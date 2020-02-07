The surreal Northern Lights
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen in the sky in Ivalo of Lapland, Finland September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland February 6, 2020.REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
A man walks in the snow as an aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky in Ivalo of Lapland, Finland September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis is seen over the sky near Inari in Lapland, Finland February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis over the sky near Inari in Lapland, Finland, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis over the sky near the village of Pallas, Finland, September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland
The Aurora Borealis illuminate the sky of Lapland region, in Inari, Finland, December 25, 2017. LEHTIKUVA/Irene Stachon/via REUTERS
A general view of the aurora borealis near the city of Tromsoe in northern Norway, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rune Stoltz Bertinussen/Scanpix
The lights of an Aurora as seen from the International Space Station, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/NASA/Tim Peake
The aurora borealis appears over Great Bear Lake, the world's 8th largest lake in Deline, Northwest Territories, Canada, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Pat Kane
The wildfires glow underneath the Aurora Borealis, near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Aurora borealis, or northern lights, fill the sky over Finnmark county, northern Norway, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Tore Meek/Scanpix
The Aurora Borealis over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik, Norway, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
The glow of the Aurora Borealis is seen in the horizon in the Kawartha Lakes region, southern Ontario, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
The Northern Lights are seen above the ash plume of Iceland's Eyjafjallajokull volcano, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An aurora in the Earth's atmosphere is seen from the International Space Station, in this image published June 10, 2019. Christina Koch/NASA/Handout via REUTERS
