Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Feb 7, 2020 | 9:40am EST

The surreal Northern Lights

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen in the sky in Ivalo of Lapland, Finland September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen in the sky in Ivalo of Lapland, Finland September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Saturday, September 28, 2019
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen in the sky in Ivalo of Lapland, Finland September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Close
1 / 24
An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland February 6, 2020.REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland February 6, 2020.REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland February 6, 2020.REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Close
2 / 24
The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Close
3 / 24
An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Close
4 / 24
An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Close
5 / 24
A man walks in the snow as an aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

A man walks in the snow as an aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
A man walks in the snow as an aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Close
6 / 24
The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky in Ivalo of Lapland, Finland September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky in Ivalo of Lapland, Finland September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Saturday, September 28, 2019
The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky in Ivalo of Lapland, Finland September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Close
7 / 24
The Aurora Borealis is seen over the sky near Inari in Lapland, Finland February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis is seen over the sky near Inari in Lapland, Finland February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
The Aurora Borealis is seen over the sky near Inari in Lapland, Finland February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Close
8 / 24
The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Close
9 / 24
The Aurora Borealis in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
The Aurora Borealis in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Close
10 / 24
The Aurora Borealis in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
The Aurora Borealis in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Close
11 / 24
The Aurora Borealis over the sky near Inari in Lapland, Finland, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis over the sky near Inari in Lapland, Finland, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
The Aurora Borealis over the sky near Inari in Lapland, Finland, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Close
12 / 24
The Aurora Borealis over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
The Aurora Borealis over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Close
13 / 24
The Aurora Borealis over the sky near the village of Pallas, Finland, September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland

The Aurora Borealis over the sky near the village of Pallas, Finland, September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland

Reuters / Friday, September 08, 2017
The Aurora Borealis over the sky near the village of Pallas, Finland, September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland
Close
14 / 24
The Aurora Borealis illuminate the sky of Lapland region, in Inari, Finland, December 25, 2017. LEHTIKUVA/Irene Stachon/via REUTERS

The Aurora Borealis illuminate the sky of Lapland region, in Inari, Finland, December 25, 2017. LEHTIKUVA/Irene Stachon/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 25, 2017
The Aurora Borealis illuminate the sky of Lapland region, in Inari, Finland, December 25, 2017. LEHTIKUVA/Irene Stachon/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 24
A general view of the aurora borealis near the city of Tromsoe in northern Norway, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rune Stoltz Bertinussen/Scanpix

A general view of the aurora borealis near the city of Tromsoe in northern Norway, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rune Stoltz Bertinussen/Scanpix

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2012
A general view of the aurora borealis near the city of Tromsoe in northern Norway, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rune Stoltz Bertinussen/Scanpix
Close
16 / 24
The lights of an Aurora as seen from the International Space Station, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/NASA/Tim Peake

The lights of an Aurora as seen from the International Space Station, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/NASA/Tim Peake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
The lights of an Aurora as seen from the International Space Station, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/NASA/Tim Peake
Close
17 / 24
The aurora borealis appears over Great Bear Lake, the world's 8th largest lake in Deline, Northwest Territories, Canada, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Pat Kane

The aurora borealis appears over Great Bear Lake, the world's 8th largest lake in Deline, Northwest Territories, Canada, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Pat Kane

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
The aurora borealis appears over Great Bear Lake, the world's 8th largest lake in Deline, Northwest Territories, Canada, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Pat Kane
Close
18 / 24
The wildfires glow underneath the Aurora Borealis, near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The wildfires glow underneath the Aurora Borealis, near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
The wildfires glow underneath the Aurora Borealis, near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
19 / 24
Aurora borealis, or northern lights, fill the sky over Finnmark county, northern Norway, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Tore Meek/Scanpix

Aurora borealis, or northern lights, fill the sky over Finnmark county, northern Norway, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Tore Meek/Scanpix

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2011
Aurora borealis, or northern lights, fill the sky over Finnmark county, northern Norway, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Tore Meek/Scanpix
Close
20 / 24
The Aurora Borealis over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik, Norway, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

The Aurora Borealis over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik, Norway, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 30, 2014
The Aurora Borealis over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik, Norway, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
21 / 24
The glow of the Aurora Borealis is seen in the horizon in the Kawartha Lakes region, southern Ontario, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

The glow of the Aurora Borealis is seen in the horizon in the Kawartha Lakes region, southern Ontario, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
The glow of the Aurora Borealis is seen in the horizon in the Kawartha Lakes region, southern Ontario, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
22 / 24
The Northern Lights are seen above the ash plume of Iceland's Eyjafjallajokull volcano, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Northern Lights are seen above the ash plume of Iceland's Eyjafjallajokull volcano, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2010
The Northern Lights are seen above the ash plume of Iceland's Eyjafjallajokull volcano, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
23 / 24
An aurora in the Earth's atmosphere is seen from the International Space Station, in this image published June 10, 2019. Christina Koch/NASA/Handout via REUTERS

An aurora in the Earth's atmosphere is seen from the International Space Station, in this image published June 10, 2019. Christina Koch/NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
An aurora in the Earth's atmosphere is seen from the International Space Station, in this image published June 10, 2019. Christina Koch/NASA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
'Chef of the poor' cooks for Rome's homeless

'Chef of the poor' cooks for Rome's homeless

Next Slideshows

'Chef of the poor' cooks for Rome's homeless

'Chef of the poor' cooks for Rome's homeless

Dino Impagliazzo, sprightly despite his 90 years, spends three days a week with volunteers of the RomAmoR (RomeLove) association he founded to feed the...

Feb 06 2020
Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team

Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team

Based in the remote village of Otradnoe, 249 miles east of the country's capital Bishkek, the team comprises of around 15 girls from a local school and uses a...

Feb 06 2020
Animal amputees walk again

Animal amputees walk again

From a cat with no paws to dogs and elephants, animals are fitted for prosthetics.

Feb 06 2020
Scores rescued after earthquake strikes Turkey

Scores rescued after earthquake strikes Turkey

Turkey called off rescue operations on Monday in eastern areas hit by Friday's earthquake after emergency workers recovered the body of a final person they were...

Jan 27 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Passengers quarantined on coronavirus-hit cruise ship off Japan

Passengers quarantined on coronavirus-hit cruise ship off Japan

Around 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks locked away on a cruise liner anchored off Japan after health officials confirmed 61 passengers on the ship had tested positive for coronavirus and more cases were possible.

'Chef of the poor' cooks for Rome's homeless

'Chef of the poor' cooks for Rome's homeless

Dino Impagliazzo, sprightly despite his 90 years, spends three days a week with volunteers of the RomAmoR (RomeLove) association he founded to feed the homeless.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Memorable Oscars speeches

Memorable Oscars speeches

Notable speeches from past Academy Award winners.

Astronaut Christina Koch's record space mission

Astronaut Christina Koch's record space mission

American astronaut Christina Koch, who led the first all-female spacewalk in 2019, landed in Kazakhstan after 328 days on the International Space Station, a record for the longest stay in space by a woman.

Iconic Oscars looks over the years

Iconic Oscars looks over the years

Memorable red carpet gowns and suits at the Academy Awards.

Families of Iran crash victims put lives back together

Families of Iran crash victims put lives back together

Grief-stricken relatives of passengers killed aboard an airliner shot down by Iran over Tehran last month are grappling in Canada with the daily challenges of long-distance funeral arrangements, empty homes, cars left in driveways and unpaid bills.

Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team

Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team

Based in the remote village of Otradnoe, 249 miles east of the country's capital Bishkek, the team comprises of around 15 girls from a local school and uses a flooded allotment to train on during the winter months.

Under coronavirus quarantine

Under coronavirus quarantine

People who may have been exposed to the coronavirus are kept under quarantine around the world.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast