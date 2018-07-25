Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 25, 2018 | 10:02am EDT

The surface of Mars

The base of Mars' Mount Sharp. REUTERS/NASA

The base of Mars' Mount Sharp. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2012
The base of Mars' Mount Sharp. REUTERS/NASA
Close
1 / 19
A view of Ophir Chasma on the northern portion of the vast Mars canyon system, Vallles Marineris, taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

A view of Ophir Chasma on the northern portion of the vast Mars canyon system, Vallles Marineris, taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A view of Ophir Chasma on the northern portion of the vast Mars canyon system, Vallles Marineris, taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona
Close
2 / 19
Nili Patera, one of the most active dune fields on the planet Mars. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Nili Patera, one of the most active dune fields on the planet Mars. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Reuters / Friday, May 02, 2014
Nili Patera, one of the most active dune fields on the planet Mars. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
Close
3 / 19
Viscous, lobate flow features commonly found at the bases of slopes in the mid-latitudes of Mars, often associated with gullies. These are bound by ridges that resemble terrestrial moraines, suggesting that these deposits are ice-rich, or may have been ice-rich in the past. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Viscous, lobate flow features commonly found at the bases of slopes in the mid-latitudes of Mars, often associated with gullies. These are bound by ridges that resemble terrestrial moraines, suggesting that these deposits are ice-rich, or may have...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Viscous, lobate flow features commonly found at the bases of slopes in the mid-latitudes of Mars, often associated with gullies. These are bound by ridges that resemble terrestrial moraines, suggesting that these deposits are ice-rich, or may have been ice-rich in the past. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
Close
4 / 19
Rough spherical features in an area called Yellowknife Bay. These features are interpreted as concretions, implying they formed in water that percolated through pores in the sediment. Spherical concretions have previously been discovered in other rocks on Mars. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Rough spherical features in an area called Yellowknife Bay. These features are interpreted as concretions, implying they formed in water that percolated through pores in the sediment. Spherical concretions have previously been discovered in other...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2013
Rough spherical features in an area called Yellowknife Bay. These features are interpreted as concretions, implying they formed in water that percolated through pores in the sediment. Spherical concretions have previously been discovered in other rocks on Mars. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
Close
5 / 19
An impact crater on Mars is seen in an image taken by Orbiter. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

An impact crater on Mars is seen in an image taken by Orbiter. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2014
An impact crater on Mars is seen in an image taken by Orbiter. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
Close
6 / 19
A rock outcrop called Link pops out from a Martian surface. Rounded gravel fragments, or clasts, up to a couple inches in size are in a matrix of white material. The outcrop characteristics are consistent with a sedimentary conglomerate, or a rock that was formed by the deposition of water and is composed of many smaller rounded rocks cemented together. Scientists enhanced the color in this version to show the Martian scene as it would appear under the lighting conditions we have on Earth. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

A rock outcrop called Link pops out from a Martian surface. Rounded gravel fragments, or clasts, up to a couple inches in size are in a matrix of white material. The outcrop characteristics are consistent with a sedimentary conglomerate, or a rock...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2012
A rock outcrop called Link pops out from a Martian surface. Rounded gravel fragments, or clasts, up to a couple inches in size are in a matrix of white material. The outcrop characteristics are consistent with a sedimentary conglomerate, or a rock that was formed by the deposition of water and is composed of many smaller rounded rocks cemented together. Scientists enhanced the color in this version to show the Martian scene as it would appear under the lighting conditions we have on Earth. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
Close
7 / 19
The northern-most sand dunes are seen as they begin to emerge from their winter cover of seasonal carbon dioxide (dry) ice. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

The northern-most sand dunes are seen as they begin to emerge from their winter cover of seasonal carbon dioxide (dry) ice. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Reuters / Thursday, March 06, 2014
The northern-most sand dunes are seen as they begin to emerge from their winter cover of seasonal carbon dioxide (dry) ice. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
Close
8 / 19
A location on Mars associated with the best-selling novel and Hollywood movie, "The Martian" This area is in the Acidalia Planitia region and in the novel and the movie, it is the landing site of a crewed mission named Ares 3. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

A location on Mars associated with the best-selling novel and Hollywood movie, "The Martian" This area is in the Acidalia Planitia region and in the novel and the movie, it is the landing site of a crewed mission named Ares...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
A location on Mars associated with the best-selling novel and Hollywood movie, "The Martian" This area is in the Acidalia Planitia region and in the novel and the movie, it is the landing site of a crewed mission named Ares 3. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
Close
9 / 19
Portions of the Martian surface showing many channels from 1 meter to 10 meters wide on a scarp in the Hellas impact basin. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Portions of the Martian surface showing many channels from 1 meter to 10 meters wide on a scarp in the Hellas impact basin. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2011
Portions of the Martian surface showing many channels from 1 meter to 10 meters wide on a scarp in the Hellas impact basin. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
Close
10 / 19
A view of the Noctis Labyrinthus region of Mars, perched high on the Tharsis rise in the upper reaches of the Valles Marineris canyon system. EUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

A view of the Noctis Labyrinthus region of Mars, perched high on the Tharsis rise in the upper reaches of the Valles Marineris canyon system. EUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2013
A view of the Noctis Labyrinthus region of Mars, perched high on the Tharsis rise in the upper reaches of the Valles Marineris canyon system. EUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona
Close
11 / 19
The surface of the planet Mars inside Gale Crater. REUTERS/NASA

The surface of the planet Mars inside Gale Crater. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2013
The surface of the planet Mars inside Gale Crater. REUTERS/NASA
Close
12 / 19
Curiosity appears as a bluish dot near the lower right corner of this enhanced-color view from Orbiter taken June 2013. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Curiosity appears as a bluish dot near the lower right corner of this enhanced-color view from Orbiter taken June 2013. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2013
Curiosity appears as a bluish dot near the lower right corner of this enhanced-color view from Orbiter taken June 2013. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
Close
13 / 19
Part of the wall of Gale Crater. Here, a network of valleys believed to have formed by water erosion enters Gale Crater from the outside. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Part of the wall of Gale Crater. Here, a network of valleys believed to have formed by water erosion enters Gale Crater from the outside. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2012
Part of the wall of Gale Crater. Here, a network of valleys believed to have formed by water erosion enters Gale Crater from the outside. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
Close
14 / 19
Inclined layering known as cross-bedding in an outcrop called Shaler on a scale of a few tenths of a meter. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Inclined layering known as cross-bedding in an outcrop called Shaler on a scale of a few tenths of a meter. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2013
Inclined layering known as cross-bedding in an outcrop called Shaler on a scale of a few tenths of a meter. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
Close
15 / 19
Two trenches dug by Phoenix's Robotic Arm. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

Two trenches dug by Phoenix's Robotic Arm. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

Reuters / Wednesday, June 11, 2008
Two trenches dug by Phoenix's Robotic Arm. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona
Close
16 / 19
Mars' Victoria Crater at Meridiani Planum. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Caltech

Mars' Victoria Crater at Meridiani Planum. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Caltech

Reuters / Saturday, October 07, 2006
Mars' Victoria Crater at Meridiani Planum. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Caltech
Close
17 / 19
An iron meteorite on Mars in an image taken by the Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Cornell

An iron meteorite on Mars in an image taken by the Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Cornell

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
An iron meteorite on Mars in an image taken by the Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Cornell
Close
18 / 19
This image, cropped from a larger panoramic image mosaic taken by the Mars Exploration Rover Spirit panoramic camera shows the rover's destination toward the hills nicknamed the Columbia Hills. REUTERS/NASA/JPLCornell

This image, cropped from a larger panoramic image mosaic taken by the Mars Exploration Rover Spirit panoramic camera shows the rover's destination toward the hills nicknamed the Columbia Hills. REUTERS/NASA/JPLCornell

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
This image, cropped from a larger panoramic image mosaic taken by the Mars Exploration Rover Spirit panoramic camera shows the rover's destination toward the hills nicknamed the Columbia Hills. REUTERS/NASA/JPLCornell
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Wildfires rage near Athens

Wildfires rage near Athens

Next Slideshows

Wildfires rage near Athens

Wildfires rage near Athens

The death toll from a fire which ripped through a Greek coastal town stood at 80 on Wednesday, with dozens of people unaccounted for.

10:00am EDT
Pakistan votes in cliffhanger election

Pakistan votes in cliffhanger election

Pakistanis vote in a knife-edge general election pitting cricket hero Imran Khan against the party of jailed ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

9:45am EDT
Thousands stranded after Laos dam collapse

Thousands stranded after Laos dam collapse

More than 3,000 need to be rescued after a dam collapsed in a remote part of land-locked Laos, local media reported on Wednesday.

8:10am EDT
Watching the war in Syria from Israel

Watching the war in Syria from Israel

Images of the Syrian war as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Jul 24 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Santa's summer vacation

Santa's summer vacation

Santa Claus enthusiasts gather for summer festive fun at the annual World Santa Claus Congress in Denmark.

Aftermath of Greece's 'Armageddon' fire

Aftermath of Greece's 'Armageddon' fire

The death toll from a fire which ripped through a Greek coastal town stood at 80 on Wednesday, with dozens of people unaccounted for, as Greece reeled from the horror of victims burnt alive.

Wildfires rage near Athens

Wildfires rage near Athens

The death toll from a fire which ripped through a Greek coastal town stood at 80 on Wednesday, with dozens of people unaccounted for.

Pakistan votes in cliffhanger election

Pakistan votes in cliffhanger election

Pakistanis vote in a knife-edge general election pitting cricket hero Imran Khan against the party of jailed ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

Yemenis flee fighting for shelter of school

Yemenis flee fighting for shelter of school

Displaced residents move into a school after fleeing an offensive on the main port city of Hodeida.

Taxi drivers protest Uber in Barcelona

Taxi drivers protest Uber in Barcelona

Barcelona taxi drivers hold a protest against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify.

Thousands stranded after Laos dam collapse

Thousands stranded after Laos dam collapse

More than 3,000 need to be rescued after a dam collapsed in a remote part of land-locked Laos, local media reported on Wednesday.

Watching the war in Syria from Israel

Watching the war in Syria from Israel

Images of the Syrian war as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast