The royal wedding
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel. Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Owen Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel. Owen Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Owen Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS
The Prince of Wales leads Meghan Markle up the aisle. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by the Prince of Wales. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by the Prince of Wales. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by the Prince of Wales. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan Markle arrives at St George's Chapel. Ben STANSALL/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry sits with his best man the Duke of Cambridge. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
The Duchess of Cornwall, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of York, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip during the wedding service for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan Markle and her bridal party arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Prince Harry and his brother and best man Prince William arrive. NEIL HALL/Pool via REUTERS
Doria Ragland takes her seat. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan Markle departs for her wedding. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Prince Harry arrives with his best man Prince William. Ben STANSALL/Pool via REUTERS
George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Silver Tree and Abraham Levy in their seats. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry arrives in St George's Chapel. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
The Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
Queen Elizabeth arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Prince Harry waves as he arrives. Odd ANDERSEN/Pool via REUTERS
George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Silver Tree, Abraham Levy, Celine Khavarani, Markus Anderson, Janina Gavankar, and Jill Smoller take their seats in St George's Chapel. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
The view along the Long Walk. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
A general view of guests arriving in St George's Chapel. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan Markle with her mother Doria Ragland departs for her wedding. REUTERS/Darren Staples
People gather to watch the wedding at the Book Club in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Royal fans gathered along the Long Walk. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
Victoria and David Beckham. LAUREN HURLEY/Pool via REUTERS
Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews arrive. Odd ANDERSEN/Pool via REUTERS
George Clooney and his wife British lawyer Amal Clooney arrive. Odd ANDERSEN/Pool via REUTERS
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle's friend, Canadian fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney holds bridesmaids hands as they arrive. Ben STANSALL/Pool via REUTERS
Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian arrive. Odd ANDERSEN/Pool via REUTERS
Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra arrive. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
James Blunt and Sofia Wellesley. Chris Radburn/Pool via REUTERS
Carole Middleton. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
The Duchess of York arrives. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
MIke Tindall and Zara Tindall. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
James Corden and his wife Julia Carey. Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS
Actress Cressida Bonas. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
David and Victoria Beckham talk with Sir Elton John and David Furnish (left) and Sofia Wellesley and James Blunt (foreground) as they arrive in St George's Chapel. Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre followed by Oprah Winfrey. Chris Radburn/Pool via REUTERS
Countdown to the royal wedding
Scenes from Windsor on the eve of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Deadly high school shooting in Texas
A 17-year-old student armed with a shotgun and pistol opened fire in a Santa Fe high school, killing nine fellow students and a teacher, authorities said.
Fiery plane crash in Cuba
More than 100 people were killed in a fiery crash of a Boeing 737 passenger plane in Cuba, with just three seriously injured survivors in hospital after being...
Royal procession
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel after their wedding.
Watching the royal wedding
Royal fans around the world watch the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Meghan's royal wedding dress
Meghan Markle wore a dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller for her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, Kensington Palace said.
