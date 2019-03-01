Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 1, 2019 | 11:05am EST

The surreal Northern Lights

The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 28. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 28. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 28. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Close
1 / 20
The Aurora Borealis in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 28. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 28. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
The Aurora Borealis in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 28. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Close
2 / 20
The Aurora Borealis in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 28. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 28. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
The Aurora Borealis in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 28. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Close
3 / 20
The Aurora Borealis over the sky near Inari in Lapland, Finland, February 14. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis over the sky near Inari in Lapland, Finland, February 14. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
The Aurora Borealis over the sky near Inari in Lapland, Finland, February 14. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Close
4 / 20
The Aurora Borealis over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland, March 2018. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland, March 2018. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
The Aurora Borealis over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland, March 2018. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Close
5 / 20
The Aurora Borealis over the sky near the village of Pallas, Finland, September 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland

The Aurora Borealis over the sky near the village of Pallas, Finland, September 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland

Reuters / Friday, September 08, 2017
The Aurora Borealis over the sky near the village of Pallas, Finland, September 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland
Close
6 / 20
The Aurora Borealis illuminate the sky of Lapland region, in Inari, Finland, December 2017. LEHTIKUVA/Irene Stachon/via REUTERS

The Aurora Borealis illuminate the sky of Lapland region, in Inari, Finland, December 2017. LEHTIKUVA/Irene Stachon/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 25, 2017
The Aurora Borealis illuminate the sky of Lapland region, in Inari, Finland, December 2017. LEHTIKUVA/Irene Stachon/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 20
A general view of the aurora borealis near the city of Tromsoe in northern Norway, January 2012. REUTERS/Rune Stoltz Bertinussen/Scanpix

A general view of the aurora borealis near the city of Tromsoe in northern Norway, January 2012. REUTERS/Rune Stoltz Bertinussen/Scanpix

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2012
A general view of the aurora borealis near the city of Tromsoe in northern Norway, January 2012. REUTERS/Rune Stoltz Bertinussen/Scanpix
Close
8 / 20
The Aurora Borealis over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik, Norway, September 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

The Aurora Borealis over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik, Norway, September 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
The Aurora Borealis over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik, Norway, September 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
9 / 20
The lights of an Aurora as seen from the International Space Station, February 2016. REUTERS/NASA/Tim Peake

The lights of an Aurora as seen from the International Space Station, February 2016. REUTERS/NASA/Tim Peake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
The lights of an Aurora as seen from the International Space Station, February 2016. REUTERS/NASA/Tim Peake
Close
10 / 20
The aurora borealis appears over Great Bear Lake, the world's 8th largest lake in Deline, Northwest Territories, Canada, September 2016. REUTERS/Pat Kane

The aurora borealis appears over Great Bear Lake, the world's 8th largest lake in Deline, Northwest Territories, Canada, September 2016. REUTERS/Pat Kane

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
The aurora borealis appears over Great Bear Lake, the world's 8th largest lake in Deline, Northwest Territories, Canada, September 2016. REUTERS/Pat Kane
Close
11 / 20
Swirls of green and red appear in an aurora over Whitehorse, Yukon, September 2012. REUTERS/Courtesy of David Cartier, Sr./NASA

Swirls of green and red appear in an aurora over Whitehorse, Yukon, September 2012. REUTERS/Courtesy of David Cartier, Sr./NASA

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2012
Swirls of green and red appear in an aurora over Whitehorse, Yukon, September 2012. REUTERS/Courtesy of David Cartier, Sr./NASA
Close
12 / 20
The Aurora Borealis over the sky near the village of Pallas, Finland, September 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland

The Aurora Borealis over the sky near the village of Pallas, Finland, September 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland

Reuters / Friday, September 08, 2017
The Aurora Borealis over the sky near the village of Pallas, Finland, September 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland
Close
13 / 20
The wildfires glow underneath the Aurora Borealis, near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The wildfires glow underneath the Aurora Borealis, near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
The wildfires glow underneath the Aurora Borealis, near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
14 / 20
Aurora borealis, or northern lights, fill the sky over Finnmark county, northern Norway, March 2011. REUTERS/Tore Meek/Scanpix

Aurora borealis, or northern lights, fill the sky over Finnmark county, northern Norway, March 2011. REUTERS/Tore Meek/Scanpix

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2011
Aurora borealis, or northern lights, fill the sky over Finnmark county, northern Norway, March 2011. REUTERS/Tore Meek/Scanpix
Close
15 / 20
The Aurora Borealis over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik, Norway, September 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

The Aurora Borealis over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik, Norway, September 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 30, 2014
The Aurora Borealis over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik, Norway, September 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
16 / 20
The Aurora Borealis over the Bals-Fiord near the village of Mestervik, north of the Arctic Circle, October 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

The Aurora Borealis over the Bals-Fiord near the village of Mestervik, north of the Arctic Circle, October 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 01, 2014
The Aurora Borealis over the Bals-Fiord near the village of Mestervik, north of the Arctic Circle, October 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
17 / 20
The Aurora Australis is seen from an image taken by the crew of Expedition 29 on board the International Space Station, on an ascending pass from south of Australia in the Southern Pacific Ocean to the Northern Pacific Ocean, west of Central America, September 2011. REUTERS/NASA/JSC

The Aurora Australis is seen from an image taken by the crew of Expedition 29 on board the International Space Station, on an ascending pass from south of Australia in the Southern Pacific Ocean to the Northern Pacific Ocean, west of Central America,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2011
The Aurora Australis is seen from an image taken by the crew of Expedition 29 on board the International Space Station, on an ascending pass from south of Australia in the Southern Pacific Ocean to the Northern Pacific Ocean, west of Central America, September 2011. REUTERS/NASA/JSC
Close
18 / 20
The glow of the Aurora Borealis is seen in the horizon in the Kawartha Lakes region, southern Ontario, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

The glow of the Aurora Borealis is seen in the horizon in the Kawartha Lakes region, southern Ontario, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
The glow of the Aurora Borealis is seen in the horizon in the Kawartha Lakes region, southern Ontario, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
19 / 20
The Northern Lights are seen above the ash plume of Iceland's Eyjafjallajokull volcano, April 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Northern Lights are seen above the ash plume of Iceland's Eyjafjallajokull volcano, April 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2010
The Northern Lights are seen above the ash plume of Iceland's Eyjafjallajokull volcano, April 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

9:24am EST
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the the past week.

Feb 28 2019
Michael Cohen testifies to Congress

Michael Cohen testifies to Congress

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer told Congress that Trump is a "racist," a "conman" and a "cheat" who knew in advance about a release of emails...

Feb 28 2019
The second Trump-Kim summit

The second Trump-Kim summit

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had walked away from a nuclear deal at his summit with Kim Jong Un in Vietnam because of unacceptable demands from the North...

Feb 28 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Warding off hunger, Venezuelans find meals in garbage bins

Warding off hunger, Venezuelans find meals in garbage bins

Venezuelans pick through garbage, searching for something to eat as prices are rising more than 2 million percent per year, and the country s minimum wage, worth around $6 per month, buys little more than a tray of eggs.

Inside CPAC

Inside CPAC

Conservative politicians, journalists and celebrities gather for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.

Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

The opening ceremony at Vienna's glittering Opera Ball.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the the past week.

Michael Cohen testifies to Congress

Michael Cohen testifies to Congress

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer told Congress that Trump is a "racist," a "conman" and a "cheat" who knew in advance about a release of emails by the WikiLeaks website aimed at hurting his 2016 Democratic presidential rival.

The second Trump-Kim summit

The second Trump-Kim summit

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had walked away from a nuclear deal at his summit with Kim Jong Un in Vietnam because of unacceptable demands from the North Korean leader to lift punishing U.S.-led sanctions.

Springtime super bloom in California

Springtime super bloom in California

A super bloom of wild poppies carpets the hills near Lake Elsinore in southern California after weeks of heavy rains.

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz before the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast