wedding. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Meghan Markle departs for her wedding. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
21 / 47
Prince Harry arrives with his best man Prince William. Ben STANSALL/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry arrives with his best man Prince William. Ben STANSALL/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Prince Harry arrives with his best man Prince William. Ben STANSALL/Pool via REUTERS
Close
22 / 47
George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Silver Tree and Abraham Levy in their seats. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Silver Tree and Abraham Levy in their seats. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Silver Tree and Abraham Levy in their seats. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Close
23 / 47
Prince Harry arrives in St George's Chapel. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry arrives in St George's Chapel. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Prince Harry arrives in St George's Chapel. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Close
24 / 47
The Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

The Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
The Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
Close
25 / 47
Queen Elizabeth arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Queen Elizabeth arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Queen Elizabeth arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Close
26 / 47
Prince Harry waves as he arrives. Odd ANDERSEN/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry waves as he arrives. Odd ANDERSEN/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Prince Harry waves as he arrives. Odd ANDERSEN/Pool via REUTERS
Close
27 / 47
George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Silver Tree, Abraham Levy, Celine Khavarani, Markus Anderson, Janina Gavankar, and Jill Smoller take their seats in St George's Chapel. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Silver Tree, Abraham Levy, Celine Khavarani, Markus Anderson, Janina Gavankar, and Jill Smoller take their seats in St George's Chapel. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Silver Tree, Abraham Levy, Celine Khavarani, Markus Anderson, Janina Gavankar, and Jill Smoller take their seats in St George's Chapel. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Close
28 / 47
The view along the Long Walk. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

The view along the Long Walk. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
The view along the Long Walk. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
Close
29 / 47
A general view of guests arriving in St George's Chapel. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

A general view of guests arriving in St George's Chapel. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
A general view of guests arriving in St George's Chapel. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Close
30 / 47
Meghan Markle with her mother Doria Ragland departs for her wedding. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Meghan Markle with her mother Doria Ragland departs for her wedding. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Meghan Markle with her mother Doria Ragland departs for her wedding. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
31 / 47
People gather to watch the wedding at the Book Club in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

People gather to watch the wedding at the Book Club in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
People gather to watch the wedding at the Book Club in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Close
32 / 47
Royal fans gathered along the Long Walk. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

Royal fans gathered along the Long Walk. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Royal fans gathered along the Long Walk. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
Close
33 / 47
Victoria and David Beckham. LAUREN HURLEY/Pool via REUTERS

Victoria and David Beckham. LAUREN HURLEY/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Victoria and David Beckham. LAUREN HURLEY/Pool via REUTERS
Close
34 / 47
Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews arrive. Odd ANDERSEN/Pool via REUTERS

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews arrive. Odd ANDERSEN/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews arrive. Odd ANDERSEN/Pool via REUTERS
Close
35 / 47
George Clooney and his wife British lawyer Amal Clooney arrive. Odd ANDERSEN/Pool via REUTERS

George Clooney and his wife British lawyer Amal Clooney arrive. Odd ANDERSEN/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
George Clooney and his wife British lawyer Amal Clooney arrive. Odd ANDERSEN/Pool via REUTERS
Close
36 / 47
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle's friend, Canadian fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney holds bridesmaids hands as they arrive. Ben STANSALL/Pool via REUTERS

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle's friend, Canadian fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney holds bridesmaids hands as they arrive. Ben STANSALL/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle's friend, Canadian fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney holds bridesmaids hands as they arrive. Ben STANSALL/Pool via REUTERS
Close
37 / 47
Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian arrive. Odd ANDERSEN/Pool via REUTERS

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian arrive. Odd ANDERSEN/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian arrive. Odd ANDERSEN/Pool via REUTERS
Close
38 / 47
Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra arrive. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra arrive. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra arrive. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
Close
39 / 47
James Blunt and Sofia Wellesley. Chris Radburn/Pool via REUTERS

James Blunt and Sofia Wellesley. Chris Radburn/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
James Blunt and Sofia Wellesley. Chris Radburn/Pool via REUTERS
Close
40 / 47
Carole Middleton. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS

Carole Middleton. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Carole Middleton. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Close
41 / 47
The Duchess of York arrives. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS

The Duchess of York arrives. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
The Duchess of York arrives. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Close
42 / 47
MIke Tindall and Zara Tindall. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS

MIke Tindall and Zara Tindall. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
MIke Tindall and Zara Tindall. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Close
43 / 47
James Corden and his wife Julia Carey. Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS

James Corden and his wife Julia Carey. Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
James Corden and his wife Julia Carey. Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS
Close
44 / 47
Actress Cressida Bonas. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Actress Cressida Bonas. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Actress Cressida Bonas. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
Close
45 / 47
David and Victoria Beckham talk with Sir Elton John and David Furnish (left) and Sofia Wellesley and James Blunt (foreground) as they arrive in St George's Chapel. Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS

David and Victoria Beckham talk with Sir Elton John and David Furnish (left) and Sofia Wellesley and James Blunt (foreground) as they arrive in St George's Chapel. Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
David and Victoria Beckham talk with Sir Elton John and David Furnish (left) and Sofia Wellesley and James Blunt (foreground) as they arrive in St George's Chapel. Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS
Close
46 / 47
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre followed by Oprah Winfrey. Chris Radburn/Pool via REUTERS

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre followed by Oprah Winfrey. Chris Radburn/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre followed by Oprah Winfrey. Chris Radburn/Pool via REUTERS
Close
47 / 47
View Again
View Next
Royal wedding guests

Royal wedding guests

Next Slideshows

Royal wedding guests

Royal wedding guests

Guests arrive at the royal wedding.

8:05am EDT
Countdown to the royal wedding

Countdown to the royal wedding

Scenes from Windsor on the eve of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

May 18 2018
Deadly high school shooting in Texas

Deadly high school shooting in Texas

A 17-year-old student armed with a shotgun and pistol opened fire in a Santa Fe high school, killing nine fellow students and a teacher, authorities said.

May 18 2018
Fiery plane crash in Cuba

Fiery plane crash in Cuba

More than 100 people were killed in a fiery crash of a Boeing 737 passenger plane in Cuba, with just three seriously injured survivors in hospital after being...

May 18 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Royal procession

Royal procession

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel after their wedding.

Watching the royal wedding

Watching the royal wedding

Royal fans around the world watch the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Royal wedding guests

Royal wedding guests

Guests arrive at the royal wedding.

Meghan's royal wedding dress

Meghan's royal wedding dress

Meghan Markle wore a dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller for her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, Kensington Palace said.

Countdown to the royal wedding

Countdown to the royal wedding

Scenes from Windsor on the eve of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Deadly high school shooting in Texas

Deadly high school shooting in Texas

A 17-year-old student armed with a shotgun and pistol opened fire in a Santa Fe high school, killing nine fellow students and a teacher, authorities said.

Fiery plane crash in Cuba

Fiery plane crash in Cuba

More than 100 people were killed in a fiery crash of a Boeing 737 passenger plane in Cuba, with just three seriously injured survivors in hospital after being pulled from the wreckage, officials and state media said.

Renewed protests on Gaza-Israel border

Renewed protests on Gaza-Israel border

Palestinians continue demonstrations on the Gaza-Israel border, less than a week after the bloodiest day for Palestinians in years when 60 were killed by Israeli gunfire.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast