Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu May 10, 2018 | 9:25am EDT

The royal wedding: Lego version

The upcoming wedding between Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at Legoland, in Windsor. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The upcoming wedding between Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at Legoland, in Windsor. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
The upcoming wedding between Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at Legoland, in Windsor. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
1 / 18
Legoland has unveiled a miniature model of this month's royal wedding, built by a team of 11 model-makers who used almost 60,000 pieces of Lego bricks. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Legoland has unveiled a miniature model of this month's royal wedding, built by a team of 11 model-makers who used almost 60,000 pieces of Lego bricks. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Legoland has unveiled a miniature model of this month's royal wedding, built by a team of 11 model-makers who used almost 60,000 pieces of Lego bricks. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
2 / 18
The replica includes a 60-brick Markle in her wedding dress and veil, with Harry by her side. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The replica includes a 60-brick Markle in her wedding dress and veil, with Harry by her side. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
The replica includes a 60-brick Markle in her wedding dress and veil, with Harry by her side. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
3 / 18
The couple are riding in a brick-built carriage being drawn by horses along Windsor Great Park's Long Walk towards the castle, surrounded by 500 spectators, recreating the real life procession that is planned for the big day on May 19. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The couple are riding in a brick-built carriage being drawn by horses along Windsor Great Park's Long Walk towards the castle, surrounded by 500 spectators, recreating the real life procession that is planned for the big day on May 19. ...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
The couple are riding in a brick-built carriage being drawn by horses along Windsor Great Park's Long Walk towards the castle, surrounded by 500 spectators, recreating the real life procession that is planned for the big day on May 19. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
4 / 18
The scene is completed by miniature models of Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh along with best man Prince William, his wife Kate and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and Meghan Markle's parents. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The scene is completed by miniature models of Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh along with best man Prince William, his wife Kate and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and Meghan Markle's parents. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
The scene is completed by miniature models of Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh along with best man Prince William, his wife Kate and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and Meghan Markle's parents. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
5 / 18
Head model maker Paula Laughton poses with the LEGO Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Head model maker Paula Laughton poses with the LEGO Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Head model maker Paula Laughton poses with the LEGO Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
6 / 18
Lego said the wedding scene replica, which took 592 hours to build, will be on permanent display at its theme park, just three miles (5 km) from the real Windsor castle to the west of London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Lego said the wedding scene replica, which took 592 hours to build, will be on permanent display at its theme park, just three miles (5 km) from the real Windsor castle to the west of London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Lego said the wedding scene replica, which took 592 hours to build, will be on permanent display at its theme park, just three miles (5 km) from the real Windsor castle to the west of London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
7 / 18
Head model maker Paula Laughton. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Head model maker Paula Laughton. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Head model maker Paula Laughton. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
8 / 18
A miniature model of this month's royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A miniature model of this month's royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
A miniature model of this month's royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
9 / 18
The carriage and spectators. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The carriage and spectators. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
The carriage and spectators. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
10 / 18
Staff work on the LEGO Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Staff work on the LEGO Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Staff work on the LEGO Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
11 / 18
The miniature wedding. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The miniature wedding. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
The miniature wedding. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
12 / 18
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
13 / 18
Staff work on the carriage. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Staff work on the carriage. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Staff work on the carriage. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
14 / 18
A view of the wedding from above. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A view of the wedding from above. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
A view of the wedding from above. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
15 / 18
Head model maker Paula Laughton with the LEGO Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Head model maker Paula Laughton with the LEGO Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Head model maker Paula Laughton with the LEGO Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
16 / 18
A general view of the royal wedding at Windsor's Legoland. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A general view of the royal wedding at Windsor's Legoland. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
A general view of the royal wedding at Windsor's Legoland. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
17 / 18
The LEGO Windsor Castle replete with the upcoming wedding. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The LEGO Windsor Castle replete with the upcoming wedding. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
The LEGO Windsor Castle replete with the upcoming wedding. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Israel attacks Iranian targets in Syria

Israel attacks Iranian targets in Syria

Next Slideshows

Israel attacks Iranian targets in Syria

Israel attacks Iranian targets in Syria

Israel said it attacked nearly all of Iran's military infrastructure in Syria after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli-held territory for the first time.

8:01am EDT
Trump welcomes prisoners released by North Korea

Trump welcomes prisoners released by North Korea

A plane carrying three U.S. prisoners released by North Korea landed near Washington to be met by President Trump.

7:10am EDT
Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts

Thousands of residents on Hawaii's Big Island have evacuated their homes since Kilauea volcano began a series of explosions.

May 09 2018
Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

Scenes from Victory Day celebrations commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

May 09 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas.

Israel attacks Iranian targets in Syria

Israel attacks Iranian targets in Syria

Israel said it attacked nearly all of Iran's military infrastructure in Syria after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli-held territory for the first time.

Trump welcomes prisoners released by North Korea

Trump welcomes prisoners released by North Korea

A plane carrying three U.S. prisoners released by North Korea landed near Washington to be met by President Trump.

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts

Thousands of residents on Hawaii's Big Island have evacuated their homes since Kilauea volcano began a series of explosions.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

Scenes from Victory Day celebrations commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Countdown to royal wedding

Countdown to royal wedding

Preparing for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle on May 19.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 71st Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Royal wedding souvenirs

Royal wedding souvenirs

Items for sale celebrating the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Celebrities in wax

Celebrities in wax

Wax sculptures of famous faces.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast