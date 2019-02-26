The second Trump-Kim summit
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un waves as he arrives at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, at the border with China, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un sits in his vehicle after arriving at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, at the border with China, February 26, 2019. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday for a summit with U.S. President...more
Kim Jong Un arrives at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Kim Yo Jong, sister of the North Korean leader and first vice department director of the ruling Workers Party s Central Committee, arrives at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Vietnamese soldiers stand guard as a train transporting Kim Jong Un arrives at the border town with China in Dong Dang, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. Nhan Sang/VNA via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un arrives at the border town with China in Dong Dang, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (C) waves upon his arrival at the border town with China in Dong Dang, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. Nhan Sang/VNA via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE....more
Kim Jong Un (R) is greeted by Vietnam's Communist Party's Politburo member Vo Van Thuong upon his arrival in Dong Dang, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. Nhan Sang/VNA via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un gets into his vehicle after arriving at Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Kim Jong Un waves from his vehicle after arriving at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Kim Jong Un arrives at the border town with China in Dong Dang, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. Nhan Sang/VNA via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un arrives at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
North Korean bodyguards run along a limousine transporting Kim Jong Un upon his arrival in Dong Dang, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
Kim Jong Un waves as he arrives at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for travel to a second summit meeting with Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, speaks with U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink, second from left, as he arrives at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. Andrew Harnik/POOL Via REUTERS
