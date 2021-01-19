The surreal Northern Lights
The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky over Muonio in Lapland, Finland, January 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky over Muonio in Lapland, Finland, January 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky in Ivalo of Lapland, Finland, September 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) in the sky above Rovaniemi, Finland, September 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland
An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 2020.REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
A man walks in the snow as an aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky in Ivalo of Lapland, Finland, September 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis is seen over the sky near Inari in Lapland, Finland, February 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis over the sky near Inari in Lapland, Finland, February 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland, March 2018. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis over the sky near the village of Pallas, Finland, September 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland
The Aurora Borealis illuminate the sky of Lapland region, in Inari, Finland, December 2017. LEHTIKUVA/Irene Stachon
A general view of the aurora borealis near the city of Tromsoe in northern Norway, January 2012. REUTERS/Rune Stoltz Bertinussen/Scanpix
The lights of an Aurora as seen from the International Space Station, February 2016. REUTERS/NASA/Tim Peake
The aurora borealis appears over Great Bear Lake, the world's 8th largest lake in Deline, Northwest Territories, Canada, September 2016. REUTERS/Pat Kane
The wildfires glow underneath the Aurora Borealis, near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Aurora borealis, or northern lights, fill the sky over Finnmark county, northern Norway, March 2011. REUTERS/Tore Meek/Scanpix
The Aurora Borealis over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik, Norway, September 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
The glow of the Aurora Borealis is seen in the horizon in the Kawartha Lakes region, southern Ontario, February 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
The Northern Lights are seen above the ash plume of Iceland's Eyjafjallajokull volcano, April 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An aurora in the Earth's atmosphere is seen from the International Space Station, in this image published June 2019. Christina Koch/NASA
Next Slideshows
Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.
Americans pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. on the holiday celebrating the late civil rights leader.
Thousands join U.S.-bound migrant caravan
As many as 8,000 migrants, including families with young children, are headed to the United States from Honduras, fleeing poverty and lawlessness in a region...
Rehearsing Joe Biden's inauguration
Participants rehearse President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremonies at the locked-down U.S. Capitol complex.
The grim toll from coronavirus
Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.
MORE IN PICTURES
Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks
Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has nominated a flurry of members for his Cabinet and White House team, working to fulfill his promise to build an administration that reflects the United States' diversity.
The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol
Federal authorities have brought criminal charges against more than 100 people so far in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, in which Trump's supporters stormed the building, ransacked offices and attacked police.
Washington locks down ahead of inauguration
The nation's capital continues to boost security by shutting down access to iconic landmarks and erecting vehicle checkpoints ahead of Biden's inauguration.
Presidential inaugurations throughout history
From James Buchanan sworn into power in 1857 to Donald Trump in 2017, a look at past U.S. presidential inaugurations.
Washington prepares for Joe Biden's inauguration
Central Washington, fenced off with razor wire and surrounded by 25,000 National Guard troops, prepares for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
Marking the Orthodox Epiphany
Orthodox Christians celebrate Epiphany by immersing themselves in icy waters.
Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.
Americans pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. on the holiday celebrating the late civil rights leader.
Thousands join U.S.-bound migrant caravan
As many as 8,000 migrants, including families with young children, are headed to the United States from Honduras, fleeing poverty and lawlessness in a region rocked by the coronavirus pandemic and back-to-back hurricanes in November.
Rehearsing Joe Biden's inauguration
Participants rehearse President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremonies at the locked-down U.S. Capitol complex.