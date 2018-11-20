Edition:
The surface of Mars

A field of barchan sand dunes appear turquoise blue on the surface of Mars in this enhanced image taken by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
The base of Mars' Mount Sharp in an image taken by the Curiosity rover. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2012
Dunes on Mars are almost free of their seasonal ice cover during early Martian summer, with pockets of ice still visible in areas protected by shade, as seen in this Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter image. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
The surface of Mars after a meteoroid hit and exploded, creating an impact crater 5 meters across that triggered a one-kilometer-long slope streak, or avalanche. Image taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
A view of the Ophir Chasma on the northern portion of the vast Mars canyon system, Vallles Marineris, taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Nili Patera, one of the most active dune fields on the planet Mars. Image taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Reuters / Friday, May 02, 2014
Rough spherical features in an area called Yellowknife Bay. These features are interpreted as concretions, implying they formed in water that percolated through pores in the sediment. Spherical concretions have previously been discovered in other rocks on Mars. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2013
An impact crater on Mars is seen in an image taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2014
A rock outcrop called Link pops out from a Martian surface. Rounded gravel fragments, or clasts, up to a couple inches in size are in a matrix of white material. The outcrop characteristics are consistent with a sedimentary conglomerate, or a rock that was formed by the deposition of water and is composed of many smaller rounded rocks cemented together. Scientists enhanced the color in this version to show the Martian scene as it would appear under the lighting conditions we have on Earth. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2012
The northern-most sand dunes are seen as they begin to emerge from their winter cover of seasonal carbon dioxide (dry) ice. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Reuters / Thursday, March 06, 2014
A location on Mars associated with the best-selling novel and Hollywood movie, "The Martian" This area is in the Acidalia Planitia region and in the novel and the movie, it is the landing site of a crewed mission named Ares 3. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Portions of the Martian surface showing many channels from 1 meter to 10 meters wide on a scarp in the Hellas impact basin. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2011
A view of the Noctis Labyrinthus region of Mars, perched high on the Tharsis rise in the upper reaches of the Valles Marineris canyon system. EUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2013
The surface of the planet Mars inside Gale Crater seen from Curiosity. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2013
Curiosity appears as a bluish dot near the lower right corner of this enhanced-color view from Orbiter. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2013
Part of the wall of Gale Crater. Here, a network of valleys believed to have formed by water erosion enters Gale Crater from the outside. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2012
Inclined layering known as cross-bedding in an outcrop called Shaler on a scale of a few tenths of a meter. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2013
Two trenches dug by Phoenix's Robotic Arm. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

Reuters / Wednesday, June 11, 2008
Mars' Victoria Crater at Meridiani Planum. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Caltech

Reuters / Saturday, October 07, 2006
An iron meteorite on Mars in an image taken by the Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Cornell

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
This image, cropped from a larger panoramic image mosaic taken by the Mars Exploration Rover Spirit panoramic camera shows the rover's destination toward the hills nicknamed the Columbia Hills. REUTERS/NASA/JPLCornell

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
