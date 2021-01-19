Edition:
The surreal Northern Lights

The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky over Muonio in Lapland, Finland, January 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov &nbsp;

The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky over Muonio in Lapland, Finland, January 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky in Ivalo of Lapland, Finland, September 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) in the sky above Rovaniemi, Finland, September 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland &nbsp; &nbsp;

An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 2020.REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

A man walks in the snow as an aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky in Ivalo of Lapland, Finland, September 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis is seen over the sky near Inari in Lapland, Finland, February 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, February 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis over the sky near Inari in Lapland, Finland, February 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland, March 2018. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis over the sky near the village of Pallas, Finland, September 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland

The Aurora Borealis illuminate the sky of Lapland region, in Inari, Finland, December 2017. LEHTIKUVA/Irene Stachon

A general view of the aurora borealis near the city of Tromsoe in northern Norway, January 2012. REUTERS/Rune Stoltz Bertinussen/Scanpix

The lights of an Aurora as seen from the International Space Station, February 2016. REUTERS/NASA/Tim Peake

The aurora borealis appears over Great Bear Lake, the world's 8th largest lake in Deline, Northwest Territories, Canada, September 2016. REUTERS/Pat Kane

The wildfires glow underneath the Aurora Borealis, near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Aurora borealis, or northern lights, fill the sky over Finnmark county, northern Norway, March 2011. REUTERS/Tore Meek/Scanpix

The Aurora Borealis over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik, Norway, September 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

The glow of the Aurora Borealis is seen in the horizon in the Kawartha Lakes region, southern Ontario, February 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

The Northern Lights are seen above the ash plume of Iceland's Eyjafjallajokull volcano, April 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

An aurora in the Earth's atmosphere is seen from the International Space Station, in this image published June 2019. Christina Koch/NASA

