Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Sep 16, 2020 | 10:01am EDT

The surreal Northern Lights

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) in the sky above Rovaniemi, Finland, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland &nbsp; &nbsp;

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) in the sky above Rovaniemi, Finland, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland    

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) in the sky above Rovaniemi, Finland, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland    
Close
1 / 25
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen in the sky in Ivalo of Lapland, Finland September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen in the sky in Ivalo of Lapland, Finland September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Saturday, September 28, 2019
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen in the sky in Ivalo of Lapland, Finland September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Close
2 / 25
An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland February 6, 2020.REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland February 6, 2020.REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland February 6, 2020.REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Close
3 / 25
The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Close
4 / 25
An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Close
5 / 25
An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Close
6 / 25
A man walks in the snow as an aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

A man walks in the snow as an aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
A man walks in the snow as an aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Close
7 / 25
The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky in Ivalo of Lapland, Finland September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky in Ivalo of Lapland, Finland September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Saturday, September 28, 2019
The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky in Ivalo of Lapland, Finland September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Close
8 / 25
The Aurora Borealis is seen over the sky near Inari in Lapland, Finland February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis is seen over the sky near Inari in Lapland, Finland February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
The Aurora Borealis is seen over the sky near Inari in Lapland, Finland February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Close
9 / 25
The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Close
10 / 25
The Aurora Borealis in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
The Aurora Borealis in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Close
11 / 25
The Aurora Borealis in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
The Aurora Borealis in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Close
12 / 25
The Aurora Borealis over the sky near Inari in Lapland, Finland, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis over the sky near Inari in Lapland, Finland, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
The Aurora Borealis over the sky near Inari in Lapland, Finland, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Close
13 / 25
The Aurora Borealis over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
The Aurora Borealis over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Close
14 / 25
The Aurora Borealis over the sky near the village of Pallas, Finland, September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland

The Aurora Borealis over the sky near the village of Pallas, Finland, September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland

Reuters / Friday, September 08, 2017
The Aurora Borealis over the sky near the village of Pallas, Finland, September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland
Close
15 / 25
The Aurora Borealis illuminate the sky of Lapland region, in Inari, Finland, December 25, 2017. LEHTIKUVA/Irene Stachon/via REUTERS

The Aurora Borealis illuminate the sky of Lapland region, in Inari, Finland, December 25, 2017. LEHTIKUVA/Irene Stachon/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 25, 2017
The Aurora Borealis illuminate the sky of Lapland region, in Inari, Finland, December 25, 2017. LEHTIKUVA/Irene Stachon/via REUTERS
Close
16 / 25
A general view of the aurora borealis near the city of Tromsoe in northern Norway, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rune Stoltz Bertinussen/Scanpix

A general view of the aurora borealis near the city of Tromsoe in northern Norway, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rune Stoltz Bertinussen/Scanpix

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2012
A general view of the aurora borealis near the city of Tromsoe in northern Norway, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rune Stoltz Bertinussen/Scanpix
Close
17 / 25
The lights of an Aurora as seen from the International Space Station, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/NASA/Tim Peake

The lights of an Aurora as seen from the International Space Station, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/NASA/Tim Peake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
The lights of an Aurora as seen from the International Space Station, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/NASA/Tim Peake
Close
18 / 25
The aurora borealis appears over Great Bear Lake, the world's 8th largest lake in Deline, Northwest Territories, Canada, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Pat Kane

The aurora borealis appears over Great Bear Lake, the world's 8th largest lake in Deline, Northwest Territories, Canada, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Pat Kane

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
The aurora borealis appears over Great Bear Lake, the world's 8th largest lake in Deline, Northwest Territories, Canada, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Pat Kane
Close
19 / 25
The wildfires glow underneath the Aurora Borealis, near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The wildfires glow underneath the Aurora Borealis, near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
The wildfires glow underneath the Aurora Borealis, near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
20 / 25
Aurora borealis, or northern lights, fill the sky over Finnmark county, northern Norway, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Tore Meek/Scanpix

Aurora borealis, or northern lights, fill the sky over Finnmark county, northern Norway, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Tore Meek/Scanpix

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2011
Aurora borealis, or northern lights, fill the sky over Finnmark county, northern Norway, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Tore Meek/Scanpix
Close
21 / 25
The Aurora Borealis over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik, Norway, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

The Aurora Borealis over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik, Norway, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 30, 2014
The Aurora Borealis over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik, Norway, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
22 / 25
The glow of the Aurora Borealis is seen in the horizon in the Kawartha Lakes region, southern Ontario, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

The glow of the Aurora Borealis is seen in the horizon in the Kawartha Lakes region, southern Ontario, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
The glow of the Aurora Borealis is seen in the horizon in the Kawartha Lakes region, southern Ontario, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
23 / 25
The Northern Lights are seen above the ash plume of Iceland's Eyjafjallajokull volcano, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Northern Lights are seen above the ash plume of Iceland's Eyjafjallajokull volcano, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2010
The Northern Lights are seen above the ash plume of Iceland's Eyjafjallajokull volcano, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
24 / 25
An aurora in the Earth's atmosphere is seen from the International Space Station, in this image published June 10, 2019. Christina Koch/NASA/Handout via REUTERS

An aurora in the Earth's atmosphere is seen from the International Space Station, in this image published June 10, 2019. Christina Koch/NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
An aurora in the Earth's atmosphere is seen from the International Space Station, in this image published June 10, 2019. Christina Koch/NASA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Thousands of migrants search for shelter after fire destroys Moria camp

Thousands of migrants search for shelter after fire...

Next Slideshows

Thousands of migrants search for shelter after fire destroys Moria camp

Thousands of migrants search for shelter after fire destroys Moria camp

More than 12,000 people, mostly refugees from Afghanistan, Africa and Syria, are without shelter and are having to sleep out in the open without proper...

9:56am EDT
Hurricane Sally careens into Alabama's Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally careens into Alabama's Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally makes landfall on Alabama's Gulf Coast as a Category Two hurricane.

9:45am EDT
Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon

Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon

Apocalyptic scenes of charred neighborhoods in southern Oregon after a blitz of deadly wildfires.

8:40am EDT
UAE and Bahrain sign U.S.-brokered deals with Israel

UAE and Bahrain sign U.S.-brokered deals with Israel

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed agreements on Tuesday for normalizing relations with Israel, becoming the latest Arab states to break a longstanding...

Sep 15 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Thousands of migrants search for shelter after fire destroys Moria camp

Thousands of migrants search for shelter after fire destroys Moria camp

More than 12,000 people, mostly refugees from Afghanistan, Africa and Syria, are without shelter and are having to sleep out in the open without proper sanitation after the fire tore through the Moria migrant camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece.

Hurricane Sally careens into Alabama's Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally careens into Alabama's Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally makes landfall on Alabama's Gulf Coast as a Category Two hurricane.

Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon

Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon

Apocalyptic scenes of charred neighborhoods in southern Oregon after a blitz of deadly wildfires.

Belgium's crown princess starts military school

Belgium's crown princess starts military school

Crown Princess Elisabeth, 18, who is next in line to the Belgian throne, begins training at the Belgian Military Academy.

UAE and Bahrain sign U.S.-brokered deals with Israel

UAE and Bahrain sign U.S.-brokered deals with Israel

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed agreements on Tuesday for normalizing relations with Israel, becoming the latest Arab states to break a longstanding taboo in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran.

California's ember skies glow from wildfires

California's ember skies glow from wildfires

Fires in California create an orange, glowing skyline as smoke travels into the upper atmosphere, creating a glow across the region.

Athletes join fight for racial justice

Athletes join fight for racial justice

Athletes around the world bring protests against police brutality and racial inequality to the playing field.

Best of Madrid Fashion Week

Best of Madrid Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Madrid.

Trump holds campaign rally indoors despite coronavirus concerns

Trump holds campaign rally indoors despite coronavirus concerns

President Trump held a Nevada campaign rally at an indoor venue despite public health professionals' warnings against large indoor gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast