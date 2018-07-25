The surface of Mars
The base of Mars' Mount Sharp. REUTERS/NASA
A view of Ophir Chasma on the northern portion of the vast Mars canyon system, Vallles Marineris, taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona
Nili Patera, one of the most active dune fields on the planet Mars. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
Viscous, lobate flow features commonly found at the bases of slopes in the mid-latitudes of Mars, often associated with gullies. These are bound by ridges that resemble terrestrial moraines, suggesting that these deposits are ice-rich, or may have...more
Rough spherical features in an area called Yellowknife Bay. These features are interpreted as concretions, implying they formed in water that percolated through pores in the sediment. Spherical concretions have previously been discovered in other...more
An impact crater on Mars is seen in an image taken by Orbiter. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
A rock outcrop called Link pops out from a Martian surface. Rounded gravel fragments, or clasts, up to a couple inches in size are in a matrix of white material. The outcrop characteristics are consistent with a sedimentary conglomerate, or a rock...more
The northern-most sand dunes are seen as they begin to emerge from their winter cover of seasonal carbon dioxide (dry) ice. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
A location on Mars associated with the best-selling novel and Hollywood movie, "The Martian" This area is in the Acidalia Planitia region and in the novel and the movie, it is the landing site of a crewed mission named Ares...more
Portions of the Martian surface showing many channels from 1 meter to 10 meters wide on a scarp in the Hellas impact basin. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
A view of the Noctis Labyrinthus region of Mars, perched high on the Tharsis rise in the upper reaches of the Valles Marineris canyon system. EUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona
The surface of the planet Mars inside Gale Crater. REUTERS/NASA
Curiosity appears as a bluish dot near the lower right corner of this enhanced-color view from Orbiter taken June 2013. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
Part of the wall of Gale Crater. Here, a network of valleys believed to have formed by water erosion enters Gale Crater from the outside. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
Inclined layering known as cross-bedding in an outcrop called Shaler on a scale of a few tenths of a meter. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
Two trenches dug by Phoenix's Robotic Arm. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona
Mars' Victoria Crater at Meridiani Planum. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Caltech
An iron meteorite on Mars in an image taken by the Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Cornell
This image, cropped from a larger panoramic image mosaic taken by the Mars Exploration Rover Spirit panoramic camera shows the rover's destination toward the hills nicknamed the Columbia Hills. REUTERS/NASA/JPLCornell
Next Slideshows
Wildfires rage near Athens
The death toll from a fire which ripped through a Greek coastal town stood at 80 on Wednesday, with dozens of people unaccounted for.
Pakistan votes in cliffhanger election
Pakistanis vote in a knife-edge general election pitting cricket hero Imran Khan against the party of jailed ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
Thousands stranded after Laos dam collapse
More than 3,000 need to be rescued after a dam collapsed in a remote part of land-locked Laos, local media reported on Wednesday.
Watching the war in Syria from Israel
Images of the Syrian war as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
MORE IN PICTURES
Santa's summer vacation
Santa Claus enthusiasts gather for summer festive fun at the annual World Santa Claus Congress in Denmark.
Aftermath of Greece's 'Armageddon' fire
The death toll from a fire which ripped through a Greek coastal town stood at 80 on Wednesday, with dozens of people unaccounted for, as Greece reeled from the horror of victims burnt alive.
Wildfires rage near Athens
The death toll from a fire which ripped through a Greek coastal town stood at 80 on Wednesday, with dozens of people unaccounted for.
Pakistan votes in cliffhanger election
Pakistanis vote in a knife-edge general election pitting cricket hero Imran Khan against the party of jailed ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
Yemenis flee fighting for shelter of school
Displaced residents move into a school after fleeing an offensive on the main port city of Hodeida.
Taxi drivers protest Uber in Barcelona
Barcelona taxi drivers hold a protest against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify.
Thousands stranded after Laos dam collapse
More than 3,000 need to be rescued after a dam collapsed in a remote part of land-locked Laos, local media reported on Wednesday.
Watching the war in Syria from Israel
Images of the Syrian war as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.