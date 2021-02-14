Edition:
The surface of Mars

A gully in the sand dunes of Matara Crater on the surface of Mars, carved by seasonal dry ice that accumulates each year. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

A gully in the sand dunes of Matara Crater on the surface of Mars, carved by seasonal dry ice that accumulates each year. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
A gully in the sand dunes of Matara Crater on the surface of Mars, carved by seasonal dry ice that accumulates each year. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona
A field of barchan sand dunes appear turquoise blue on the surface of Mars in this enhanced image taken by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

A field of barchan sand dunes appear turquoise blue on the surface of Mars in this enhanced image taken by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
A field of barchan sand dunes appear turquoise blue on the surface of Mars in this enhanced image taken by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona
Two geologically young craters on the surface of Mars. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

Two geologically young craters on the surface of Mars. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
Two geologically young craters on the surface of Mars. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona
Cliffs of ancient ice on the surface of Mars, featuring brown dusty cliff walls and light blue ice. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

Cliffs of ancient ice on the surface of Mars, featuring brown dusty cliff walls and light blue ice. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
Cliffs of ancient ice on the surface of Mars, featuring brown dusty cliff walls and light blue ice. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona
Dunes on Mars are almost free of their seasonal ice cover during early Martian summer, with pockets of ice still visible in areas protected by shade, as seen in this Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter image. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

Dunes on Mars are almost free of their seasonal ice cover during early Martian summer, with pockets of ice still visible in areas protected by shade, as seen in this Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter image. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
Dunes on Mars are almost free of their seasonal ice cover during early Martian summer, with pockets of ice still visible in areas protected by shade, as seen in this Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter image. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona
The surface of Mars after a meteoroid hit and exploded, creating an impact crater 5 meters across that triggered a one-kilometer-long slope streak, or avalanche. Image taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

The surface of Mars after a meteoroid hit and exploded, creating an impact crater 5 meters across that triggered a one-kilometer-long slope streak, or avalanche. Image taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of...more

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
The surface of Mars after a meteoroid hit and exploded, creating an impact crater 5 meters across that triggered a one-kilometer-long slope streak, or avalanche. Image taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona
A view of the Ophir Chasma on the northern portion of the vast Mars canyon system, Vallles Marineris, taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

A view of the Ophir Chasma on the northern portion of the vast Mars canyon system, Vallles Marineris, taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A view of the Ophir Chasma on the northern portion of the vast Mars canyon system, Vallles Marineris, taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona
Nili Patera, one of the most active dune fields on the planet Mars. Image taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Nili Patera, one of the most active dune fields on the planet Mars. Image taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Reuters / Friday, May 02, 2014
Nili Patera, one of the most active dune fields on the planet Mars. Image taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
Rough spherical features in an area called Yellowknife Bay. These features are interpreted as concretions, implying they formed in water that percolated through pores in the sediment. Spherical concretions have previously been discovered in other rocks on Mars. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Rough spherical features in an area called Yellowknife Bay. These features are interpreted as concretions, implying they formed in water that percolated through pores in the sediment. Spherical concretions have previously been discovered in other...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2013
Rough spherical features in an area called Yellowknife Bay. These features are interpreted as concretions, implying they formed in water that percolated through pores in the sediment. Spherical concretions have previously been discovered in other rocks on Mars. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
An impact crater on Mars is seen in an image taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

An impact crater on Mars is seen in an image taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2014
An impact crater on Mars is seen in an image taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
A rock outcrop called Link pops out from a Martian surface. Rounded gravel fragments, or clasts, up to a couple inches in size are in a matrix of white material. The outcrop characteristics are consistent with a sedimentary conglomerate, or a rock that was formed by the deposition of water and is composed of many smaller rounded rocks cemented together. Scientists enhanced the color in this version to show the Martian scene as it would appear under the lighting conditions we have on Earth. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

A rock outcrop called Link pops out from a Martian surface. Rounded gravel fragments, or clasts, up to a couple inches in size are in a matrix of white material. The outcrop characteristics are consistent with a sedimentary conglomerate, or a rock...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2012
A rock outcrop called Link pops out from a Martian surface. Rounded gravel fragments, or clasts, up to a couple inches in size are in a matrix of white material. The outcrop characteristics are consistent with a sedimentary conglomerate, or a rock that was formed by the deposition of water and is composed of many smaller rounded rocks cemented together. Scientists enhanced the color in this version to show the Martian scene as it would appear under the lighting conditions we have on Earth. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
The northern-most sand dunes are seen as they begin to emerge from their winter cover of seasonal carbon dioxide (dry) ice. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

The northern-most sand dunes are seen as they begin to emerge from their winter cover of seasonal carbon dioxide (dry) ice. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Reuters / Thursday, March 06, 2014
The northern-most sand dunes are seen as they begin to emerge from their winter cover of seasonal carbon dioxide (dry) ice. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
A location on Mars associated with the best-selling novel and Hollywood movie, "The Martian" This area is in the Acidalia Planitia region and in the novel and the movie, it is the landing site of a crewed mission named Ares 3. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

A location on Mars associated with the best-selling novel and Hollywood movie, "The Martian" This area is in the Acidalia Planitia region and in the novel and the movie, it is the landing site of a crewed mission named Ares...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
A location on Mars associated with the best-selling novel and Hollywood movie, "The Martian" This area is in the Acidalia Planitia region and in the novel and the movie, it is the landing site of a crewed mission named Ares 3. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
Portions of the Martian surface showing many channels from 1 meter to 10 meters wide on a scarp in the Hellas impact basin. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Portions of the Martian surface showing many channels from 1 meter to 10 meters wide on a scarp in the Hellas impact basin. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2011
Portions of the Martian surface showing many channels from 1 meter to 10 meters wide on a scarp in the Hellas impact basin. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
A view of the Noctis Labyrinthus region of Mars, perched high on the Tharsis rise in the upper reaches of the Valles Marineris canyon system. EUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

A view of the Noctis Labyrinthus region of Mars, perched high on the Tharsis rise in the upper reaches of the Valles Marineris canyon system. EUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2013
A view of the Noctis Labyrinthus region of Mars, perched high on the Tharsis rise in the upper reaches of the Valles Marineris canyon system. EUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona
The surface of the planet Mars inside Gale Crater seen from Curiosity. REUTERS/NASA

The surface of the planet Mars inside Gale Crater seen from Curiosity. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2013
The surface of the planet Mars inside Gale Crater seen from Curiosity. REUTERS/NASA
Curiosity appears as a bluish dot near the lower right corner of this enhanced-color view from Orbiter. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Curiosity appears as a bluish dot near the lower right corner of this enhanced-color view from Orbiter. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2013
Curiosity appears as a bluish dot near the lower right corner of this enhanced-color view from Orbiter. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
Part of the wall of Gale Crater. Here, a network of valleys believed to have formed by water erosion enters Gale Crater from the outside. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Part of the wall of Gale Crater. Here, a network of valleys believed to have formed by water erosion enters Gale Crater from the outside. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2012
Part of the wall of Gale Crater. Here, a network of valleys believed to have formed by water erosion enters Gale Crater from the outside. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
Two trenches dug by Phoenix's Robotic Arm. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

Two trenches dug by Phoenix's Robotic Arm. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

Reuters / Wednesday, June 11, 2008
Two trenches dug by Phoenix's Robotic Arm. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona
Mars' Victoria Crater at Meridiani Planum. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Caltech

Mars' Victoria Crater at Meridiani Planum. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Caltech

Reuters / Saturday, October 07, 2006
Mars' Victoria Crater at Meridiani Planum. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Caltech
An iron meteorite on Mars in an image taken by the Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Cornell

An iron meteorite on Mars in an image taken by the Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Cornell

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
An iron meteorite on Mars in an image taken by the Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Cornell
This image, cropped from a larger panoramic image mosaic taken by the Mars Exploration Rover Spirit panoramic camera shows the rover's destination toward the hills nicknamed the Columbia Hills. REUTERS/NASA/JPLCornell

This image, cropped from a larger panoramic image mosaic taken by the Mars Exploration Rover Spirit panoramic camera shows the rover's destination toward the hills nicknamed the Columbia Hills. REUTERS/NASA/JPLCornell

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
This image, cropped from a larger panoramic image mosaic taken by the Mars Exploration Rover Spirit panoramic camera shows the rover's destination toward the hills nicknamed the Columbia Hills. REUTERS/NASA/JPLCornell
