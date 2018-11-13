Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 13, 2018 | 12:46pm EST

The trial of Mexico's 'El Chapo'

A motorcade believed to be transporting Joaquin Guzman the Mexican drug lord known as "El Chapo," crosses the Brooklyn Bridge before arriving at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse, in New York, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A motorcade believed to be transporting Joaquin Guzman the Mexican drug lord known as "El Chapo," crosses the Brooklyn Bridge before arriving at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse, in New York, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
A motorcade believed to be transporting Joaquin Guzman the Mexican drug lord known as "El Chapo," crosses the Brooklyn Bridge before arriving at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse, in New York, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 10
Police patrol outside the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Police patrol outside the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Police patrol outside the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 10
A police vehicle stands outside the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A police vehicle stands outside the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
A police vehicle stands outside the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 10
Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Joaquin Guzman, arrives at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Joaquin Guzman, arrives at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Joaquin Guzman, arrives at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 10
Police stand inside the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Police stand inside the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Police stand inside the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 10
A box used for monitoring multiple threat detection is seen at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A box used for monitoring multiple threat detection is seen at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
A box used for monitoring multiple threat detection is seen at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
6 / 10
Members of the prosecution team including U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Richard P. Donoghue (R) arrive at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Members of the prosecution team including U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Richard P. Donoghue (R) arrive at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Members of the prosecution team including U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Richard P. Donoghue (R) arrive at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 10
Media members set up a tent outside the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Media members set up a tent outside the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Media members set up a tent outside the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
8 / 10
Police guard the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Police guard the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
Police guard the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
9 / 10
Police guard the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse near a box used for monitoring multiple threat detection November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Police guard the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse near a box used for monitoring multiple threat detection November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
Police guard the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse near a box used for monitoring multiple threat detection November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Gaza-Israel conflict flares up

Gaza-Israel conflict flares up

Next Slideshows

Gaza-Israel conflict flares up

Gaza-Israel conflict flares up

Palestinians in Gaza fired dozens of rockets at southern Israel on Monday and Israel launched retaliatory air strikes, a day after an Israeli incursion prompted...

11:10am EST
California burning

California burning

Two giant wildfires rage at opposite ends of California, including a blaze in the north that is now one of the deadliest and most destructive in the state s...

8:00am EST
Migrant caravan heads north

Migrant caravan heads north

A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, even as Trump orders 7,000 troops to the border and has...

Nov 12 2018
Florida election officials recount midterm ballots

Florida election officials recount midterm ballots

A machine recount began over the weekend in the race between outgoing Republican Florida Governor Rick Scott and Democratic Senator Bill Nelson, with another...

Nov 12 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Gaza-Israel conflict flares up

Gaza-Israel conflict flares up

Palestinians in Gaza fired dozens of rockets at southern Israel on Monday and Israel launched retaliatory air strikes, a day after an Israeli incursion prompted deadly fighting in the enclave.

California burning

California burning

Two giant wildfires rage at opposite ends of California, including a blaze in the north that is now one of the deadliest and most destructive in the state s history.

Migrant caravan heads north

Migrant caravan heads north

A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, even as Trump orders 7,000 troops to the border and has effectively suspended the granting of asylum to migrants who cross illegally.

Florida election officials recount midterm ballots

Florida election officials recount midterm ballots

A machine recount began over the weekend in the race between outgoing Republican Florida Governor Rick Scott and Democratic Senator Bill Nelson, with another recount underway for the Florida gubernatorial race between Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum.

Beach portraits of World War One fallen

Beach portraits of World War One fallen

People create sand portraits of those who died in World War One, as part of Danny Boyle's Pages of The Sea celebrations.

Stan Lee: 1922 - 2018

Stan Lee: 1922 - 2018

Stan Lee, who dreamed up Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Hulk and a cavalcade of other Marvel Comics superheroes that became mythic figures in pop culture with soaring success at the movie box office, has died at the age of 95.

White nationalist rally in Arkansas

White nationalist rally in Arkansas

Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the United States, rally in Little Rock.

Veterans Day across America

Veterans Day across America

Americans honor their military veterans.

Air show over China

Air show over China

The Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force and others perform during the Zhuhai Airshow.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast