The trial of Mexico's 'El Chapo'
A motorcade believed to be transporting Joaquin Guzman the Mexican drug lord known as "El Chapo," crosses the Brooklyn Bridge before arriving at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse, in New York, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Police patrol outside the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A police vehicle stands outside the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Joaquin Guzman, arrives at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Police stand inside the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A box used for monitoring multiple threat detection is seen at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Members of the prosecution team including U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Richard P. Donoghue (R) arrive at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Media members set up a tent outside the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Police guard the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Police guard the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse near a box used for monitoring multiple threat detection November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
