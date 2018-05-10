The royal wedding: Lego version
The upcoming wedding between Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at Legoland, in Windsor. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Legoland has unveiled a miniature model of this month's royal wedding, built by a team of 11 model-makers who used almost 60,000 pieces of Lego bricks. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The replica includes a 60-brick Markle in her wedding dress and veil, with Harry by her side. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The couple are riding in a brick-built carriage being drawn by horses along Windsor Great Park's Long Walk towards the castle, surrounded by 500 spectators, recreating the real life procession that is planned for the big day on May 19. ...more
The scene is completed by miniature models of Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh along with best man Prince William, his wife Kate and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and Meghan Markle's parents. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Head model maker Paula Laughton poses with the LEGO Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Lego said the wedding scene replica, which took 592 hours to build, will be on permanent display at its theme park, just three miles (5 km) from the real Windsor castle to the west of London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Head model maker Paula Laughton. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A miniature model of this month's royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The carriage and spectators. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Staff work on the LEGO Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The miniature wedding. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Staff work on the carriage. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A view of the wedding from above. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Head model maker Paula Laughton with the LEGO Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A general view of the royal wedding at Windsor's Legoland. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The LEGO Windsor Castle replete with the upcoming wedding. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
