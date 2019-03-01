The surreal Northern Lights
The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 28. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 28. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 28. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis over the sky near Inari in Lapland, Finland, February 14. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland, March 2018. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis over the sky near the village of Pallas, Finland, September 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland
The Aurora Borealis illuminate the sky of Lapland region, in Inari, Finland, December 2017. LEHTIKUVA/Irene Stachon/via REUTERS
A general view of the aurora borealis near the city of Tromsoe in northern Norway, January 2012. REUTERS/Rune Stoltz Bertinussen/Scanpix
The Aurora Borealis over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik, Norway, September 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
The lights of an Aurora as seen from the International Space Station, February 2016. REUTERS/NASA/Tim Peake
The aurora borealis appears over Great Bear Lake, the world's 8th largest lake in Deline, Northwest Territories, Canada, September 2016. REUTERS/Pat Kane
Swirls of green and red appear in an aurora over Whitehorse, Yukon, September 2012. REUTERS/Courtesy of David Cartier, Sr./NASA
The Aurora Borealis over the sky near the village of Pallas, Finland, September 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland
The wildfires glow underneath the Aurora Borealis, near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Aurora borealis, or northern lights, fill the sky over Finnmark county, northern Norway, March 2011. REUTERS/Tore Meek/Scanpix
The Aurora Borealis over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik, Norway, September 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
The Aurora Borealis over the Bals-Fiord near the village of Mestervik, north of the Arctic Circle, October 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
The Aurora Australis is seen from an image taken by the crew of Expedition 29 on board the International Space Station, on an ascending pass from south of Australia in the Southern Pacific Ocean to the Northern Pacific Ocean, west of Central America,...more
The glow of the Aurora Borealis is seen in the horizon in the Kawartha Lakes region, southern Ontario, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
The Northern Lights are seen above the ash plume of Iceland's Eyjafjallajokull volcano, April 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Michael Cohen testifies to Congress
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer told Congress that Trump is a "racist," a "conman" and a "cheat" who knew in advance about a release of emails...
The second Trump-Kim summit
U.S. President Donald Trump said he had walked away from a nuclear deal at his summit with Kim Jong Un in Vietnam because of unacceptable demands from the North...
MORE IN PICTURES
Warding off hunger, Venezuelans find meals in garbage bins
Venezuelans pick through garbage, searching for something to eat as prices are rising more than 2 million percent per year, and the country s minimum wage, worth around $6 per month, buys little more than a tray of eggs.
Inside CPAC
Conservative politicians, journalists and celebrities gather for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.
A night at Vienna's Opera Ball
The opening ceremony at Vienna's glittering Opera Ball.
Michael Cohen testifies to Congress
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer told Congress that Trump is a "racist," a "conman" and a "cheat" who knew in advance about a release of emails by the WikiLeaks website aimed at hurting his 2016 Democratic presidential rival.
The second Trump-Kim summit
U.S. President Donald Trump said he had walked away from a nuclear deal at his summit with Kim Jong Un in Vietnam because of unacceptable demands from the North Korean leader to lift punishing U.S.-led sanctions.
Springtime super bloom in California
A super bloom of wild poppies carpets the hills near Lake Elsinore in southern California after weeks of heavy rains.
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz before the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.