The surreal emptiness of sports stadiums in 2020
A general view during the first round match between Britain's Johanna Konta and Coco Gauff of the U.S. during the French Open in Paris, September 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker reaches but is unable to catch a game tying three run home run hit by Oakland Athletics third baseman Chad Pinder during the ALDS at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, October 2020. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY...more
A general view of staff in the stands during the French Open in Paris, September 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Lighting strikes before the Copa Libertadores - Round of 16 - First Leg match between Internacional and Boca Juniors in Porto Alegre, Brazil, December 2020. Pool via REUTERS/Silvio Avila
Minnesota Gophers forward Jarvis Omersa dunks against the Loyola Marymount Lions at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 2020. Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
A fan holds a flag while watching a drive-in viewing of the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Tampa Bay Rays during game 1 of the 2020 World Series in the parking lots of Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, October 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
England plays Australia in their First T20 International cricket match at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, Britain, September 2020 Dan Mullan/Pool
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his third round match against Australia's Jordan Thompson at the Paris Masters, November 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Cut outs of fans in the stands during the match between Botafogo and Internacional at Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores a penalty to win the penalty shootout against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, August 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
A lone Kansas State Wildcats fans sits in a portion of the stadium during a game against the Texas Longhorns at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in Manhattan, Texas, December 2020. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate winning the Stanley Cup in game six of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final after defeating the Dallas Stars in Edmonton, Canada, September 2020. Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Napoli's Andrea Petagna scores against Sampdoria during their Serie A match in Naples, Italy, December 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Angelique Kerber of Germany serves to Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia on day one of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, August 2020. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY...more
A general view during the ninth inning of a game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, September 2020. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
A fan wearing a balaclava inside the stadium before the Champions League match between Ferencvaros and Dynamo Kyiv in Budapest, Hungary, October 2020. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A general view during the first round match between Britain's Johanna Konta in and Coco Gauff of the U.S. at the French Open in Paris, September 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Manchester City players celebrate winning the Women's FA Cup Final with the trophy at Wembley Stadium in London, November 2020. REUTERS/Facundo Arrizabalaga
Friends and family of the players attend the game between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks at American Airlines Arena in Miami, December 2020. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
The stands during the game between the Utah Utes and Idaho State Bengals at Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, December 2020. Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Staff wearing personal protective equipment inside the stadium before the Brasileiro Championship match between Gremio and Fortaleza in Porto Alegre, Brazil, September 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara
England play Wales in an international friendly at Wembley Stadium in London, October 2020. REUTERS/Nick Potts
