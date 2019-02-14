The students of Parkland

Matt Deitsch (L) and Ryan Deitsch discuss their "#NeverAgain" push to end school shootings at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government in Cambridge, Massachusetts, March 20, 2018. Matt Deitsch is among the most prominent Stoneman students who have toured the nation to encourage young people to register and vote for pro-gun control candidates. "We have to replace these terrible actors who are comfortable putting our lives at risk for a check from the NRA (National Rifle Association)," said Deitsch, the chief strategist for March for Our Lives, referring to political incumbents who oppose the group's goals, which include a ban on assault weapons. The group March for Our Lives also backs funding for gun violence research and supports universal background checks, disarming domestic abusers and enacting laws to staunch gun trafficking. "The fact that gun violence is a top issue for the first time ever is something that should scare the people arrayed against us," he said with evident pride. "We carry a heavy weight, and every single day there's another mass shooting in America, and we see ourselves as vessels amplifying what's going on this country," Deitsch said. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

