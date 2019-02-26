Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 25, 2019 | 9:30pm EST

The second Trump-Kim summit

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un waves as he arrives at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, at the border with China, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un waves as he arrives at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, at the border with China, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un waves as he arrives at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, at the border with China, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
1 / 16
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un sits in his vehicle after arriving at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, at the border with China, February 26, 2019. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday for a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump where they will try to reach an agreement on North Korea's pledge to give up its nuclear weapons program. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un sits in his vehicle after arriving at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, at the border with China, February 26, 2019. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday for a summit with U.S. President...more

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un sits in his vehicle after arriving at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, at the border with China, February 26, 2019. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday for a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump where they will try to reach an agreement on North Korea's pledge to give up its nuclear weapons program. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
2 / 16
Kim Jong Un arrives at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Kim Jong Un arrives at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Kim Jong Un arrives at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
3 / 16
Kim Yo Jong, sister of the North Korean leader and first vice department director of the ruling Workers Party s Central Committee, arrives at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Kim Yo Jong, sister of the North Korean leader and first vice department director of the ruling Workers Party s Central Committee, arrives at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Kim Yo Jong, sister of the North Korean leader and first vice department director of the ruling Workers Party s Central Committee, arrives at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
4 / 16
Vietnamese soldiers stand guard as a train transporting Kim Jong Un arrives at the border town with China in Dong Dang, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. Nhan Sang/VNA via REUTERS

Vietnamese soldiers stand guard as a train transporting Kim Jong Un arrives at the border town with China in Dong Dang, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. Nhan Sang/VNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Vietnamese soldiers stand guard as a train transporting Kim Jong Un arrives at the border town with China in Dong Dang, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. Nhan Sang/VNA via REUTERS
Close
5 / 16
Kim Jong Un arrives at the border town with China in Dong Dang, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Kim Jong Un arrives at the border town with China in Dong Dang, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Kim Jong Un arrives at the border town with China in Dong Dang, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 16
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (C) waves upon his arrival at the border town with China in Dong Dang, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. Nhan Sang/VNA via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. VIETNAM OUT.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (C) waves upon his arrival at the border town with China in Dong Dang, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. Nhan Sang/VNA via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE....more

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (C) waves upon his arrival at the border town with China in Dong Dang, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. Nhan Sang/VNA via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. VIETNAM OUT.
Close
7 / 16
Kim Jong Un (R) is greeted by Vietnam's Communist Party's Politburo member Vo Van Thuong upon his arrival in Dong Dang, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. Nhan Sang/VNA via REUTERS

Kim Jong Un (R) is greeted by Vietnam's Communist Party's Politburo member Vo Van Thuong upon his arrival in Dong Dang, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. Nhan Sang/VNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Kim Jong Un (R) is greeted by Vietnam's Communist Party's Politburo member Vo Van Thuong upon his arrival in Dong Dang, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. Nhan Sang/VNA via REUTERS
Close
8 / 16
Kim Jong Un gets into his vehicle after arriving at Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Kim Jong Un gets into his vehicle after arriving at Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Kim Jong Un gets into his vehicle after arriving at Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
9 / 16
Kim Jong Un waves from his vehicle after arriving at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Kim Jong Un waves from his vehicle after arriving at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Kim Jong Un waves from his vehicle after arriving at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
10 / 16
Kim Jong Un arrives at the border town with China in Dong Dang, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. Nhan Sang/VNA via REUTERS

Kim Jong Un arrives at the border town with China in Dong Dang, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. Nhan Sang/VNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Kim Jong Un arrives at the border town with China in Dong Dang, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. Nhan Sang/VNA via REUTERS
Close
11 / 16
Kim Jong Un arrives at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Kim Jong Un arrives at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Kim Jong Un arrives at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
12 / 16
North Korean bodyguards run along a limousine transporting Kim Jong Un upon his arrival in Dong Dang, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

North Korean bodyguards run along a limousine transporting Kim Jong Un upon his arrival in Dong Dang, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
North Korean bodyguards run along a limousine transporting Kim Jong Un upon his arrival in Dong Dang, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 16
Kim Jong Un waves as he arrives at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Kim Jong Un waves as he arrives at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Kim Jong Un waves as he arrives at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
14 / 16
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for travel to a second summit meeting with Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for travel to a second summit meeting with Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for travel to a second summit meeting with Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
15 / 16
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, speaks with U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink, second from left, as he arrives at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. Andrew Harnik/POOL Via REUTERS

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, speaks with U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink, second from left, as he arrives at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. Andrew Harnik/POOL Via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, speaks with U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink, second from left, as he arrives at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. Andrew Harnik/POOL Via REUTERS
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Fresh clashes on Venezuela's borders

Fresh clashes on Venezuela's borders

Next Slideshows

Fresh clashes on Venezuela's borders

Fresh clashes on Venezuela's borders

Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's security forces on the Colombian and Brazilian borders, days after Venezuelan forces halted convoys carrying...

7:05pm EST
Oscars red carpet

Oscars red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 2019 Academy Awards.

4:30pm EST
Best of the Oscars

Best of the Oscars

Memorable moments from the 2019 Academy Awards.

12:30pm EST
Vanity Fair Oscars Party style

Vanity Fair Oscars Party style

Red carpet fashion at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

11:25am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Fresh clashes on Venezuela's borders

Fresh clashes on Venezuela's borders

Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's security forces on the Colombian and Brazilian borders, days after Venezuelan forces halted convoys carrying international humanitarian aid into the country.

Oscars red carpet

Oscars red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 2019 Academy Awards.

Pink parade at the Oscars

Pink parade at the Oscars

Pretty in pink at the Academy Awards show and after-parties.

Backstage at the Oscars

Backstage at the Oscars

Celebrating backstage at the Academy Awards.

Mobile World Congress

Mobile World Congress

Highlights from Europe's biggest annual technology conference in Barcelona.

Best of the Oscars

Best of the Oscars

Memorable moments from the 2019 Academy Awards.

Vanity Fair Oscars Party style

Vanity Fair Oscars Party style

Red carpet fashion at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Islamic State looked close to defeat in its last enclave in eastern Syria as civilians poured out and the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said the remaining jihadists wanted to fight to the death.

Oscars after-parties

Oscars after-parties

Celebrating after the Academy Awards at the Governors Ball and the Vanity Fair party.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast