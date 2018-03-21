The ruins of Mosul
General view of destroyed buildings in the old city of Mosul. The United Nations estimates there are 10 million tons of rubble in Mosul overall, and the Old City�s streets are still knee-deep with debris. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Destroyed building from previous clashes in Mosul, January 2018. REUTERS/Khalid Al-Mousily
Students walk inside the damaged campus of the University of Mosul, February 2018. REUTERS/Khalid Al-Mousily
The destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque (L), June 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An old bridge destroyed by clashes is seen in the Old City, July 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
The remains of al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque in the Old City, July 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Destroyed buildings are seen in the old city, February 2018. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
The remains of vehicles are seen in the Old City, June 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
The destroyed al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque, January 2018. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Destroyed buildings in the Old City, July 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Members of the Emergency Response Division in the Old City, July 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Smoke billows from the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after it was retaken by Iraqi forces, June 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A member of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) walks next to destroyed buildings in the Old City, July 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Military vehicles of Iraqi security forces in the Old City, July 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
An old bridge destroyed during clashes in the Old City, July 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Iraqi security forces holds an Islamic State flag in the Old City, July 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Next Slideshows
Hunger brings death after Congo violence
The guns have fallen silent in the Congolese town of Mwene Ditu, but each day starving children arrive at the small hospital there battling for their lives.
World's last male northern white rhino dies
The world's last male northern white rhino has died, leaving only two females of its subspecies alive in the world.
Buses leave Russian embassy in London
Three buses with diplomatic number plates leave the Russian embassy in London as 23 diplomats who were expelled head back to Moscow.
March Madness
Highlights from the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
MORE IN PICTURES
Boko Haram releases kidnapped schoolgirls
Islamist militants free scores of kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls, driving them back into the town where they had been captured a month ago.
Screening Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs
Cast members celebrate Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs," an animated movie about a Japanese city that deports its dogs to a garbage dump island during an outbreak of canine flu, during a screening in New York.
Winter in spring
Millions of commuters along the U.S. East Coast face another round of heavy snow, ice and wind gusts.
Texas bombing suspect blows self up
The 24-year-old man who terrified residents of Austin, Texas, with a three-week bombing campaign that killed two people blew himself up on the side of a highway north of the city as police closed in on him.
Retrospective: Fifteen years in Iraq
Fifteen years have passed since the U.S.-led coalition invaded Iraq to topple Saddam Hussein.
Fleeing rebel-held Douma in Syria
More than 100 civilians were killed in recent air strikes in eastern Ghouta, with most of the raids on Douma, where more than 150,000 people still live.
Hunger brings death after Congo violence
The guns have fallen silent in the Congolese town of Mwene Ditu, but each day starving children arrive at the small hospital there battling for their lives.
Persian New Year
Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.
World's last male northern white rhino dies
The world's last male northern white rhino has died, leaving only two females of its subspecies alive in the world.