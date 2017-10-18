The search for water in Puerto Rico
People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Madelyn Matos washes her hair as her boyfriend Jan Marcos Chaparro cleans his car with mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A man carries a case of water away from an HH-60 Blackhawk helicopter after soldiers working with 101st Airborne Division's "Dustoff" unit dropped off relief supplies during recovery efforts following Hurricane Maria, in Jayuya. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Madelyn Matos (L) and her boyfriend Jan Marcos Chaparro do their laundry with mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A family waits as a man fills drums with potable water brought to their small mountain community once a day after Hurricane Maria crippled utilities near Guayama. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Next Slideshows
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Staving off disease in Rohingya refugee camps
Aid groups attempt to ward off cholera and dysentery outbreaks in squalid Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh, distributing vaccines and setting up clinics.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia...
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
MORE IN PICTURES
China's Congress meets
Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.
Russian TV personality plans presidential run
Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality and daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor for whom Vladimir Putin once worked, plans to run against him in next year's presidential election.
Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime
The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Lighting the Olympic torch
The flame for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics is lit in Olympia, Greece.
Battle for besieged Philippine city ends
The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.
French forces fight insurgency in Mali
France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Testing Trump's border wall
Eight prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico are being built and tested in San Diego.