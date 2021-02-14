The surface of Mars
A gully in the sand dunes of Matara Crater on the surface of Mars, carved by seasonal dry ice that accumulates each year. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona
A field of barchan sand dunes appear turquoise blue on the surface of Mars in this enhanced image taken by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona
Two geologically young craters on the surface of Mars. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona
Cliffs of ancient ice on the surface of Mars, featuring brown dusty cliff walls and light blue ice. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona
Dunes on Mars are almost free of their seasonal ice cover during early Martian summer, with pockets of ice still visible in areas protected by shade, as seen in this Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter image. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona
The surface of Mars after a meteoroid hit and exploded, creating an impact crater 5 meters across that triggered a one-kilometer-long slope streak, or avalanche. Image taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of...more
A view of the Ophir Chasma on the northern portion of the vast Mars canyon system, Vallles Marineris, taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona
Nili Patera, one of the most active dune fields on the planet Mars. Image taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
Rough spherical features in an area called Yellowknife Bay. These features are interpreted as concretions, implying they formed in water that percolated through pores in the sediment. Spherical concretions have previously been discovered in other...more
An impact crater on Mars is seen in an image taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
A rock outcrop called Link pops out from a Martian surface. Rounded gravel fragments, or clasts, up to a couple inches in size are in a matrix of white material. The outcrop characteristics are consistent with a sedimentary conglomerate, or a rock...more
The northern-most sand dunes are seen as they begin to emerge from their winter cover of seasonal carbon dioxide (dry) ice. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
A location on Mars associated with the best-selling novel and Hollywood movie, "The Martian" This area is in the Acidalia Planitia region and in the novel and the movie, it is the landing site of a crewed mission named Ares...more
Portions of the Martian surface showing many channels from 1 meter to 10 meters wide on a scarp in the Hellas impact basin. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
A view of the Noctis Labyrinthus region of Mars, perched high on the Tharsis rise in the upper reaches of the Valles Marineris canyon system. EUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona
The surface of the planet Mars inside Gale Crater seen from Curiosity. REUTERS/NASA
Curiosity appears as a bluish dot near the lower right corner of this enhanced-color view from Orbiter. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
Part of the wall of Gale Crater. Here, a network of valleys believed to have formed by water erosion enters Gale Crater from the outside. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
Two trenches dug by Phoenix's Robotic Arm. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona
Mars' Victoria Crater at Meridiani Planum. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Caltech
An iron meteorite on Mars in an image taken by the Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Cornell
This image, cropped from a larger panoramic image mosaic taken by the Mars Exploration Rover Spirit panoramic camera shows the rover's destination toward the hills nicknamed the Columbia Hills. REUTERS/NASA/JPLCornell
Next Slideshows
Pandemic dampens Lunar New Year celebrations
The Year of the Ox begins amid curbs on holiday gatherings, travel restrictions and fears over new coronavirus variants.
U.S.-Mexico border views in the Biden era
Scenes from the U.S.-Mexico border, as President Joe Biden unveils a host of measures aimed at revamping the U.S. immigration system.
Hundreds still missing after Himalayan glacier bursts
At least 38 people are dead and some 170 are unaccounted for in the Indian Himalayas, after part of a glacier broke away, sending a torrent of water, rock and...
130-vehicle pile up on icy Texas highway leaves several dead
At least 130 vehicles were involved in a massive and deadly morning car pile up along a stretch of highway in Fort Worth, Texas.
MORE IN PICTURES
Strong earthquake shakes Fukushima
The 7.3 magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight Saturday and cracked walls, shattered windows and set off a landslide in Japan's Fukushima, the area closest to the epicenter.
Pandemic dampens Lunar New Year celebrations
The Year of the Ox begins amid curbs on holiday gatherings, travel restrictions and fears over new coronavirus variants.
Brazil's revelers mourn for canceled Carnival
Residents of Rio de Janeiro reflect on their lost year of celebration, after the February festival was canceled due to the pandemic.
U.S.-Mexico border views in the Biden era
Scenes from the U.S.-Mexico border, as President Joe Biden unveils a host of measures aimed at revamping the U.S. immigration system.
Hundreds still missing after Himalayan glacier bursts
At least 38 people are dead and some 170 are unaccounted for in the Indian Himalayas, after part of a glacier broke away, sending a torrent of water, rock and dust down a mountain valley.
130-vehicle pile up on icy Texas highway leaves several dead
At least 130 vehicles were involved in a massive and deadly morning car pile up along a stretch of highway in Fort Worth, Texas.
Hundreds of thousands join Myanmar's anti-coup protests
Hundreds of thousands across Myanmar have joined nationwide pro-democracy demonstrations in defiance of the junta's call to halt mass gatherings.
Inside a COVID-19 ward in Sarasota, Florida
Scenes from the ICU at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida.
Inside Trump's second impeachment trial
Democratic lawmakers lay out their evidence that former President Donald Trump incited an insurrection by exhorting thousands of supporters to march on the Capitol last month.