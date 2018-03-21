Edition:
The ruins of Mosul

General view of destroyed buildings in the old city of Mosul. The United Nations estimates there are 10 million tons of rubble in Mosul overall, and the Old City�s streets are still knee-deep with debris. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Destroyed building from previous clashes in Mosul, January 2018. REUTERS/Khalid Al-Mousily

Reuters / Monday, January 29, 2018
Students walk inside the damaged campus of the University of Mosul, February 2018. REUTERS/Khalid Al-Mousily

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
The destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque (L), June 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
An old bridge destroyed by clashes is seen in the Old City, July 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
The remains of al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque in the Old City, July 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Destroyed buildings are seen in the old city, February 2018. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
The remains of vehicles are seen in the Old City, June 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
The destroyed al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque, January 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Destroyed buildings in the Old City, July 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Members of the Emergency Response Division in the Old City, July 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Smoke billows from the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after it was retaken by Iraqi forces, June 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
A member of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) walks next to destroyed buildings in the Old City, July 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Military vehicles of Iraqi security forces in the Old City, July 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
An old bridge destroyed during clashes in the Old City, July 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A member of Iraqi security forces holds an Islamic State flag in the Old City, July 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
